534 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 534 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 326,804 with 7,465 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3259878317
Alcorn33827413020
Amite129943579
Attala21727317536
Benton1036254610
Bolivar486713423633
Calhoun176132366
Carroll1234315110
Chickasaw2145606015
Choctaw8031920
Claiborne103531459
Clarke17978012331
Clay190654385
Coahoma30558412912
Copiah3065668511
Covington27468313939
De Soto2263527711324
Forrest801015624553
Franklin85523404
George256051598
Greene133134536
Grenada26458815432
Hancock3963886914
Harrison1898932249271
Hinds21935429809132
Holmes19277410420
Humphreys98033349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30718013524
Jackson1399225124135
Jasper224148432
Jefferson66628417
Jefferson Davis11083491
Jones856716922342
Kemper98329449
Lafayette637812418755
Lamar6497885312
Lauderdale7342243445101
Lawrence134126272
Leake2756749216
Lee1027117722242
Leflore353912523652
Lincoln404611519740
Lowndes664315025863
Madison1049822739270
Marion27458015824
Marshall46211066515
Monroe422113719055
Montgomery129844549
Neshoba413318020759
Newton2524648715
Noxubee129435356
Oktibbeha47089822236
Panola469211210415
Pearl River478714919439
Perry129638228
Pike343611113536
Pontotoc4348738613
Prentiss2909629915
Quitman8321900
Rankin1444228541762
Scott32477411518
Sharkey51118448
Simpson30818915820
Smith171434688
Stone1983368514
Sunflower34049312320
Tallahatchie180942507
Tate3450888019
Tippah29566811913
Tishomingo23436910227
Tunica109727182
Union42167913123
Walthall1376486913
Warren454412216837
Washington546513919039
Wayne2670426911
Webster1159326112
Wilkinson71232255
Winston23348413039
Yalobusha1689408222
Yazoo32587114318
Total326,8047,46510,5571,991

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

