4,885 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,885 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. December 29, 2021.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 543,737 with 10,450 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4955
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|6329
|115
|130
|20
|Amite
|2199
|58
|57
|9
|Attala
|3541
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1633
|40
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6743
|154
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|3018
|51
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1855
|41*
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3483
|74
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1413
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1379
|40
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3069
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|3345
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4591
|113
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4916
|95
|109
|15
|Covington
|4593
|96
|142
|39
|De Soto
|35831
|444
|127
|27
|Forrest
|14459
|263
|285
|61
|Franklin
|1313
|32
|46
|5
|George
|5181
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2288
|50
|58
|6
|Grenada
|3980
|111
|156
|32
|Hancock
|8103
|132
|85
|15
|Harrison
|35987
|567
|538
|80
|Hinds
|36307
|654
|855
|140
|Holmes
|2883
|90
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1388
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|195
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|5150
|112
|136
|24
|Jackson
|25614
|396
|285
|41
|Jasper
|3486
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|994
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1893
|43
|11
|1
|Jones
|14546
|250
|265
|45
|Kemper
|1505
|42
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|9524
|143
|202
|57
|Lamar
|11225
|140
|57
|12
|Lauderdale
|12795
|323
|496
|108
|Lawrence
|2371
|43
|27
|2
|Leake
|4315
|92
|99
|17
|Lee
|17850
|248
|224
|43
|Leflore
|5280
|144
|242
|55
|Lincoln
|5785
|136
|209
|41
|Lowndes
|11804
|199
|305
|69
|Madison
|16239
|283
|416
|72
|Marion
|4557
|115
|162
|24
|Marshall
|7144
|147
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7507
|183
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1939
|58
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6976
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|4056
|84
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1937
|44
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7463
|141
|271
|40
|Panola
|7142
|140
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|10101
|244
|210
|42
|Perry
|2203
|57
|24
|9
|Pike
|6146
|158
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|7484
|113
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5435
|87
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1151
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|24292
|409
|499
|69
|Scott
|4983
|99
|118
|19
|Sharkey
|666
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4896
|117
|166
|20
|Smith
|2784
|54
|73
|8
|Stone
|3760
|67
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4519
|109
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2412
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|5000
|120
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5212
|86
|122
|14
|Tishomingo
|4113
|98
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1793
|40
|19
|3
|Union
|6804
|99
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2298
|66
|69
|14
|Warren
|7174
|180
|175
|38
|Washington
|7739
|171
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4479
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2157
|49
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1172
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3278
|93
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2674
|48
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4938
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|543,737
|10,450
|11,431
|2,108
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.