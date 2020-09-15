505 new coronavirus cases, 28 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 505 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-eight additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 90,523 with 2,734 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Bolivar 2 Covington 1 Grenada 1 Harrison 2 Hinds 1 Holmes 1 Jefferson Davis 1 Jones 1 Lauderdale 3 Leake 2 Lee 1 Marion 1 Montgomery 1 Oktibbeha 1 Perry 1 Pontotoc 1 Rankin 1 Scott 1 Smith 1 Walthall 1 Yalobusha 1 Yazoo 2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 877 32 47 12 Alcorn 736 9 18 2 Amite 293 10 14 2 Attala 624 25 90 20 Benton 208 1 2 0 Bolivar 1727 62 179 23 Calhoun 502 12 25 4 Carroll 304 12 45 9 Chickasaw 626 24 43 13 Choctaw 176 5 3 0 Claiborne 447 16 43 9 Clarke 518 37 57 15 Clay 553 16 14 1 Coahoma 1079 24 79 2 Copiah 1139 33 46 4 Covington 783 20 23 5 De Soto 5224 53 63 13 Forrest 2284 68 170 40 Franklin 182 3 3 1 George 737 13 27 6 Greene 328 16 36 6 Grenada 1021 34 105 20 Hancock 542 20 9 4 Harrison 3632 71 236 29 Hinds 6846 152 395 62 Holmes 1075 58 100 20 Humphreys 365 15 21 6 Issaquena 102 3 0 Itawamba 712 20 77 16 Jackson 3301 66 75 7 Jasper 530 13 1 0 Jefferson 233 9 12 3 Jefferson Davis 317 11 3 1 Jones 2315 77 180 37 Kemper 284 15 39 9 Lafayette 1975 39 122 28 Lamar 1540 33 27 11 Lauderdale 1965 122 254 71 Lawrence 421 12 26 2 Leake 928 35 17 2 Lee 2489 65 153 30 Leflore 1326 79 189 45 Lincoln 1026 52 142 32 Lowndes 1374 56 96 32 Madison 3146 85 238 45 Marion 824 31 73 9 Marshall 1052 14 31 6 Monroe 1151 65 162 50 Montgomery 438 20 47 9 Neshoba 1505 102 111 37 Newton 736 22 34 7 Noxubee 539 15 19 4 Oktibbeha 1708 48 191 31 Panola 1379 26 13 2 Pearl River 828 49 71 20 Perry 377 16 12 2 Pike 1192 48 80 21 Pontotoc 1176 16 7 1 Prentiss 755 17 48 3 Quitman 356 5 0 Rankin 3094 73 153 18 Scott 1147 25 17 3 Sharkey 258 11 43 8 Simpson 997 40 104 18 Smith 511 14 54 8 Stone 344 11 50 7 Sunflower 1357 42 67 11 Tallahatchie 710 16 29 2 Tate 918 36 32 12 Tippah 613 16 5 0 Tishomingo 631 34 96 24 Tunica 465 13 12 2 Union 957 23 46 11 Walthall 581 25 67 13 Warren 1360 48 113 23 Washington 2128 71 110 23 Wayne 864 21 59 10 Webster 324 13 52 11 Wilkinson 296 17 20 5 Winston 718 19 40 11 Yalobusha 406 14 35 7 Yazoo 1016 25 46 7 Total 90,523 2,734 5,693 1,135

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: