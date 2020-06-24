526 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; More than 1,000 deaths reported

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 526 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-two new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 23,424 with 1,011 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Clarke1
Copiah1
Jones1
Lauderdale1
Montgomery1
Neshoba1
Tate1
Walthall2
Winston1

12 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between May 30 and June 14, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

Chickasaw1
Clay1
Hinds1
Holmes2
Jefferson1
Leake1
Lee1
Neshoba1
Noxubee1
Sunflower1
Warren1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams234184310
Alcorn41110
Amite792122
Attala338238919
Benton22010
Bolivar23013244
Calhoun1004234
Carroll13811459
Chickasaw203183611
Choctaw67300
Claiborne1809438
Clarke19022209
Clay222700
Coahoma167600
Copiah50312153
Covington248510
Desoto99015184
Forrest742429529
Franklin32231
George58310
Greene715303
Grenada2264172
Hancock1061384
Harrison5147152
Hinds1646349113
Holmes496399819
Humphreys1019186
Issaquena0000
Itawamba1128347
Jackson43916385
Jasper218600
Jefferson65310
Jefferson Davis93331
Jones9654814331
Kemper16913379
Lafayette2894421
Lamar355732
Lauderdale8567819049
Lawrence135100
Leake5101730
Lee40315609
Leflore4344816833
Lincoln3963211025
Lowndes39910196
Madison10343111016
Marion20310152
Marshall148340
Monroe318289424
Montgomery107200
Neshoba916627524
Newton326840
Noxubee2277153
Oktibbeha4312010916
Panola204511
Pearl River228324712
Perry56400
Pike29811206
Pontotoc156331
Prentiss813243
Quitman49000
Rankin63612200
Scott70914132
Sharkey18000
Simpson177220
Smith19211528
Stone44100
Sunflower189600
Tallahatchie72120
Tate2115143
Tippah1091100
Tishomingo55120
Tunica783122
Union1388197
Walthall147300
Warren35815399
Washington329971
Wayne4468170
Webster12410529
Wilkinson86952
Winston194481
Yalobusha1367357
Yazoo4126192
Total23,4241,0112,437501

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

