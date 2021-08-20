5,048 new coronavirus cases, 54 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi reported its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, August 20.
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 5,048 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 54 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 406,249 with 7,991 deaths.
MSDH leaders said monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment can prevent severe COVID-19 illness. If you test positive for COVID-19, call the Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline for mAb treatment information: 1-877-978-6453.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3853
|98
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|4245
|78
|129
|20
|Amite
|1619
|46
|57
|9
|Attala
|2759
|78
|187
|36
|Benton
|1208
|25
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5418
|139
|237
|33
|Calhoun
|2153
|35
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1419
|33
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2461
|60
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1005
|21
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|1165
|32
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2318
|81
|124
|31
|Clay
|2403
|56
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3385
|88
|132
|12
|Copiah
|3673
|71
|101
|12
|Covington
|3536
|86
|142
|39
|De Soto
|25652
|296
|119
|26
|Forrest
|11194
|184
|278
|58
|Franklin
|980
|26
|41
|5
|George
|3640
|58
|61
|9
|Greene
|1737
|39
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3037
|91
|154
|32
|Hancock
|5782
|92
|71
|15
|Harrison
|26670
|357
|509
|72
|Hinds
|27441
|500
|830
|137
|Holmes
|2260
|77
|106
|20
|Humphreys
|1106
|34
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|181
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3609
|83
|135
|24
|Jackson
|19371
|275
|265
|37
|Jasper
|2747
|49
|44
|2
|Jefferson
|800
|30
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1425
|35
|9
|1
|Jones
|11039
|180
|227
|43
|Kemper
|1219
|31
|46
|9
|Lafayette
|7191
|128
|190
|55
|Lamar
|8896
|95
|54
|12
|Lauderdale
|9904
|254
|458
|102
|Lawrence
|1724
|28
|27
|2
|Leake
|3409
|77
|92
|16
|Lee
|12359
|189
|223
|43
|Leflore
|4047
|129
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|4571
|121
|198
|40
|Lowndes
|8537
|156
|266
|64
|Madison
|12520
|241
|405
|70
|Marion
|3410
|86
|160
|24
|Marshall
|5155
|108
|65
|15
|Monroe
|5202
|140
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1472
|47
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|5675
|183
|209
|59
|Newton
|3192
|66
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1540
|36
|37
|6
|Oktibbeha
|5884
|102
|227
|36
|Panola
|5266
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|6750
|169
|204
|40
|Perry
|1593
|41
|23
|9
|Pike
|4439
|118
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|5039
|80
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|3595
|64
|100
|15
|Quitman
|927
|20
|0
|0
|Rankin
|18502
|312
|472
|65
|Scott
|3914
|82
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|567
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3705
|97
|160
|20
|Smith
|2125
|40
|68
|8
|Stone
|2935
|40
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3806
|97
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1986
|45
|50
|7
|Tate
|3731
|89
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3713
|74
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|2653
|71
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1280
|29
|18
|2
|Union
|4936
|80
|132
|23
|Walthall
|1735
|52
|69
|13
|Warren
|5618
|132
|172
|38
|Washington
|6067
|142
|193
|41
|Wayne
|3457
|53
|79
|12
|Webster
|1511
|32
|62
|12
|Wilkinson
|892
|33
|25
|5
|Winston
|2607
|86
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1919
|43
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3783
|82
|149
|20
|Total
|406,249
|7,991
|10,880
|2,031
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.