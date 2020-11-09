516 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 516 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 127,205 with 3,443 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1186466414
Alcorn121214723
Amite44214152
Attala860279120
Benton41512457
Bolivar21488122030
Calhoun65613254
Carroll57613459
Chickasaw913314714
Choctaw230710
Claiborne55316439
Clarke815539327
Clay77425203
Coahoma1317371067
Copiah145138729
Covington1063316414
De Soto8229848618
Forrest32878217641
Franklin264341
George109421366
Greene51119406
Grenada12774211421
Hancock97733568
Harrison61629229134
Hinds854018248480
Holmes11776010220
Humphreys48718277
Issaquena107400
Itawamba1276308817
Jackson543710211310
Jasper7411910
Jefferson29311133
Jefferson Davis4701481
Jones31458418738
Kemper34515419
Lafayette27174312328
Lamar2510424111
Lauderdale282413826974
Lawrence59814262
Leake121043427
Lee40508619438
Leflore18378819447
Lincoln15286316236
Lowndes19876210233
Madison40989424145
Marion1009469215
Marshall1709375912
Monroe16707517252
Montgomery61623539
Neshoba195211113039
Newton913284010
Noxubee62617214
Oktibbeha21525719331
Panola184142608
Pearl River1268629523
Perry55923207
Pike1448589827
Pontotoc168721192
Prentiss118722524
Quitman436700
Rankin44778918123
Scott133329213
Sharkey29315438
Simpson12995012219
Smith63816558
Stone56314559
Sunflower1745538415
Tallahatchie90126297
Tate1389406414
Tippah104426612
Tishomingo905419626
Tunica56318152
Union1364254611
Walthall677276713
Warren16185612526
Washington277710518039
Wayne1069225910
Webster389145211
Wilkinson35321205
Winston953224411
Yalobusha604237815
Yazoo13893613614
Total127,2053,4437,0201,347

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

