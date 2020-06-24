526 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; More than 1,000 deaths reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 526 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-two new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 23,424 with 1,011 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|Clarke
|1
|Copiah
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Tate
|1
|Walthall
|2
|Winston
|1
* 12 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between May 30 and June 14, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:
|Chickasaw
|1
|Clay
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Holmes
|2
|Jefferson
|1
|Leake
|1
|Lee
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Noxubee
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Warren
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|234
|18
|43
|10
|Alcorn
|41
|1
|1
|0
|Amite
|79
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|338
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|22
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|230
|13
|24
|4
|Calhoun
|100
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|138
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|203
|18
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|67
|3
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|180
|9
|43
|8
|Clarke
|190
|22
|20
|9
|Clay
|222
|7
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|167
|6
|0
|0
|Copiah
|503
|12
|15
|3
|Covington
|248
|5
|1
|0
|Desoto
|990
|15
|18
|4
|Forrest
|742
|42
|95
|29
|Franklin
|32
|2
|3
|1
|George
|58
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|71
|5
|30
|3
|Grenada
|226
|4
|17
|2
|Hancock
|106
|13
|8
|4
|Harrison
|514
|7
|15
|2
|Hinds
|1646
|34
|91
|13
|Holmes
|496
|39
|98
|19
|Humphreys
|101
|9
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|112
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|439
|16
|38
|5
|Jasper
|218
|6
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|65
|3
|1
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|93
|3
|3
|1
|Jones
|965
|48
|143
|31
|Kemper
|169
|13
|37
|9
|Lafayette
|289
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|355
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|856
|78
|190
|49
|Lawrence
|135
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|510
|17
|3
|0
|Lee
|403
|15
|60
|9
|Leflore
|434
|48
|168
|33
|Lincoln
|396
|32
|110
|25
|Lowndes
|399
|10
|19
|6
|Madison
|1034
|31
|110
|16
|Marion
|203
|10
|15
|2
|Marshall
|148
|3
|4
|0
|Monroe
|318
|28
|94
|24
|Montgomery
|107
|2
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|916
|62
|75
|24
|Newton
|326
|8
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|227
|7
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|431
|20
|109
|16
|Panola
|204
|5
|1
|1
|Pearl River
|228
|32
|47
|12
|Perry
|56
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|298
|11
|20
|6
|Pontotoc
|156
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|81
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|49
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|636
|12
|20
|0
|Scott
|709
|14
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|177
|2
|2
|0
|Smith
|192
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|44
|1
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|189
|6
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|72
|1
|2
|0
|Tate
|211
|5
|14
|3
|Tippah
|109
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|55
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|78
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|138
|8
|19
|7
|Walthall
|147
|3
|0
|0
|Warren
|358
|15
|39
|9
|Washington
|329
|9
|7
|1
|Wayne
|446
|8
|17
|0
|Webster
|124
|10
|52
|9
|Wilkinson
|86
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|194
|4
|8
|1
|Yalobusha
|136
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|412
|6
|19
|2
|Total
|23,424
|1,011
|2,437
|501
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
