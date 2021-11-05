514 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 514 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 14 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 506,556 with 10,148 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4660
|123
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5745
|103
|130
|20
|Amite
|2072
|56
|57
|9
|Attala
|3355
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1506
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6389
|151
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2819
|49
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1709
|40
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3045
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1352
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1334
|38
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2983
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3099
|77
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4201
|109
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4510
|93
|104
|15
|Covington
|4309
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|32567
|420
|124
|26
|Forrest
|13555
|254
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1217
|28
|45
|5
|George
|5059
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2216
|49
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3745
|109
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7782
|130
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34563
|548
|534
|77
|Hinds
|32255
|637
|853
|139
|Holmes
|2693
|88
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1302
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4688
|106
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24658
|386
|283
|41
|Jasper
|3377
|65
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|960
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1725
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|13947
|243
|237
|43
|Kemper
|1426
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8683
|141
|200
|57
|Lamar
|10556
|138
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12096
|323
|482
|108
|Lawrence
|2147
|40
|27
|2
|Leake
|4107
|89
|99
|17
|Lee
|15814
|238
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4693
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5484
|136
|208
|41
|Lowndes
|11171
|192
|280
|67
|Madison
|14756
|282
|416
|72
|Marion
|4244
|108
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6530
|139
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6856
|179
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1804
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6680
|209
|228
|61
|Newton
|3863
|81
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1875
|41
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7175
|133
|270
|40
|Panola
|6651
|131
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9631
|241
|210
|42
|Perry
|2091
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5882
|155
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|6821
|107
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4863
|82
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1069
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22271
|397
|492
|69
|Scott
|4749
|98
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|648
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4499
|116
|165
|20
|Smith
|2679
|52
|71
|8
|Stone
|3633
|66
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4266
|105
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2299
|52
|50
|7
|Tate
|4657
|113
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4764
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3692
|93
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1612
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6148
|94
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2202
|64
|69
|14
|Warren
|6789
|176
|175
|38
|Washington
|7522
|165
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4414
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2041
|48
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1053
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3164
|91
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2398
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4498
|90
|152
|20
|Total
|506,556
|10,148
|11,303
|2,098
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.