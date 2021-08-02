4,991 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths reported in Mississippi over last 3 days

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,991 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths. The cases were reported between July 30 and August 1.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 348,496 with 7,556 deaths.

On Monday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the Delta surge in Mississippi is accelerating quickly.

Delta surge accelerating quickly – please be safe and protect your family. Expect a large number of new cases to be reported today. pic.twitter.com/qci0K6jKIu — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) August 2, 2021

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3453 88 83 17 Alcorn 3539 74 130 20 Amite 1386 43 57 9 Attala 2281 73 178 36 Benton 1072 25 46 10 Bolivar 4989 134 236 33 Calhoun 1830 32 36 6 Carroll 1268 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2208 60 60 15 Choctaw 828 19 2 0 Claiborne 1057 31 45 9 Clarke 1881 80 123 31 Clay 2011 54 39 5 Coahoma 3149 85 129 12 Copiah 3298 68 94 11 Covington 3001 84 139 39 De Soto 23439 283 113 24 Forrest 8960 160 256 53 Franklin 883 24 40 4 George 2767 51 60 8 Greene 1418 35 53 6 Grenada 2713 88 154 32 Hancock 4380 88 70 14 Harrison 21066 330 496 72 Hinds 24427 446 813 132 Holmes 2022 74 104 20 Humphreys 1017 33 34 9 Issaquena 173 6 0 0 Itawamba 3167 80 135 24 Jackson 15597 252 244 35 Jasper 2331 48 44 2 Jefferson 719 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1187 34 9 1 Jones 9181 169 223 42 Kemper 1035 29 44 9 Lafayette 6604 125 187 55 Lamar 7194 89 54 12 Lauderdale 8008 244 452 101 Lawrence 1452 26 27 2 Leake 2878 75 92 16 Lee 10855 179 222 42 Leflore 3668 125 236 52 Lincoln 4212 116 198 40 Lowndes 7167 151 260 63 Madison 11114 227 393 70 Marion 2886 81 158 24 Marshall 4725 106 65 15 Monroe 4361 137 190 55 Montgomery 1337 44 54 9 Neshoba 4351 181 207 59 Newton 2659 64 87 15 Noxubee 1367 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 5009 98 222 36 Panola 4801 112 104 15 Pearl River 5336 153 193 39 Perry 1356 38 23 8 Pike 3711 113 135 37 Pontotoc 4514 73 86 13 Prentiss 3018 63 99 15 Quitman 856 19 0 0 Rankin 15704 292 442 63 Scott 3446 76 116 18 Sharkey 518 18 45 8 Simpson 3251 91 160 20 Smith 1826 35 68 8 Stone 2341 38 85 14 Sunflower 3507 94 123 20 Tallahatchie 1854 42 50 7 Tate 3546 88 80 19 Tippah 3125 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2403 70 102 27 Tunica 1158 27 18 2 Union 4371 79 131 23 Walthall 1490 49 69 13 Warren 4803 128 168 37 Washington 5629 140 190 39 Wayne 2800 43 72 11 Webster 1226 32 61 12 Wilkinson 793 32 25 5 Winston 2378 84 130 39 Yalobusha 1731 41 82 22 Yazoo 3424 76 149 20 Total 348,496 7,556 10,645 1,996

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.