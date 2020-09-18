497 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 497 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with twelve additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 92,432 with 2,792 deaths.
Data as of September 16. Friday’s update of county data has been delayed.
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
