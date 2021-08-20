5,048 new coronavirus cases, 54 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi reported its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, August 20.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 5,048 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 54 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 406,249 with 7,991 deaths.

MSDH leaders said monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment can prevent severe COVID-19 illness. If you test positive for COVID-19, call the Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline for mAb treatment information: 1-877-978-6453.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3853988317
Alcorn42457812920
Amite161946579
Attala27597818736
Benton1208254710
Bolivar541813923733
Calhoun215335366
Carroll1419335110
Chickasaw2461606115
Choctaw100521110
Claiborne116532469
Clarke23188112431
Clay240356415
Coahoma33858813212
Copiah36737110112
Covington35368614239
De Soto2565229611926
Forrest1119418427858
Franklin98026415
George364058619
Greene173739576
Grenada30379115432
Hancock5782927115
Harrison2667035750972
Hinds27441500830137
Holmes22607710620
Humphreys110634349
Issaquena181600
Itawamba36098313524
Jackson1937127526537
Jasper274749442
Jefferson80030417
Jefferson Davis14253591
Jones1103918022743
Kemper121931469
Lafayette719112819055
Lamar8896955412
Lauderdale9904254458102
Lawrence172428272
Leake3409779216
Lee1235918922343
Leflore404712923955
Lincoln457112119840
Lowndes853715626664
Madison1252024140570
Marion34108616024
Marshall51551086515
Monroe520214019155
Montgomery147247549
Neshoba567518320959
Newton3192668715
Noxubee154036376
Oktibbeha588410222736
Panola526611210415
Pearl River675016920440
Perry159341239
Pike443911813637
Pontotoc5039808613
Prentiss35956410015
Quitman9272000
Rankin1850231247265
Scott39148211619
Sharkey56720458
Simpson37059716020
Smith212540688
Stone2935408514
Sunflower38069712420
Tallahatchie198645507
Tate3731898019
Tippah37137412014
Tishomingo26537110227
Tunica128029182
Union49368013223
Walthall1735526913
Warren561813217238
Washington606714219341
Wayne3457537912
Webster1511326212
Wilkinson89233255
Winston26078613039
Yalobusha1919438222
Yazoo37838214920
Total406,2497,99110,8802,031

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

