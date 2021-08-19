4,807 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,807 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths in Mississippi.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 401,201 with 7,937 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3840948317
Alcorn41907713020
Amite159945579
Attala27287718736
Benton1197254710
Bolivar538413823733
Calhoun212634366
Carroll1409325110
Chickasaw2448606115
Choctaw99021110
Claiborne115732469
Clarke22608112331
Clay236956415
Coahoma33668613212
Copiah36157110012
Covington35108614239
De Soto2545629511826
Forrest1105717927657
Franklin96826415
George359757619
Greene171139576
Grenada30099115432
Hancock5562917115
Harrison2627035150972
Hinds27164499830137
Holmes22477710620
Humphreys110234349
Issaquena180600
Itawamba35658313524
Jackson1911427326537
Jasper271649442
Jefferson79429417
Jefferson Davis14053591
Jones1086417922743
Kemper120131469
Lafayette715412819055
Lamar8794955412
Lauderdale9735254458102
Lawrence170327272
Leake3372779216
Lee1226818522343
Leflore401412723955
Lincoln452712019840
Lowndes843915626664
Madison1233524140570
Marion33628516024
Marshall51291076515
Monroe512713919155
Montgomery146147549
Neshoba562718320959
Newton3148658715
Noxubee153836366
Oktibbeha579710222736
Panola521311210415
Pearl River664216720440
Perry155641239
Pike434211713637
Pontotoc4988788613
Prentiss35436410015
Quitman9242000
Rankin1802231147265
Scott38768211619
Sharkey56320458
Simpson36649716020
Smith209940688
Stone2913398514
Sunflower37849712420
Tallahatchie196945507
Tate3706898019
Tippah36347412014
Tishomingo26287110227
Tunica126329182
Union48958013223
Walthall1713526913
Warren548413017138
Washington604314219341
Wayne3415537912
Webster1499326212
Wilkinson89233255
Winston25838613039
Yalobusha1913438222
Yazoo37358014920
Total401,2017,93710,8742,030

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

