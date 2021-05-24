482 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 482 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths. The cases were reported between May 21 and May 23.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 316,754 with 7,285 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams298882
Alcorn315771
Amite124442
Attala214673
Benton101725
Bolivar4811132
Calhoun172332
Carroll122230
Chickasaw209259
Choctaw77418
Claiborne102630
Clarke178780
Clay186054
Coahoma297379
Copiah298565
Covington263281
De Soto22017260
Forrest7739152
Franklin84423
George249848
Greene130933
Grenada262787
Hancock382487
Harrison18085313
Hinds20447416
Holmes189574
Humphreys97133
Issaquena1696
Itawamba303277
Jackson13511248
Jasper221348
Jefferson66028
Jefferson Davis107333
Jones8405163
Kemper96128
Lafayette6245119
Lamar627586
Lauderdale7220240
Lawrence130424
Leake269874
Lee10004175
Leflore3501125
Lincoln3989111
Lowndes6431148
Madison10169220
Marion270280
Marshall4550104
Monroe4138135
Montgomery127942
Neshoba4047178
Newton247562
Noxubee127334
Oktibbeha464598
Panola4625108
Pearl River4546146
Perry126438
Pike3347106
Pontotoc422373
Prentiss281060
Quitman81616
Rankin13741278
Scott317474
Sharkey50417
Simpson296189
Smith163234
Stone183733
Sunflower337691
Tallahatchie179441
Tate339184
Tippah289868
Tishomingo229067
Tunica106526
Union413176
Walthall134645
Warren4416121
Washington5368135
Wayne263842
Webster114832
Wilkinson68431
Winston228581
Yalobusha166038
Yazoo312270
Total316,7547,285

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

