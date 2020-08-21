5 Clinton students test positive for COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Clinton Public School District, five students have tested positive for COVID-19. One student attends Northside Elementary School and the other four students attend Eastside Elementary School.

After contact tracing was completed, two students at Northside, four students at Eastside and one teacher from Northside are required to quarantine for 14 days. No other teachers or staff members at Eastside were found to be in close contact with the positive cases and are not required to quarantine for 14 days.

School administrators have contacted parents of students in the classes that have been affected.

According to the district, Prewitt Contracting Services is conducting a deep cleaning of both Northside and Eastside Elementary School’s campus with electrostatic machines prior to the start of school Monday morning.

These five cases bring CPSD’s total number of positive cases since the start of school on August 13 to eight.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

