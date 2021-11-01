493 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 493 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 23 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between October 29 through October 31.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 504,811 with 10,098 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4630 122 88 18 Alcorn 5712 102 130 20 Amite 2066 56 57 9 Attala 3353 90 189 36 Benton 1503 39 47 10 Bolivar 6348 151 239 33 Calhoun 2811 48 44 7 Carroll 1702 40 52 11 Chickasaw 3036 67 61 15 Choctaw 1347 27 12 0 Claiborne 1334 38 46 9 Clarke 2977 95 133 32 Clay 3097 77 41 5 Coahoma 4189 109 138 14 Copiah 4502 92 104 14 Covington 4305 94 142 39 De Soto 32432 412 124 26 Forrest 13536 253 283 60 Franklin 1214 28 44 5 George 5050 79 73 9 Greene 2212 49 57 6 Grenada 3735 108 156 32 Hancock 7770 130 72 15 Harrison 34465 543 534 77 Hinds 32155 633 853 139 Holmes 2691 88 109 20 Humphreys 1300 39 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4666 105 135 24 Jackson 24602 386 283 41 Jasper 3368 65 46 2 Jefferson 959 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1 Jones 13920 243 237 43 Kemper 1423 41 50 10 Lafayette 8611 140 199 56 Lamar 10546 138 56 12 Lauderdale 12056 321 481 107 Lawrence 2140 40 27 2 Leake 4102 89 99 17 Lee 15733 236 225 43 Leflore 4688 144 240 55 Lincoln 5481 136 206 40 Lowndes 11114 192 279 66 Madison 14693 281 416 72 Marion 4239 108 162 24 Marshall 6514 137 69 17 Monroe 6832 179 191 55 Montgomery 1802 57 64 10 Neshoba 6668 208 228 60 Newton 3834 81 87 15 Noxubee 1872 40 41 6 Oktibbeha 7165 133 270 40 Panola 6592 131 103 15 Pearl River 9605 240 210 42 Perry 2081 56 24 9 Pike 5868 155 176 43 Pontotoc 6788 106 86 13 Prentiss 4796 82 101 15 Quitman 1069 28 0 0 Rankin 22162 394 492 69 Scott 4743 98 117 19 Sharkey 643 21 45 8 Simpson 4475 116 163 20 Smith 2675 51 71 8 Stone 3620 64 88 14 Sunflower 4254 105 124 20 Tallahatchie 2295 52 50 7 Tate 4643 112 80 19 Tippah 4746 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3648 93 103 28 Tunica 1610 39 19 3 Union 6120 94 132 23 Walthall 2196 64 69 14 Warren 6762 176 174 38 Washington 7486 163 202 41 Wayne 4412 72 80 13 Webster 2036 46 67 14 Wilkinson 1052 39 25 6 Winston 3160 91 135 39 Yalobusha 2384 47 82 22 Yazoo 4472 89 152 20 Total 504,811 10,098 11,294 2,091

