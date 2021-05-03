500 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 500 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths. The cases were reported between April 30 and May 2.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 312,400 with 7,207 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care case updates have been delayed pending data review.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams257182
Alcorn310768
Amite123442
Attala214273
Benton98825
Bolivar4796131
Calhoun169032
Carroll121527
Chickasaw207057
Choctaw75718
Claiborne102130
Clarke178079
Clay184654
Coahoma293679
Copiah295865
Covington256280
De Soto21410256
Forrest7629150
Franklin83323
George246347
Greene130233
Grenada259485
Hancock376386
Harrison17765307
Hinds20251414
Holmes188572
Humphreys95932
Issaquena1686
Itawamba299277
Jackson13380246
Jasper220748
Jefferson65428
Jefferson Davis106932
Jones8362163
Kemper95628
Lafayette6153118
Lamar620086
Lauderdale7213240
Lawrence128223
Leake264473
Lee9951172
Leflore3484125
Lincoln3937110
Lowndes6359144
Madison10048216
Marion268680
Marshall4381103
Monroe4087133
Montgomery126642
Neshoba4025176
Newton246961
Noxubee126734
Oktibbeha460198
Panola4542103
Pearl River4494145
Perry125938
Pike3288105
Pontotoc419172
Prentiss278259
Quitman79616
Rankin13532278
Scott314573
Sharkey50217
Simpson293688
Smith161934
Stone181433
Sunflower334990
Tallahatchie177540
Tate331584
Tippah287168
Tishomingo224767
Tunica104625
Union408476
Walthall133745
Warren4364120
Washington5316133
Wayne262241
Webster114532
Wilkinson66830
Winston226781
Yalobusha162536
Yazoo310169
Total312,4007,207

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

