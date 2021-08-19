4,807 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,807 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths in Mississippi.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 401,201 with 7,937 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3840 94 83 17 Alcorn 4190 77 130 20 Amite 1599 45 57 9 Attala 2728 77 187 36 Benton 1197 25 47 10 Bolivar 5384 138 237 33 Calhoun 2126 34 36 6 Carroll 1409 32 51 10 Chickasaw 2448 60 61 15 Choctaw 990 21 11 0 Claiborne 1157 32 46 9 Clarke 2260 81 123 31 Clay 2369 56 41 5 Coahoma 3366 86 132 12 Copiah 3615 71 100 12 Covington 3510 86 142 39 De Soto 25456 295 118 26 Forrest 11057 179 276 57 Franklin 968 26 41 5 George 3597 57 61 9 Greene 1711 39 57 6 Grenada 3009 91 154 32 Hancock 5562 91 71 15 Harrison 26270 351 509 72 Hinds 27164 499 830 137 Holmes 2247 77 106 20 Humphreys 1102 34 34 9 Issaquena 180 6 0 0 Itawamba 3565 83 135 24 Jackson 19114 273 265 37 Jasper 2716 49 44 2 Jefferson 794 29 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1405 35 9 1 Jones 10864 179 227 43 Kemper 1201 31 46 9 Lafayette 7154 128 190 55 Lamar 8794 95 54 12 Lauderdale 9735 254 458 102 Lawrence 1703 27 27 2 Leake 3372 77 92 16 Lee 12268 185 223 43 Leflore 4014 127 239 55 Lincoln 4527 120 198 40 Lowndes 8439 156 266 64 Madison 12335 241 405 70 Marion 3362 85 160 24 Marshall 5129 107 65 15 Monroe 5127 139 191 55 Montgomery 1461 47 54 9 Neshoba 5627 183 209 59 Newton 3148 65 87 15 Noxubee 1538 36 36 6 Oktibbeha 5797 102 227 36 Panola 5213 112 104 15 Pearl River 6642 167 204 40 Perry 1556 41 23 9 Pike 4342 117 136 37 Pontotoc 4988 78 86 13 Prentiss 3543 64 100 15 Quitman 924 20 0 0 Rankin 18022 311 472 65 Scott 3876 82 116 19 Sharkey 563 20 45 8 Simpson 3664 97 160 20 Smith 2099 40 68 8 Stone 2913 39 85 14 Sunflower 3784 97 124 20 Tallahatchie 1969 45 50 7 Tate 3706 89 80 19 Tippah 3634 74 120 14 Tishomingo 2628 71 102 27 Tunica 1263 29 18 2 Union 4895 80 132 23 Walthall 1713 52 69 13 Warren 5484 130 171 38 Washington 6043 142 193 41 Wayne 3415 53 79 12 Webster 1499 32 62 12 Wilkinson 892 33 25 5 Winston 2583 86 130 39 Yalobusha 1913 43 82 22 Yazoo 3735 80 149 20 Total 401,201 7,937 10,874 2,030

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.