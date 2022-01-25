4,909 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,909 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 699,002 with 10,755 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|6037
|125
|90
|18
|Alcorn
|8632
|123
|131
|20
|Amite
|2801
|59
|57
|9
|Attala
|4196
|91
|193
|36
|Benton
|2001
|43
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|8114
|157
|244
|33
|Calhoun
|4108
|52
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2341
|43
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|4850
|80
|62
|15
|Choctaw
|1765
|27
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|1981
|42
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3731
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|4537
|80
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|5715
|116
|138
|14
|Copiah
|6159
|97
|109
|15
|Covington
|6464
|98
|162
|39
|De Soto
|44743
|476
|131
|27
|Forrest
|18937
|268
|343
|61
|Franklin
|1705
|34
|47
|5
|George
|6507
|81
|75
|9
|Greene
|2756
|50
|72
|6
|Grenada
|4944
|113
|155
|32
|Hancock
|10339
|141
|141
|22
|Harrison
|45287
|581
|619
|82
|Hinds
|48203
|687
|861
|140
|Holmes
|3996
|95
|117
|20
|Humphreys
|1779
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|235
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|6399
|115
|135
|24
|Jackson
|33026
|398
|382
|41
|Jasper
|4283
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1336
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2570
|43
|15
|1
|Jones
|18781
|251
|302
|45
|Kemper
|1961
|42
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|13119
|158
|202
|57
|Lamar
|15140
|142
|66
|12
|Lauderdale
|16599
|326
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3096
|45
|28
|2
|Leake
|5477
|93
|103
|17
|Lee
|23908
|255
|225
|43
|Leflore
|6891
|145
|260
|56
|Lincoln
|7045
|142
|210
|41
|Lowndes
|15285
|207
|306
|69
|Madison
|21534
|290
|416
|72
|Marion
|6168
|123
|171
|24
|Marshall
|8707
|151
|69
|17
|Monroe
|9506
|187
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2686
|61
|82
|12
|Neshoba
|9191
|211
|232
|61
|Newton
|5061
|86
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|2479
|46
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|9390
|143
|272
|40
|Panola
|9319
|142
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|13069
|248
|241
|42
|Perry
|2693
|57
|41
|9
|Pike
|7961
|161
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|8911
|118
|88
|13
|Prentiss
|7099
|89
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1430
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|31866
|423
|503
|69
|Scott
|6052
|101
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|829
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|6069
|123
|171
|20
|Smith
|3552
|57
|79
|8
|Stone
|4719
|67
|100
|14
|Sunflower
|5373
|111
|130
|21
|Tallahatchie
|2854
|54
|50
|7
|Tate
|6308
|127
|80
|19
|Tippah
|6199
|90
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|5277
|99
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2278
|41
|20
|3
|Union
|8401
|105
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3043
|70
|69
|14
|Warren
|9204
|184
|175
|38
|Washington
|9230
|171
|213
|41
|Wayne
|5071
|73
|83
|13
|Webster
|2732
|51
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1689
|41
|25
|6
|Winston
|4371
|96
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|3567
|50
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7335
|95
|152
|20
|Total
|699,002
|10,755
|11,999
|2,121
