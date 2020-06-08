1  of  2
498 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 17,768 total cases with 837 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 498 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. Twenty new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 17,768 with 837 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Adams1
Amite1
Claiborne1
Forrest1
Jones2
Lee1
Leflore1
Warren1
Webster1
Yazoo1

9 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 13 and June 1 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:

Chickasaw1
Clarke2
Jackson1
Leflore1
Neshoba2
Newton1
Wayne1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams222174310
Alcorn22100
Amite662122
Attala317208917
Benton16010
Bolivar17611194
Calhoun724234
Carroll12011459
Chickasaw153153510
Choctaw58200
Claiborne1277426
Clarke16321179
Clay134400
Coahoma139400
Copiah357410
Covington190210
Desoto63311184
Forrest635409228
Franklin29231
George31210
Greene471150
Grenada1274172
Hancock931283
Harrison288732
Hinds1164268513
Holmes461319615
Humphreys747175
Issaquena0000
Itawamba928337
Jackson32916385
Jasper184400
Jefferson50100
Jefferson Davis85341
Jones7773610721
Kemper16311378
Lafayette1574401
Lamar262532
Lauderdale7857017745
Lawrence109100
Leake4661220
Lee2379353
Leflore309429628
Lincoln300329225
Lowndes2749195
Madison8072910015
Marion1279152
Marshall93300
Monroe280259322
Montgomery86100
Neshoba772476922
Newton301540
Noxubee2046153
Oktibbeha300169313
Panola102300
Pearl River217314611
Perry52300
Pike21111146
Pontotoc60331
Prentiss573213
Quitman32000
Rankin485930
Scott67312132
Sharkey7000
Simpson108020
Smith16811518
Stone34000
Sunflower103300
Tallahatchie35100
Tate103120
Tippah841100
Tishomingo41010
Tunica583122
Union927196
Walthall76000
Warren21412388
Washington215871
Wayne328410
Webster986194
Wilkinson85952
Winston136100
Yalobusha1217357
Yazoo3106182
Total17,7688372,065435

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

