514 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 514 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 14 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 506,556 with 10,148 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4660 123 88 18 Alcorn 5745 103 130 20 Amite 2072 56 57 9 Attala 3355 90 189 36 Benton 1506 39 47 10 Bolivar 6389 151 239 33 Calhoun 2819 49 44 7 Carroll 1709 40 52 11 Chickasaw 3045 67 61 15 Choctaw 1352 27 12 0 Claiborne 1334 38 46 9 Clarke 2983 95 132 32 Clay 3099 77 41 5 Coahoma 4201 109 138 14 Copiah 4510 93 104 15 Covington 4309 95 142 39 De Soto 32567 420 124 26 Forrest 13555 254 283 60 Franklin 1217 28 45 5 George 5059 80 73 9 Greene 2216 49 57 6 Grenada 3745 109 156 32 Hancock 7782 130 72 15 Harrison 34563 548 534 77 Hinds 32255 637 853 139 Holmes 2693 88 109 20 Humphreys 1302 39 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4688 106 135 24 Jackson 24658 386 283 41 Jasper 3377 65 46 2 Jefferson 960 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1 Jones 13947 243 237 43 Kemper 1426 41 50 10 Lafayette 8683 141 200 57 Lamar 10556 138 56 12 Lauderdale 12096 323 482 108 Lawrence 2147 40 27 2 Leake 4107 89 99 17 Lee 15814 238 225 43 Leflore 4693 144 240 55 Lincoln 5484 136 208 41 Lowndes 11171 192 280 67 Madison 14756 282 416 72 Marion 4244 108 162 24 Marshall 6530 139 69 17 Monroe 6856 179 191 55 Montgomery 1804 57 64 10 Neshoba 6680 209 228 61 Newton 3863 81 87 15 Noxubee 1875 41 41 6 Oktibbeha 7175 133 270 40 Panola 6651 131 103 15 Pearl River 9631 241 210 42 Perry 2091 56 24 9 Pike 5882 155 177 44 Pontotoc 6821 107 86 13 Prentiss 4863 82 101 15 Quitman 1069 28 0 0 Rankin 22271 397 492 69 Scott 4749 98 117 19 Sharkey 648 21 45 8 Simpson 4499 116 165 20 Smith 2679 52 71 8 Stone 3633 66 88 14 Sunflower 4266 105 124 20 Tallahatchie 2299 52 50 7 Tate 4657 113 80 19 Tippah 4764 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3692 93 103 28 Tunica 1612 39 19 3 Union 6148 94 132 23 Walthall 2202 64 69 14 Warren 6789 176 175 38 Washington 7522 165 202 41 Wayne 4414 72 80 13 Webster 2041 48 67 14 Wilkinson 1053 39 25 6 Winston 3164 91 135 39 Yalobusha 2398 47 82 22 Yazoo 4498 90 152 20 Total 506,556 10,148 11,303 2,098

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.