Severe Weather Information

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

Download 12 News Weather App

511 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 511 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eight new deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 78,405 with 2,248 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Forrest1
Lafayette2
Lee1
Panola1
Pike1
Walthall1
Washington1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams739284612
Alcorn5266121
Amite2626142
Attala571259020
Benton195120
Bolivar1351427411
Calhoun4519234
Carroll28411459
Chickasaw562203611
Choctaw151400
Claiborne42615439
Clarke41628319
Clay4491421
Coahoma91014752
Copiah103830304
Covington7021783
De Soto432038499
Forrest20476112034
Franklin170331
George6721252
Greene28214356
Grenada902288416
Hancock4571884
Harrison30614614917
Hinds629213235657
Holmes1013509820
Humphreys32812206
Issaquena94200
Itawamba48314499
Jackson277554747
Jasper4621210
Jefferson211882
Jefferson Davis271731
Jones20806917435
Kemper26014389
Lafayette11783210524
Lamar13602483
Lauderdale163410221258
Lawrence3779181
Leake8622740
Lee20364815525
Leflore12067018544
Lincoln9264612929
Lowndes1227479228
Madison27927922240
Marion76025486
Marshall87911193
Monroe9745614844
Montgomery39012257
Neshoba14039710936
Newton62713102
Noxubee51013174
Oktibbeha13044618429
Panola124821132
Pearl River697456619
Perry284900
Pike1073407419
Pontotoc983961
Prentiss55712303
Quitman303200
Rankin26884711511
Scott106921153
Sharkey2407426
Simpson897389820
Smith45413548
Stone2909283
Sunflower120433408
Tallahatchie6021192
Tate833313212
Tippah5001510
Tishomingo51118929
Tunica42910122
Union826203911
Walthall548246713
Warren12484110619
Washington1930577917
Wayne833215810
Webster282135211
Wilkinson2581484
Winston682184011
Yalobusha34810357
Yazoo93018294
Total78,4052,2484,735951

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories