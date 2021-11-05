514 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 514 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 14 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 506,556 with 10,148 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams46601238818
Alcorn574510313020
Amite207256579
Attala33559018936
Benton1506394710
Bolivar638915123933
Calhoun281949447
Carroll1709405211
Chickasaw3045676115
Choctaw135227120
Claiborne133438469
Clarke29839513232
Clay309977415
Coahoma420110913814
Copiah45109310415
Covington43099514239
De Soto3256742012426
Forrest1355525428360
Franklin121728455
George505980739
Greene221649576
Grenada374510915632
Hancock77821307215
Harrison3456354853477
Hinds32255637853139
Holmes26938810920
Humphreys130239359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba468810613524
Jackson2465838628341
Jasper337765462
Jefferson96034417
Jefferson Davis17254391
Jones1394724323743
Kemper1426415010
Lafayette868314120057
Lamar105561385612
Lauderdale12096323482108
Lawrence214740272
Leake4107899917
Lee1581423822543
Leflore469314424055
Lincoln548413620841
Lowndes1117119228067
Madison1475628241672
Marion424410816224
Marshall65301396917
Monroe685617919155
Montgomery1804576410
Neshoba668020922861
Newton3863818715
Noxubee187541416
Oktibbeha717513327040
Panola665113110315
Pearl River963124121042
Perry209156249
Pike588215517744
Pontotoc68211078613
Prentiss48638210115
Quitman10692800
Rankin2227139749269
Scott47499811719
Sharkey64821458
Simpson449911616520
Smith267952718
Stone3633668814
Sunflower426610512420
Tallahatchie229952507
Tate46571138019
Tippah47648112014
Tishomingo36929310328
Tunica161239193
Union61489413223
Walthall2202646914
Warren678917617538
Washington752216520241
Wayne4414728013
Webster2041486714
Wilkinson105339256
Winston31649113539
Yalobusha2398478222
Yazoo44989015220
Total506,55610,14811,3032,098

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

