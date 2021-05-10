509 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 509 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths in Mississippi. The cases were reported from May 7 to May 9.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 313,675 with 7,234 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams272282
Alcorn312668
Amite122942
Attala214273
Benton99425
Bolivar4800132
Calhoun170532
Carroll121728
Chickasaw207757
Choctaw76318
Claiborne102430
Clarke177980
Clay185154
Coahoma294979
Copiah296765
Covington257581
De Soto21545258
Forrest7666152
Franklin83523
George247348
Greene130333
Grenada260686
Hancock378186
Harrison17866309
Hinds20321414
Holmes188773
Humphreys96533
Issaquena1686
Itawamba299577
Jackson13423246
Jasper221048
Jefferson65428
Jefferson Davis107032
Jones8370163
Kemper95728
Lafayette6175118
Lamar622086
Lauderdale7187240
Lawrence128424
Leake266673
Lee9970173
Leflore3489125
Lincoln3958110
Lowndes6385145
Madison10085217
Marion268880
Marshall4429103
Monroe4105133
Montgomery126742
Neshoba4027176
Newton246161
Noxubee126734
Oktibbeha462198
Panola4574106
Pearl River4506146
Perry126038
Pike3310105
Pontotoc420072
Prentiss279560
Quitman80616
Rankin13589278
Scott315573
Sharkey50217
Simpson294988
Smith162334
Stone182133
Sunflower335890
Tallahatchie178540
Tate333284
Tippah287968
Tishomingo226467
Tunica105126
Union409776
Walthall134145
Warren4384121
Washington5330133
Wayne262541
Webster114532
Wilkinson67130
Winston227081
Yalobusha164138
Yazoo311369
Total313,6757,234

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories