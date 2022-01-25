4,909 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,909 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 699,002 with 10,755 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 6037 125 90 18 Alcorn 8632 123 131 20 Amite 2801 59 57 9 Attala 4196 91 193 36 Benton 2001 43 47 10 Bolivar 8114 157 244 33 Calhoun 4108 52 44 7 Carroll 2341 43 52 11 Chickasaw 4850 80 62 15 Choctaw 1765 27 13 0 Claiborne 1981 42 46 9 Clarke 3731 96 132 32 Clay 4537 80 41 5 Coahoma 5715 116 138 14 Copiah 6159 97 109 15 Covington 6464 98 162 39 De Soto 44743 476 131 27 Forrest 18937 268 343 61 Franklin 1705 34 47 5 George 6507 81 75 9 Greene 2756 50 72 6 Grenada 4944 113 155 32 Hancock 10339 141 141 22 Harrison 45287 581 619 82 Hinds 48203 687 861 140 Holmes 3996 95 117 20 Humphreys 1779 39 35 9 Issaquena 235 7 0 0 Itawamba 6399 115 135 24 Jackson 33026 398 382 41 Jasper 4283 66 46 2 Jefferson 1336 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2570 43 15 1 Jones 18781 251 302 45 Kemper 1961 42 50 10 Lafayette 13119 158 202 57 Lamar 15140 142 66 12 Lauderdale 16599 326 499 108 Lawrence 3096 45 28 2 Leake 5477 93 103 17 Lee 23908 255 225 43 Leflore 6891 145 260 56 Lincoln 7045 142 210 41 Lowndes 15285 207 306 69 Madison 21534 290 416 72 Marion 6168 123 171 24 Marshall 8707 151 69 17 Monroe 9506 187 192 55 Montgomery 2686 61 82 12 Neshoba 9191 211 232 61 Newton 5061 86 89 15 Noxubee 2479 46 42 6 Oktibbeha 9390 143 272 40 Panola 9319 142 103 15 Pearl River 13069 248 241 42 Perry 2693 57 41 9 Pike 7961 161 178 44 Pontotoc 8911 118 88 13 Prentiss 7099 89 101 15 Quitman 1430 28 0 0 Rankin 31866 423 503 69 Scott 6052 101 119 19 Sharkey 829 21 45 8 Simpson 6069 123 171 20 Smith 3552 57 79 8 Stone 4719 67 100 14 Sunflower 5373 111 130 21 Tallahatchie 2854 54 50 7 Tate 6308 127 80 19 Tippah 6199 90 120 14 Tishomingo 5277 99 103 28 Tunica 2278 41 20 3 Union 8401 105 133 23 Walthall 3043 70 69 14 Warren 9204 184 175 38 Washington 9230 171 213 41 Wayne 5071 73 83 13 Webster 2732 51 66 14 Wilkinson 1689 41 25 6 Winston 4371 96 135 39 Yalobusha 3567 50 84 22 Yazoo 7335 95 152 20 Total 699,002 10,755 11,999 2,121

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.