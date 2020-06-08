498 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 17,768 total cases with 837 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 498 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. Twenty new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 17,768 with 837 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Adams 1 Amite 1 Claiborne 1 Forrest 1 Jones 2 Lee 1 Leflore 1 Warren 1 Webster 1 Yazoo 1

* 9 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between May 13 and June 1 were identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:

Chickasaw 1 Clarke 2 Jackson 1 Leflore 1 Neshoba 2 Newton 1 Wayne 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 222 17 43 10 Alcorn 22 1 0 0 Amite 66 2 12 2 Attala 317 20 89 17 Benton 16 0 1 0 Bolivar 176 11 19 4 Calhoun 72 4 23 4 Carroll 120 11 45 9 Chickasaw 153 15 35 10 Choctaw 58 2 0 0 Claiborne 127 7 42 6 Clarke 163 21 17 9 Clay 134 4 0 0 Coahoma 139 4 0 0 Copiah 357 4 1 0 Covington 190 2 1 0 Desoto 633 11 18 4 Forrest 635 40 92 28 Franklin 29 2 3 1 George 31 2 1 0 Greene 47 1 15 0 Grenada 127 4 17 2 Hancock 93 12 8 3 Harrison 288 7 3 2 Hinds 1164 26 85 13 Holmes 461 31 96 15 Humphreys 74 7 17 5 Issaquena 0 0 0 0 Itawamba 92 8 33 7 Jackson 329 16 38 5 Jasper 184 4 0 0 Jefferson 50 1 0 0 Jefferson Davis 85 3 4 1 Jones 777 36 107 21 Kemper 163 11 37 8 Lafayette 157 4 40 1 Lamar 262 5 3 2 Lauderdale 785 70 177 45 Lawrence 109 1 0 0 Leake 466 12 2 0 Lee 237 9 35 3 Leflore 309 42 96 28 Lincoln 300 32 92 25 Lowndes 274 9 19 5 Madison 807 29 100 15 Marion 127 9 15 2 Marshall 93 3 0 0 Monroe 280 25 93 22 Montgomery 86 1 0 0 Neshoba 772 47 69 22 Newton 301 5 4 0 Noxubee 204 6 15 3 Oktibbeha 300 16 93 13 Panola 102 3 0 0 Pearl River 217 31 46 11 Perry 52 3 0 0 Pike 211 11 14 6 Pontotoc 60 3 3 1 Prentiss 57 3 21 3 Quitman 32 0 0 0 Rankin 485 9 3 0 Scott 673 12 13 2 Sharkey 7 0 0 0 Simpson 108 0 2 0 Smith 168 11 51 8 Stone 34 0 0 0 Sunflower 103 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 35 1 0 0 Tate 103 1 2 0 Tippah 84 11 0 0 Tishomingo 41 0 1 0 Tunica 58 3 12 2 Union 92 7 19 6 Walthall 76 0 0 0 Warren 214 12 38 8 Washington 215 8 7 1 Wayne 328 4 1 0 Webster 98 6 19 4 Wilkinson 85 9 5 2 Winston 136 1 0 0 Yalobusha 121 7 35 7 Yazoo 310 6 18 2 Total 17,768 837 2,065 435

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES: