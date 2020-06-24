526 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; More than 1,000 deaths reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 526 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-two new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 23,424 with 1,011 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Clarke 1 Copiah 1 Jones 1 Lauderdale 1 Montgomery 1 Neshoba 1 Tate 1 Walthall 2 Winston 1

* 12 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between May 30 and June 14, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

Chickasaw 1 Clay 1 Hinds 1 Holmes 2 Jefferson 1 Leake 1 Lee 1 Neshoba 1 Noxubee 1 Sunflower 1 Warren 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 234 18 43 10 Alcorn 41 1 1 0 Amite 79 2 12 2 Attala 338 23 89 19 Benton 22 0 1 0 Bolivar 230 13 24 4 Calhoun 100 4 23 4 Carroll 138 11 45 9 Chickasaw 203 18 36 11 Choctaw 67 3 0 0 Claiborne 180 9 43 8 Clarke 190 22 20 9 Clay 222 7 0 0 Coahoma 167 6 0 0 Copiah 503 12 15 3 Covington 248 5 1 0 Desoto 990 15 18 4 Forrest 742 42 95 29 Franklin 32 2 3 1 George 58 3 1 0 Greene 71 5 30 3 Grenada 226 4 17 2 Hancock 106 13 8 4 Harrison 514 7 15 2 Hinds 1646 34 91 13 Holmes 496 39 98 19 Humphreys 101 9 18 6 Issaquena 0 0 0 0 Itawamba 112 8 34 7 Jackson 439 16 38 5 Jasper 218 6 0 0 Jefferson 65 3 1 0 Jefferson Davis 93 3 3 1 Jones 965 48 143 31 Kemper 169 13 37 9 Lafayette 289 4 42 1 Lamar 355 7 3 2 Lauderdale 856 78 190 49 Lawrence 135 1 0 0 Leake 510 17 3 0 Lee 403 15 60 9 Leflore 434 48 168 33 Lincoln 396 32 110 25 Lowndes 399 10 19 6 Madison 1034 31 110 16 Marion 203 10 15 2 Marshall 148 3 4 0 Monroe 318 28 94 24 Montgomery 107 2 0 0 Neshoba 916 62 75 24 Newton 326 8 4 0 Noxubee 227 7 15 3 Oktibbeha 431 20 109 16 Panola 204 5 1 1 Pearl River 228 32 47 12 Perry 56 4 0 0 Pike 298 11 20 6 Pontotoc 156 3 3 1 Prentiss 81 3 24 3 Quitman 49 0 0 0 Rankin 636 12 20 0 Scott 709 14 13 2 Sharkey 18 0 0 0 Simpson 177 2 2 0 Smith 192 11 52 8 Stone 44 1 0 0 Sunflower 189 6 0 0 Tallahatchie 72 1 2 0 Tate 211 5 14 3 Tippah 109 11 0 0 Tishomingo 55 1 2 0 Tunica 78 3 12 2 Union 138 8 19 7 Walthall 147 3 0 0 Warren 358 15 39 9 Washington 329 9 7 1 Wayne 446 8 17 0 Webster 124 10 52 9 Wilkinson 86 9 5 2 Winston 194 4 8 1 Yalobusha 136 7 35 7 Yazoo 412 6 19 2 Total 23,424 1,011 2,437 501

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

