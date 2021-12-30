4,885 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,885 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. December 29, 2021.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 543,737 with 10,450 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams49551258818
Alcorn632911513020
Amite219958579
Attala35419018936
Benton1633404710
Bolivar674315424033
Calhoun301851447
Carroll185541*5211
Chickasaw3483746115
Choctaw141327120
Claiborne137940469
Clarke30699613232
Clay334578415
Coahoma459111313814
Copiah49169510915
Covington45939614239
De Soto3583144412727
Forrest1445926328561
Franklin131332465
George518180739
Greene228850586
Grenada398011115632
Hancock81031328515
Harrison3598756753880
Hinds36307654855140
Holmes28839010920
Humphreys138839359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba515011213624
Jackson2561439628541
Jasper348666462
Jefferson99435417
Jefferson Davis189343111
Jones1454625026545
Kemper1505425010
Lafayette952414320257
Lamar112251405712
Lauderdale12795323496108
Lawrence237143272
Leake4315929917
Lee1785024822443
Leflore528014424255
Lincoln578513620941
Lowndes1180419930569
Madison1623928341672
Marion455711516224
Marshall71441476917
Monroe750718319155
Montgomery1939586410
Neshoba697621022961
Newton4056848715
Noxubee193744416
Oktibbeha746314127140
Panola714214010315
Pearl River1010124421042
Perry220357249
Pike614615817844
Pontotoc74841138713
Prentiss54358710115
Quitman11512800
Rankin2429240949969
Scott49839911819
Sharkey66621458
Simpson489611716620
Smith278454738
Stone3760678814
Sunflower451910912520
Tallahatchie241253507
Tate50001208019
Tippah52128612214
Tishomingo41139810328
Tunica179340193
Union68049913323
Walthall2298666914
Warren717418017538
Washington773917120241
Wayne4479728013
Webster2157496714
Wilkinson117239256
Winston32789313539
Yalobusha2674488222
Yazoo49389415220
Total543,73710,45011,4312,108

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories