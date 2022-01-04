4,840 new coronavirus cases, 37 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,840 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 37 additional deaths. The new COVID-19 positive test results were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. January 3, 2022.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 566,102 with 10,492 deaths.

The limited supply of monoclonals and incoming oral antiviral medications will be targeted for those at highest risk of severe outcomes (65+ or weakened immune system) primarily via COVID Center of Excellence partners (only hospital members at this time). https://t.co/nwdq29EQAs pic.twitter.com/BSivRo2O00 — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) January 4, 2022

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 5131 125 88 18 Alcorn 6549 116 130 20 Amite 2298 59 57 9 Attala 3647 90 189 36 Benton 1691 41 47 10 Bolivar 6989 155 240 33 Calhoun 3101 51 44 7 Carroll 1933 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3641 74 61 15 Choctaw 1447 27 12 0 Claiborne 1453 41 46 9 Clarke 3116 96 132 32 Clay 3539 78 41 5 Coahoma 4850 114 138 14 Copiah 5147 95 109 15 Covington 4808 97 142 39 De Soto 37555 444 127 27 Forrest 14963 265 287 61 Franklin 1363 32 46 5 George 5264 80 73 9 Greene 2325 50 59 6 Grenada 4091 112 156 32 Hancock 8318 134 87 17 Harrison 37028 569 539 80 Hinds 39306 656 856 140 Holmes 3093 93 109 20 Humphreys 1452 39 35 9 Issaquena 197 7 0 0 Itawamba 5247 112 136 24 Jackson 26397 396 286 41 Jasper 3633 66 46 2 Jefferson 1031 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2008 43 12 1 Jones 15019 250 267 45 Kemper 1552 42 50 10 Lafayette 10028 143 202 57 Lamar 11660 140 57 12 Lauderdale 13130 324 498 108 Lawrence 2446 43 27 2 Leake 4490 92 102 17 Lee 18696 249 224 43 Leflore 5707 144 242 55 Lincoln 5930 138 209 41 Lowndes 12181 200 305 69 Madison 17214 284 416 72 Marion 4694 115 162 24 Marshall 7422 147 69 17 Monroe 7723 183 191 55 Montgomery 2056 58 64 10 Neshoba 7170 210 229 61 Newton 4124 84 89 15 Noxubee 1989 44 41 6 Oktibbeha 7769 141 270 40 Panola 7411 140 103 15 Pearl River 10374 245 211 42 Perry 2227 57 24 9 Pike 6512 158 178 44 Pontotoc 7667 114 87 13 Prentiss 5572 87 101 15 Quitman 1194 28 0 0 Rankin 25681 414 499 69 Scott 5169 100 119 19 Sharkey 690 21 45 8 Simpson 5065 117 167 20 Smith 2852 54 77 8 Stone 3829 67 88 14 Sunflower 4731 110 125 20 Tallahatchie 2503 53 50 7 Tate 5163 121 80 19 Tippah 5326 87 122 14 Tishomingo 4183 99 103 28 Tunica 1906 40 19 3 Union 6984 100 133 23 Walthall 2372 66 69 14 Warren 7544 181 175 38 Washington 7930 171 212 41 Wayne 4540 73 80 13 Webster 2226 50 66 14 Wilkinson 1259 39 25 6 Winston 3392 94 135 39 Yalobusha 2823 48 82 22 Yazoo 5366 94 152 20 Total 566,102 10,492 11,464 2,110

