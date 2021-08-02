4,991 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths reported in Mississippi over last 3 days

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,991 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths. The cases were reported between July 30 and August 1.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 348,496 with 7,556 deaths.

On Monday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the Delta surge in Mississippi is accelerating quickly.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3453888317
Alcorn35397413020
Amite138643579
Attala22817317836
Benton1072254610
Bolivar498913423633
Calhoun183032366
Carroll1268315110
Chickasaw2208606015
Choctaw8281920
Claiborne105731459
Clarke18818012331
Clay201154395
Coahoma31498512912
Copiah3298689411
Covington30018413939
De Soto2343928311324
Forrest896016025653
Franklin88324404
George276751608
Greene141835536
Grenada27138815432
Hancock4380887014
Harrison2106633049672
Hinds24427446813132
Holmes20227410420
Humphreys101733349
Issaquena173600
Itawamba31678013524
Jackson1559725224435
Jasper233148442
Jefferson71928417
Jefferson Davis11873491
Jones918116922342
Kemper103529449
Lafayette660412518755
Lamar7194895412
Lauderdale8008244452101
Lawrence145226272
Leake2878759216
Lee1085517922242
Leflore366812523652
Lincoln421211619840
Lowndes716715126063
Madison1111422739370
Marion28868115824
Marshall47251066515
Monroe436113719055
Montgomery133744549
Neshoba435118120759
Newton2659648715
Noxubee136735356
Oktibbeha50099822236
Panola480111210415
Pearl River533615319339
Perry135638238
Pike371111313537
Pontotoc4514738613
Prentiss3018639915
Quitman8561900
Rankin1570429244263
Scott34467611618
Sharkey51818458
Simpson32519116020
Smith182635688
Stone2341388514
Sunflower35079412320
Tallahatchie185442507
Tate3546888019
Tippah31256811913
Tishomingo24037010227
Tunica115827182
Union43717913123
Walthall1490496913
Warren480312816837
Washington562914019039
Wayne2800437211
Webster1226326112
Wilkinson79332255
Winston23788413039
Yalobusha1731418222
Yazoo34247614920
Total348,4967,55610,6451,996

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

