517 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 517 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-three additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 88,322 with 2,656 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Calhoun 1 Chickasaw 1 Clarke 3 Greene 2 Lauderdale 2 Lee 2 Madison 1 Monroe 2 Panola 1 Pontotoc 2 Tallahatchie 1 Tishomingo 2

* 13 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between August 7 and September 1, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Coahoma 1 Copiah 1 Desoto 3 Holmes 1 Jackson 1 Monroe 1 Rankin 1 Sharkey 1 Stone 1 Washington 2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 832 32 46 12 Alcorn 696 9 18 2 Amite 286 9 14 2 Attala 611 25 90 20 Benton 207 1 2 0 Bolivar 1678 58 163 21 Calhoun 497 12 25 4 Carroll 298 12 45 9 Chickasaw 613 24 43 13 Choctaw 166 4 2 0 Claiborne 443 16 43 9 Clarke 496 35 55 15 Clay 517 16 3 1 Coahoma 1063 23 78 2 Copiah 1135 32 47 4 Covington 744 18 17 4 De Soto 5020 54 62 12 Forrest 2248 68 157 40 Franklin 182 3 3 1 George 717 13 21 4 Greene 318 16 36 6 Grenada 988 32 103 18 Hancock 529 20 9 4 Harrison 3563 66 233 27 Hinds 6735 148 380 61 Holmes 1070 56 99 20 Humphreys 352 15 21 6 Issaquena 98 3 0 0 Itawamba 662 18* 54 11 Jackson 3244 65 75 7 Jasper 511 13 1 0 Jefferson 230 9 12 3 Jefferson Davis 311 10 3 1 Jones 2253 76 178 36 Kemper 278 14 39 9 Lafayette 1847 39 122 28 Lamar 1527 33 25 11 Lauderdale 1894 117 248 68 Lawrence 417 11 27 2 Leake 913 33 11 0 Lee 2415 64* 149 30 Leflore 1292 76 187 45 Lincoln 1014 52 136 31 Lowndes 1334 56 96 32 Madison 3095 84 235 45 Marion 809 28 67 8 Marshall 1034 14 29 6 Monroe 1124 64 152 47 Montgomery 429 19 34 9 Neshoba 1480 102 111 37 Newton 710 20 34 7 Noxubee 534 14 18 4 Oktibbeha 1628 46 191 30 Panola 1344 26 13 2 Pearl River 801 49 70 20 Perry 365 12 4 0 Pike 1181 46 80 21 Pontotoc 1142 15 6 1 Prentiss 713 15 48 3 Quitman 352 5 0 0 Rankin 3035 71 151 18 Scott 1130 23 17 3 Sharkey 256 11 43 8 Simpson 979 40 104 19 Smith 496 13 54 8 Stone 339 11 44 7 Sunflower 1326 42 55 10 Tallahatchie 697 14 21 2 Tate 902 35 32 12 Tippah 586 16 3 0 Tishomingo 607 33 96 24 Tunica 461 13 12 2 Union 938 23 46 11 Walthall 579 24 67 13 Warren 1347 46 113 22 Washington 2090 70 106 23 Wayne 863 21 59 10 Webster 317 13 52 11 Wilkinson 287 17 15 4 Winston 710 19 40 11 Yalobusha 393 13 35 7 Yazoo 999 23 46 6 Total 88,322 2,656 5,481 1,102

* Note: One death previously reported from Lee County should have been included in Itawamba County’s data. This update is reflected in the data above.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

