4,991 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths reported in Mississippi over last 3 days

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,991 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths. The cases were reported between July 30 and August 1.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 348,496 with 7,556 deaths.
On Monday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the Delta surge in Mississippi is accelerating quickly.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3453
|88
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|3539
|74
|130
|20
|Amite
|1386
|43
|57
|9
|Attala
|2281
|73
|178
|36
|Benton
|1072
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4989
|134
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1830
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1268
|31
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2208
|60
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|828
|19
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1057
|31
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1881
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|2011
|54
|39
|5
|Coahoma
|3149
|85
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3298
|68
|94
|11
|Covington
|3001
|84
|139
|39
|De Soto
|23439
|283
|113
|24
|Forrest
|8960
|160
|256
|53
|Franklin
|883
|24
|40
|4
|George
|2767
|51
|60
|8
|Greene
|1418
|35
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2713
|88
|154
|32
|Hancock
|4380
|88
|70
|14
|Harrison
|21066
|330
|496
|72
|Hinds
|24427
|446
|813
|132
|Holmes
|2022
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|1017
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|173
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3167
|80
|135
|24
|Jackson
|15597
|252
|244
|35
|Jasper
|2331
|48
|44
|2
|Jefferson
|719
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1187
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|9181
|169
|223
|42
|Kemper
|1035
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6604
|125
|187
|55
|Lamar
|7194
|89
|54
|12
|Lauderdale
|8008
|244
|452
|101
|Lawrence
|1452
|26
|27
|2
|Leake
|2878
|75
|92
|16
|Lee
|10855
|179
|222
|42
|Leflore
|3668
|125
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|4212
|116
|198
|40
|Lowndes
|7167
|151
|260
|63
|Madison
|11114
|227
|393
|70
|Marion
|2886
|81
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4725
|106
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4361
|137
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1337
|44
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4351
|181
|207
|59
|Newton
|2659
|64
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1367
|35
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|5009
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4801
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|5336
|153
|193
|39
|Perry
|1356
|38
|23
|8
|Pike
|3711
|113
|135
|37
|Pontotoc
|4514
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|3018
|63
|99
|15
|Quitman
|856
|19
|0
|0
|Rankin
|15704
|292
|442
|63
|Scott
|3446
|76
|116
|18
|Sharkey
|518
|18
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3251
|91
|160
|20
|Smith
|1826
|35
|68
|8
|Stone
|2341
|38
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3507
|94
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1854
|42
|50
|7
|Tate
|3546
|88
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3125
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2403
|70
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1158
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4371
|79
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1490
|49
|69
|13
|Warren
|4803
|128
|168
|37
|Washington
|5629
|140
|190
|39
|Wayne
|2800
|43
|72
|11
|Webster
|1226
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|793
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2378
|84
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1731
|41
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3424
|76
|149
|20
|Total
|348,496
|7,556
|10,645
|1,996
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.