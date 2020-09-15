Severe Weather Tools

505 new coronavirus cases, 28 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 505 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-eight additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 90,523 with 2,734 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Bolivar2
Covington1
Grenada1
Harrison2
Hinds1
Holmes1
Jefferson Davis1
Jones1
Lauderdale3
Leake2
Lee1
Marion1
Montgomery1
Oktibbeha1
Perry1
Pontotoc1
Rankin1
Scott1
Smith1
Walthall1
Yalobusha1
Yazoo2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams877324712
Alcorn7369182
Amite29310142
Attala624259020
Benton208120
Bolivar17276217923
Calhoun50212254
Carroll30412459
Chickasaw626244313
Choctaw176530
Claiborne44716439
Clarke518375715
Clay55316141
Coahoma107924792
Copiah113933464
Covington78320235
De Soto5224536313
Forrest22846817040
Franklin182331
George73713276
Greene32816366
Grenada10213410520
Hancock5422094
Harrison36327123629
Hinds684615239562
Holmes10755810020
Humphreys36515216
Issaquena10230
Itawamba712207716
Jackson330166757
Jasper5301310
Jefferson2339123
Jefferson Davis3171131
Jones23157718037
Kemper28415399
Lafayette19753912228
Lamar1540332711
Lauderdale196512225471
Lawrence42112262
Leake92835172
Lee24896515330
Leflore13267918945
Lincoln10265214232
Lowndes1374569632
Madison31468523845
Marion82431739
Marshall105214316
Monroe11516516250
Montgomery43820479
Neshoba150510211137
Newton73622347
Noxubee53915194
Oktibbeha17084819131
Panola137926132
Pearl River828497120
Perry37716122
Pike1192488021
Pontotoc11761671
Prentiss75517483
Quitman35650
Rankin30947315318
Scott114725173
Sharkey25811438
Simpson9974010418
Smith51114548
Stone34411507
Sunflower1357426711
Tallahatchie71016292
Tate918363212
Tippah6131650
Tishomingo631349624
Tunica46513122
Union957234611
Walthall581256713
Warren13604811323
Washington21287111023
Wayne864215910
Webster324135211
Wilkinson29617205
Winston718194011
Yalobusha40614357
Yazoo101625467
Total90,5232,7345,6931,135

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

