493 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 493 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 23 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between October 29 through October 31.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 504,811 with 10,098 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams46301228818
Alcorn571210213020
Amite206656579
Attala33539018936
Benton1503394710
Bolivar634815123933
Calhoun281148447
Carroll1702405211
Chickasaw3036676115
Choctaw134727120
Claiborne133438469
Clarke29779513332
Clay309777415
Coahoma418910913814
Copiah45029210414
Covington43059414239
De Soto3243241212426
Forrest1353625328360
Franklin121428445
George505079739
Greene221249576
Grenada373510815632
Hancock77701307215
Harrison3446554353477
Hinds32155633853139
Holmes26918810920
Humphreys130039359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba466610513524
Jackson2460238628341
Jasper336865462
Jefferson95934417
Jefferson Davis17254391
Jones1392024323743
Kemper1423415010
Lafayette861114019956
Lamar105461385612
Lauderdale12056321481107
Lawrence214040272
Leake4102899917
Lee1573323622543
Leflore468814424055
Lincoln548113620640
Lowndes1111419227966
Madison1469328141672
Marion423910816224
Marshall65141376917
Monroe683217919155
Montgomery1802576410
Neshoba666820822860
Newton3834818715
Noxubee187240416
Oktibbeha716513327040
Panola659213110315
Pearl River960524021042
Perry208156249
Pike586815517643
Pontotoc67881068613
Prentiss47968210115
Quitman10692800
Rankin2216239449269
Scott47439811719
Sharkey64321458
Simpson447511616320
Smith267551718
Stone3620648814
Sunflower425410512420
Tallahatchie229552507
Tate46431128019
Tippah47468112014
Tishomingo36489310328
Tunica161039193
Union61209413223
Walthall2196646914
Warren676217617438
Washington748616320241
Wayne4412728013
Webster2036466714
Wilkinson105239256
Winston31609113539
Yalobusha2384478222
Yazoo44728915220
Total504,81110,09811,2942,091

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

