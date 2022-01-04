4,840 new coronavirus cases, 37 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,840 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 37 additional deaths. The new COVID-19 positive test results were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. January 3, 2022.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 566,102 with 10,492 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams51311258818
Alcorn654911613020
Amite229859579
Attala36479018936
Benton1691414710
Bolivar698915524033
Calhoun310151447
Carroll1933415211
Chickasaw3641746115
Choctaw144727120
Claiborne145341469
Clarke31169613232
Clay353978415
Coahoma485011413814
Copiah51479510915
Covington48089714239
De Soto3755544412727
Forrest1496326528761
Franklin136332465
George526480739
Greene232550596
Grenada409111215632
Hancock83181348717
Harrison3702856953980
Hinds39306656856140
Holmes30939310920
Humphreys145239359
Issaquena197700
Itawamba524711213624
Jackson2639739628641
Jasper363366462
Jefferson103135417
Jefferson Davis200843121
Jones1501925026745
Kemper1552425010
Lafayette1002814320257
Lamar116601405712
Lauderdale13130324498108
Lawrence244643272
Leake44909210217
Lee1869624922443
Leflore570714424255
Lincoln593013820941
Lowndes1218120030569
Madison1721428441672
Marion469411516224
Marshall74221476917
Monroe772318319155
Montgomery2056586410
Neshoba717021022961
Newton4124848915
Noxubee198944416
Oktibbeha776914127040
Panola741114010315
Pearl River1037424521142
Perry222757249
Pike651215817844
Pontotoc76671148713
Prentiss55728710115
Quitman11942800
Rankin2568141449969
Scott516910011919
Sharkey69021458
Simpson506511716720
Smith285254778
Stone3829678814
Sunflower473111012520
Tallahatchie250353507
Tate51631218019
Tippah53268712214
Tishomingo41839910328
Tunica190640193
Union698410013323
Walthall2372666914
Warren754418117538
Washington793017121241
Wayne4540738013
Webster2226506614
Wilkinson125939256
Winston33929413539
Yalobusha2823488222
Yazoo53669415220
Total566,10210,49211,4642,110

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories