5,023 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi reported its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, August 13.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 5,023 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 381,147 with 7,761 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3759908317
Alcorn39197513020
Amite151944579
Attala25647518736
Benton1156254710
Bolivar524113723733
Calhoun199133366
Carroll1347315110
Chickasaw2349606115
Choctaw91219100
Claiborne111531469
Clarke20688112331
Clay223055415
Coahoma32978613012
Copiah35147010012
Covington33338614239
De Soto2466228811324
Forrest1037116927254
Franklin93424415
George324654619
Greene158638576
Grenada28908915432
Hancock5018907115
Harrison2441034550572
Hinds26196473828136
Holmes21597510520
Humphreys106333349
Issaquena179600
Itawamba33968213524
Jackson1786126425836
Jasper257348442
Jefferson77529417
Jefferson Davis13243591
Jones1016517422643
Kemper114631449
Lafayette701212718755
Lamar8274945412
Lauderdale9199249457102
Lawrence158727272
Leake3193779216
Lee1175918422343
Leflore389012723955
Lincoln440011819840
Lowndes790715426263
Madison1178923540570
Marion31718516024
Marshall49771066515
Monroe472813819155
Montgomery141946549
Neshoba526318220959
Newton3017658715
Noxubee144936356
Oktibbeha55189922236
Panola501011210415
Pearl River612116020140
Perry147139238
Pike407511613637
Pontotoc4777768613
Prentiss32956410015
Quitman9042000
Rankin1700430147065
Scott37427811618
Sharkey54719458
Simpson34889516020
Smith197337688
Stone2731388514
Sunflower36829512420
Tallahatchie191045507
Tate3630888019
Tippah34847112014
Tishomingo25157010227
Tunica122927182
Union47017913223
Walthall1616516913
Warren519212816938
Washington584614119341
Wayne3163477911
Webster1375326212
Wilkinson87033255
Winston25128513039
Yalobusha1844418222
Yazoo36207914920
Total381,1477,76110,8242,019

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

