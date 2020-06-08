498 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 17,768 total cases with 837 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 498 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. Twenty new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 17,768 with 837 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Adams
|1
|Amite
|1
|Claiborne
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Jones
|2
|Lee
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Warren
|1
|Webster
|1
|Yazoo
|1
* 9 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 13 and June 1 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:
|Chickasaw
|1
|Clarke
|2
|Jackson
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Neshoba
|2
|Newton
|1
|Wayne
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|222
|17
|43
|10
|Alcorn
|22
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|66
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|317
|20
|89
|17
|Benton
|16
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|176
|11
|19
|4
|Calhoun
|72
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|120
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|153
|15
|35
|10
|Choctaw
|58
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|127
|7
|42
|6
|Clarke
|163
|21
|17
|9
|Clay
|134
|4
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|139
|4
|0
|0
|Copiah
|357
|4
|1
|0
|Covington
|190
|2
|1
|0
|Desoto
|633
|11
|18
|4
|Forrest
|635
|40
|92
|28
|Franklin
|29
|2
|3
|1
|George
|31
|2
|1
|0
|Greene
|47
|1
|15
|0
|Grenada
|127
|4
|17
|2
|Hancock
|93
|12
|8
|3
|Harrison
|288
|7
|3
|2
|Hinds
|1164
|26
|85
|13
|Holmes
|461
|31
|96
|15
|Humphreys
|74
|7
|17
|5
|Issaquena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|92
|8
|33
|7
|Jackson
|329
|16
|38
|5
|Jasper
|184
|4
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|50
|1
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|85
|3
|4
|1
|Jones
|777
|36
|107
|21
|Kemper
|163
|11
|37
|8
|Lafayette
|157
|4
|40
|1
|Lamar
|262
|5
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|785
|70
|177
|45
|Lawrence
|109
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|466
|12
|2
|0
|Lee
|237
|9
|35
|3
|Leflore
|309
|42
|96
|28
|Lincoln
|300
|32
|92
|25
|Lowndes
|274
|9
|19
|5
|Madison
|807
|29
|100
|15
|Marion
|127
|9
|15
|2
|Marshall
|93
|3
|0
|0
|Monroe
|280
|25
|93
|22
|Montgomery
|86
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|772
|47
|69
|22
|Newton
|301
|5
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|204
|6
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|300
|16
|93
|13
|Panola
|102
|3
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|217
|31
|46
|11
|Perry
|52
|3
|0
|0
|Pike
|211
|11
|14
|6
|Pontotoc
|60
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|57
|3
|21
|3
|Quitman
|32
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|485
|9
|3
|0
|Scott
|673
|12
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|108
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|168
|11
|51
|8
|Stone
|34
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|103
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|35
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|103
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|84
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|41
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|58
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|92
|7
|19
|6
|Walthall
|76
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|214
|12
|38
|8
|Washington
|215
|8
|7
|1
|Wayne
|328
|4
|1
|0
|Webster
|98
|6
|19
|4
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|136
|1
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|121
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|310
|6
|18
|2
|Total
|17,768
|837
|2,065
|435
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
