4,840 new coronavirus cases, 37 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,840 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 37 additional deaths. The new COVID-19 positive test results were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. January 3, 2022.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 566,102 with 10,492 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|5131
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|6549
|116
|130
|20
|Amite
|2298
|59
|57
|9
|Attala
|3647
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1691
|41
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6989
|155
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|3101
|51
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1933
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3641
|74
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1447
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1453
|41
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3116
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|3539
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4850
|114
|138
|14
|Copiah
|5147
|95
|109
|15
|Covington
|4808
|97
|142
|39
|De Soto
|37555
|444
|127
|27
|Forrest
|14963
|265
|287
|61
|Franklin
|1363
|32
|46
|5
|George
|5264
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2325
|50
|59
|6
|Grenada
|4091
|112
|156
|32
|Hancock
|8318
|134
|87
|17
|Harrison
|37028
|569
|539
|80
|Hinds
|39306
|656
|856
|140
|Holmes
|3093
|93
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1452
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|197
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|5247
|112
|136
|24
|Jackson
|26397
|396
|286
|41
|Jasper
|3633
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1031
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2008
|43
|12
|1
|Jones
|15019
|250
|267
|45
|Kemper
|1552
|42
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|10028
|143
|202
|57
|Lamar
|11660
|140
|57
|12
|Lauderdale
|13130
|324
|498
|108
|Lawrence
|2446
|43
|27
|2
|Leake
|4490
|92
|102
|17
|Lee
|18696
|249
|224
|43
|Leflore
|5707
|144
|242
|55
|Lincoln
|5930
|138
|209
|41
|Lowndes
|12181
|200
|305
|69
|Madison
|17214
|284
|416
|72
|Marion
|4694
|115
|162
|24
|Marshall
|7422
|147
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7723
|183
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|2056
|58
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|7170
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|4124
|84
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|1989
|44
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7769
|141
|270
|40
|Panola
|7411
|140
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|10374
|245
|211
|42
|Perry
|2227
|57
|24
|9
|Pike
|6512
|158
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|7667
|114
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5572
|87
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1194
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|25681
|414
|499
|69
|Scott
|5169
|100
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|690
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|5065
|117
|167
|20
|Smith
|2852
|54
|77
|8
|Stone
|3829
|67
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4731
|110
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2503
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|5163
|121
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5326
|87
|122
|14
|Tishomingo
|4183
|99
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1906
|40
|19
|3
|Union
|6984
|100
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2372
|66
|69
|14
|Warren
|7544
|181
|175
|38
|Washington
|7930
|171
|212
|41
|Wayne
|4540
|73
|80
|13
|Webster
|2226
|50
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1259
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3392
|94
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2823
|48
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|5366
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|566,102
|10,492
|11,464
|2,110
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.