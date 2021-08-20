5,048 new coronavirus cases, 54 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi reported its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, August 20.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 5,048 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 54 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 406,249 with 7,991 deaths.

MSDH leaders said monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment can prevent severe COVID-19 illness. If you test positive for COVID-19, call the Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline for mAb treatment information: 1-877-978-6453.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3853 98 83 17 Alcorn 4245 78 129 20 Amite 1619 46 57 9 Attala 2759 78 187 36 Benton 1208 25 47 10 Bolivar 5418 139 237 33 Calhoun 2153 35 36 6 Carroll 1419 33 51 10 Chickasaw 2461 60 61 15 Choctaw 1005 21 11 0 Claiborne 1165 32 46 9 Clarke 2318 81 124 31 Clay 2403 56 41 5 Coahoma 3385 88 132 12 Copiah 3673 71 101 12 Covington 3536 86 142 39 De Soto 25652 296 119 26 Forrest 11194 184 278 58 Franklin 980 26 41 5 George 3640 58 61 9 Greene 1737 39 57 6 Grenada 3037 91 154 32 Hancock 5782 92 71 15 Harrison 26670 357 509 72 Hinds 27441 500 830 137 Holmes 2260 77 106 20 Humphreys 1106 34 34 9 Issaquena 181 6 0 0 Itawamba 3609 83 135 24 Jackson 19371 275 265 37 Jasper 2747 49 44 2 Jefferson 800 30 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1425 35 9 1 Jones 11039 180 227 43 Kemper 1219 31 46 9 Lafayette 7191 128 190 55 Lamar 8896 95 54 12 Lauderdale 9904 254 458 102 Lawrence 1724 28 27 2 Leake 3409 77 92 16 Lee 12359 189 223 43 Leflore 4047 129 239 55 Lincoln 4571 121 198 40 Lowndes 8537 156 266 64 Madison 12520 241 405 70 Marion 3410 86 160 24 Marshall 5155 108 65 15 Monroe 5202 140 191 55 Montgomery 1472 47 54 9 Neshoba 5675 183 209 59 Newton 3192 66 87 15 Noxubee 1540 36 37 6 Oktibbeha 5884 102 227 36 Panola 5266 112 104 15 Pearl River 6750 169 204 40 Perry 1593 41 23 9 Pike 4439 118 136 37 Pontotoc 5039 80 86 13 Prentiss 3595 64 100 15 Quitman 927 20 0 0 Rankin 18502 312 472 65 Scott 3914 82 116 19 Sharkey 567 20 45 8 Simpson 3705 97 160 20 Smith 2125 40 68 8 Stone 2935 40 85 14 Sunflower 3806 97 124 20 Tallahatchie 1986 45 50 7 Tate 3731 89 80 19 Tippah 3713 74 120 14 Tishomingo 2653 71 102 27 Tunica 1280 29 18 2 Union 4936 80 132 23 Walthall 1735 52 69 13 Warren 5618 132 172 38 Washington 6067 142 193 41 Wayne 3457 53 79 12 Webster 1511 32 62 12 Wilkinson 892 33 25 5 Winston 2607 86 130 39 Yalobusha 1919 43 82 22 Yazoo 3783 82 149 20 Total 406,249 7,991 10,880 2,031

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.