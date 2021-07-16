534 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 534 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 326,804 with 7,465 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3259 87 83 17 Alcorn 3382 74 130 20 Amite 1299 43 57 9 Attala 2172 73 175 36 Benton 1036 25 46 10 Bolivar 4867 134 236 33 Calhoun 1761 32 36 6 Carroll 1234 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2145 60 60 15 Choctaw 803 19 2 0 Claiborne 1035 31 45 9 Clarke 1797 80 123 31 Clay 1906 54 38 5 Coahoma 3055 84 129 12 Copiah 3065 66 85 11 Covington 2746 83 139 39 De Soto 22635 277 113 24 Forrest 8010 156 245 53 Franklin 855 23 40 4 George 2560 51 59 8 Greene 1331 34 53 6 Grenada 2645 88 154 32 Hancock 3963 88 69 14 Harrison 18989 322 492 71 Hinds 21935 429 809 132 Holmes 1927 74 104 20 Humphreys 980 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3071 80 135 24 Jackson 13992 251 241 35 Jasper 2241 48 43 2 Jefferson 666 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1108 34 9 1 Jones 8567 169 223 42 Kemper 983 29 44 9 Lafayette 6378 124 187 55 Lamar 6497 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7342 243 445 101 Lawrence 1341 26 27 2 Leake 2756 74 92 16 Lee 10271 177 222 42 Leflore 3539 125 236 52 Lincoln 4046 115 197 40 Lowndes 6643 150 258 63 Madison 10498 227 392 70 Marion 2745 80 158 24 Marshall 4621 106 65 15 Monroe 4221 137 190 55 Montgomery 1298 44 54 9 Neshoba 4133 180 207 59 Newton 2524 64 87 15 Noxubee 1294 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 4708 98 222 36 Panola 4692 112 104 15 Pearl River 4787 149 194 39 Perry 1296 38 22 8 Pike 3436 111 135 36 Pontotoc 4348 73 86 13 Prentiss 2909 62 99 15 Quitman 832 19 0 0 Rankin 14442 285 417 62 Scott 3247 74 115 18 Sharkey 511 18 44 8 Simpson 3081 89 158 20 Smith 1714 34 68 8 Stone 1983 36 85 14 Sunflower 3404 93 123 20 Tallahatchie 1809 42 50 7 Tate 3450 88 80 19 Tippah 2956 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2343 69 102 27 Tunica 1097 27 18 2 Union 4216 79 131 23 Walthall 1376 48 69 13 Warren 4544 122 168 37 Washington 5465 139 190 39 Wayne 2670 42 69 11 Webster 1159 32 61 12 Wilkinson 712 32 25 5 Winston 2334 84 130 39 Yalobusha 1689 40 82 22 Yazoo 3258 71 143 18 Total 326,804 7,465 10,557 1,991

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.