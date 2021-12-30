4,885 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,885 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. December 29, 2021.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 543,737 with 10,450 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4955 125 88 18 Alcorn 6329 115 130 20 Amite 2199 58 57 9 Attala 3541 90 189 36 Benton 1633 40 47 10 Bolivar 6743 154 240 33 Calhoun 3018 51 44 7 Carroll 1855 41* 52 11 Chickasaw 3483 74 61 15 Choctaw 1413 27 12 0 Claiborne 1379 40 46 9 Clarke 3069 96 132 32 Clay 3345 78 41 5 Coahoma 4591 113 138 14 Copiah 4916 95 109 15 Covington 4593 96 142 39 De Soto 35831 444 127 27 Forrest 14459 263 285 61 Franklin 1313 32 46 5 George 5181 80 73 9 Greene 2288 50 58 6 Grenada 3980 111 156 32 Hancock 8103 132 85 15 Harrison 35987 567 538 80 Hinds 36307 654 855 140 Holmes 2883 90 109 20 Humphreys 1388 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 5150 112 136 24 Jackson 25614 396 285 41 Jasper 3486 66 46 2 Jefferson 994 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1893 43 11 1 Jones 14546 250 265 45 Kemper 1505 42 50 10 Lafayette 9524 143 202 57 Lamar 11225 140 57 12 Lauderdale 12795 323 496 108 Lawrence 2371 43 27 2 Leake 4315 92 99 17 Lee 17850 248 224 43 Leflore 5280 144 242 55 Lincoln 5785 136 209 41 Lowndes 11804 199 305 69 Madison 16239 283 416 72 Marion 4557 115 162 24 Marshall 7144 147 69 17 Monroe 7507 183 191 55 Montgomery 1939 58 64 10 Neshoba 6976 210 229 61 Newton 4056 84 87 15 Noxubee 1937 44 41 6 Oktibbeha 7463 141 271 40 Panola 7142 140 103 15 Pearl River 10101 244 210 42 Perry 2203 57 24 9 Pike 6146 158 178 44 Pontotoc 7484 113 87 13 Prentiss 5435 87 101 15 Quitman 1151 28 0 0 Rankin 24292 409 499 69 Scott 4983 99 118 19 Sharkey 666 21 45 8 Simpson 4896 117 166 20 Smith 2784 54 73 8 Stone 3760 67 88 14 Sunflower 4519 109 125 20 Tallahatchie 2412 53 50 7 Tate 5000 120 80 19 Tippah 5212 86 122 14 Tishomingo 4113 98 103 28 Tunica 1793 40 19 3 Union 6804 99 133 23 Walthall 2298 66 69 14 Warren 7174 180 175 38 Washington 7739 171 202 41 Wayne 4479 72 80 13 Webster 2157 49 67 14 Wilkinson 1172 39 25 6 Winston 3278 93 135 39 Yalobusha 2674 48 82 22 Yazoo 4938 94 152 20 Total 543,737 10,450 11,431 2,108

If you develop even mild symptoms that may be COVID-19 (cold or flu-like symptoms, sore throat, coughing or sneezing), don't hesitate to be tested. MSDH offers free rapid COVID-19 testing with follow-up PCR testing at no cost. More: https://t.co/7ary6XziiR pic.twitter.com/ei9NOhqo1s — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 30, 2021

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.