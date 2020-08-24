511 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 511 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eight new deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 78,405 with 2,248 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Forrest 1 Lafayette 2 Lee 1 Panola 1 Pike 1 Walthall 1 Washington 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 739 28 46 12 Alcorn 526 6 12 1 Amite 262 6 14 2 Attala 571 25 90 20 Benton 195 1 2 0 Bolivar 1351 42 74 11 Calhoun 451 9 23 4 Carroll 284 11 45 9 Chickasaw 562 20 36 11 Choctaw 151 4 0 0 Claiborne 426 15 43 9 Clarke 416 28 31 9 Clay 449 14 2 1 Coahoma 910 14 75 2 Copiah 1038 30 30 4 Covington 702 17 8 3 De Soto 4320 38 49 9 Forrest 2047 61 120 34 Franklin 170 3 3 1 George 672 12 5 2 Greene 282 14 35 6 Grenada 902 28 84 16 Hancock 457 18 8 4 Harrison 3061 46 149 17 Hinds 6292 132 356 57 Holmes 1013 50 98 20 Humphreys 328 12 20 6 Issaquena 94 2 0 0 Itawamba 483 14 49 9 Jackson 2775 54 74 7 Jasper 462 12 1 0 Jefferson 211 8 8 2 Jefferson Davis 271 7 3 1 Jones 2080 69 174 35 Kemper 260 14 38 9 Lafayette 1178 32 105 24 Lamar 1360 24 8 3 Lauderdale 1634 102 212 58 Lawrence 377 9 18 1 Leake 862 27 4 0 Lee 2036 48 155 25 Leflore 1206 70 185 44 Lincoln 926 46 129 29 Lowndes 1227 47 92 28 Madison 2792 79 222 40 Marion 760 25 48 6 Marshall 879 11 19 3 Monroe 974 56 148 44 Montgomery 390 12 25 7 Neshoba 1403 97 109 36 Newton 627 13 10 2 Noxubee 510 13 17 4 Oktibbeha 1304 46 184 29 Panola 1248 21 13 2 Pearl River 697 45 66 19 Perry 284 9 0 0 Pike 1073 40 74 19 Pontotoc 983 9 6 1 Prentiss 557 12 30 3 Quitman 303 2 0 0 Rankin 2688 47 115 11 Scott 1069 21 15 3 Sharkey 240 7 42 6 Simpson 897 38 98 20 Smith 454 13 54 8 Stone 290 9 28 3 Sunflower 1204 33 40 8 Tallahatchie 602 11 9 2 Tate 833 31 32 12 Tippah 500 15 1 0 Tishomingo 511 18 92 9 Tunica 429 10 12 2 Union 826 20 39 11 Walthall 548 24 67 13 Warren 1248 41 106 19 Washington 1930 57 79 17 Wayne 833 21 58 10 Webster 282 13 52 11 Wilkinson 258 14 8 4 Winston 682 18 40 11 Yalobusha 348 10 35 7 Yazoo 930 18 29 4 Total 78,405 2,248 4,735 951

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

