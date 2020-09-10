517 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 517 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-three additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 88,322 with 2,656 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Calhoun1
Chickasaw1
Clarke3
Greene2
Lauderdale2
Lee2
Madison1
Monroe2
Panola1
Pontotoc2
Tallahatchie1
Tishomingo2

13 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between August 7 and September 1, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Coahoma1
Copiah1
Desoto3
Holmes1
Jackson1
Monroe1
Rankin1
Sharkey1
Stone1
Washington2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams832324612
Alcorn6969182
Amite2869142
Attala611259020
Benton207120
Bolivar16785816321
Calhoun49712254
Carroll29812459
Chickasaw613244313
Choctaw166420
Claiborne44316439
Clarke496355515
Clay5171631
Coahoma106323782
Copiah113532474
Covington74418174
De Soto5020546212
Forrest22486815740
Franklin182331
George71713214
Greene31816366
Grenada9883210318
Hancock5292094
Harrison35636623327
Hinds673514838061
Holmes1070569920
Humphreys35215216
Issaquena98300
Itawamba66218*5411
Jackson324465757
Jasper5111310
Jefferson2309123
Jefferson Davis3111031
Jones22537617836
Kemper27814399
Lafayette18473912228
Lamar1527332511
Lauderdale189411724868
Lawrence41711272
Leake91333110
Lee241564*14930
Leflore12927618745
Lincoln10145213631
Lowndes1334569632
Madison30958423545
Marion80928678
Marshall103414296
Monroe11246415247
Montgomery42919349
Neshoba148010211137
Newton71020347
Noxubee53414184
Oktibbeha16284619130
Panola134426132
Pearl River801497020
Perry3651240
Pike1181468021
Pontotoc11421561
Prentiss71315483
Quitman352500
Rankin30357115118
Scott113023173
Sharkey25611438
Simpson9794010419
Smith49613548
Stone33911447
Sunflower1326425510
Tallahatchie69714212
Tate902353212
Tippah5861630
Tishomingo607339624
Tunica46113122
Union938234611
Walthall579246713
Warren13474611322
Washington20907010623
Wayne863215910
Webster317135211
Wilkinson28717154
Winston710194011
Yalobusha39313357
Yazoo99923466
Total88,3222,6565,4811,102

* Note: One death previously reported from Lee County should have been included in Itawamba County’s data. This update is reflected in the data above.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

