4th coronavirus patient dies in Tennessee

by: Josh Breslow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second resident of Davidson County has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department made the announcement at its Friday morning press briefing and said the Davidson County resident was a 67-year-old man with “underlying health conditions.”

Three other people have died of coronavirus in the state.

Pete Meenen, a 73-year-old longtime employee of the Brentwood YMCA who lived in both Davidson and Grundy counties, passed away March 20. Ron Golden, a 56-year-old Goodlettsville marine who was recently diagnosed with cancer, died the following day.

Ron Golden (Courtesy: Peggy Flanagan) & Pete Meenen (Courtesy: Brentwood YMCA/CaringBridge)

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department announced Wednesday that a Hamilton County resident “over 65 years old with underlying illness” died at a local hospital.

