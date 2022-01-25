4,909 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,909 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 699,002 with 10,755 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams60371259018
Alcorn863212313120
Amite280159579
Attala41969119336
Benton2001434710
Bolivar811415724433
Calhoun410852447
Carroll2341435211
Chickasaw4850806215
Choctaw176527130
Claiborne198142469
Clarke37319613232
Clay453780415
Coahoma571511613814
Copiah61599710915
Covington64649816239
De Soto4474347613127
Forrest1893726834361
Franklin170534475
George650781759
Greene275650726
Grenada494411315532
Hancock1033914114122
Harrison4528758161982
Hinds48203687861140
Holmes39969511720
Humphreys177939359
Issaquena235700
Itawamba639911513524
Jackson3302639838241
Jasper428366462
Jefferson133635417
Jefferson Davis257043151
Jones1878125130245
Kemper1961425010
Lafayette1311915820257
Lamar151401426612
Lauderdale16599326499108
Lawrence309645282
Leake54779310317
Lee2390825522543
Leflore689114526056
Lincoln704514221041
Lowndes1528520730669
Madison2153429041672
Marion616812317124
Marshall87071516917
Monroe950618719255
Montgomery2686618212
Neshoba919121123261
Newton5061868915
Noxubee247946426
Oktibbeha939014327240
Panola931914210315
Pearl River1306924824142
Perry269357419
Pike796116117844
Pontotoc89111188813
Prentiss70998910115
Quitman14302800
Rankin3186642350369
Scott605210111919
Sharkey82921458
Simpson606912317120
Smith355257798
Stone47196710014
Sunflower537311113021
Tallahatchie285454507
Tate63081278019
Tippah61999012014
Tishomingo52779910328
Tunica227841203
Union840110513323
Walthall3043706914
Warren920418417538
Washington923017121341
Wayne5071738313
Webster2732516614
Wilkinson168941256
Winston43719613539
Yalobusha3567508422
Yazoo73359515220
Total699,00210,75511,9992,121

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

