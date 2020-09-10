517 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 517 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-three additional deaths were reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 88,322 with 2,656 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Calhoun
|1
|Chickasaw
|1
|Clarke
|3
|Greene
|2
|Lauderdale
|2
|Lee
|2
|Madison
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Panola
|1
|Pontotoc
|2
|Tallahatchie
|1
|Tishomingo
|2
* 13 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between August 7 and September 1, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Coahoma
|1
|Copiah
|1
|Desoto
|3
|Holmes
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Sharkey
|1
|Stone
|1
|Washington
|2
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|832
|32
|46
|12
|Alcorn
|696
|9
|18
|2
|Amite
|286
|9
|14
|2
|Attala
|611
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|207
|1
|2
|0
|Bolivar
|1678
|58
|163
|21
|Calhoun
|497
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|298
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|613
|24
|43
|13
|Choctaw
|166
|4
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|443
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|496
|35
|55
|15
|Clay
|517
|16
|3
|1
|Coahoma
|1063
|23
|78
|2
|Copiah
|1135
|32
|47
|4
|Covington
|744
|18
|17
|4
|De Soto
|5020
|54
|62
|12
|Forrest
|2248
|68
|157
|40
|Franklin
|182
|3
|3
|1
|George
|717
|13
|21
|4
|Greene
|318
|16
|36
|6
|Grenada
|988
|32
|103
|18
|Hancock
|529
|20
|9
|4
|Harrison
|3563
|66
|233
|27
|Hinds
|6735
|148
|380
|61
|Holmes
|1070
|56
|99
|20
|Humphreys
|352
|15
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|98
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|662
|18*
|54
|11
|Jackson
|3244
|65
|75
|7
|Jasper
|511
|13
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|230
|9
|12
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|311
|10
|3
|1
|Jones
|2253
|76
|178
|36
|Kemper
|278
|14
|39
|9
|Lafayette
|1847
|39
|122
|28
|Lamar
|1527
|33
|25
|11
|Lauderdale
|1894
|117
|248
|68
|Lawrence
|417
|11
|27
|2
|Leake
|913
|33
|11
|0
|Lee
|2415
|64*
|149
|30
|Leflore
|1292
|76
|187
|45
|Lincoln
|1014
|52
|136
|31
|Lowndes
|1334
|56
|96
|32
|Madison
|3095
|84
|235
|45
|Marion
|809
|28
|67
|8
|Marshall
|1034
|14
|29
|6
|Monroe
|1124
|64
|152
|47
|Montgomery
|429
|19
|34
|9
|Neshoba
|1480
|102
|111
|37
|Newton
|710
|20
|34
|7
|Noxubee
|534
|14
|18
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1628
|46
|191
|30
|Panola
|1344
|26
|13
|2
|Pearl River
|801
|49
|70
|20
|Perry
|365
|12
|4
|0
|Pike
|1181
|46
|80
|21
|Pontotoc
|1142
|15
|6
|1
|Prentiss
|713
|15
|48
|3
|Quitman
|352
|5
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3035
|71
|151
|18
|Scott
|1130
|23
|17
|3
|Sharkey
|256
|11
|43
|8
|Simpson
|979
|40
|104
|19
|Smith
|496
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|339
|11
|44
|7
|Sunflower
|1326
|42
|55
|10
|Tallahatchie
|697
|14
|21
|2
|Tate
|902
|35
|32
|12
|Tippah
|586
|16
|3
|0
|Tishomingo
|607
|33
|96
|24
|Tunica
|461
|13
|12
|2
|Union
|938
|23
|46
|11
|Walthall
|579
|24
|67
|13
|Warren
|1347
|46
|113
|22
|Washington
|2090
|70
|106
|23
|Wayne
|863
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|317
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|287
|17
|15
|4
|Winston
|710
|19
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|393
|13
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|999
|23
|46
|6
|Total
|88,322
|2,656
|5,481
|1,102
* Note: One death previously reported from Lee County should have been included in Itawamba County’s data. This update is reflected in the data above.
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
