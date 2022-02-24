JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 541 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 30 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 23.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 788,479 with 11,984 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility Cases
as of February 22		Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of February 22
Adams710214010322
Alcorn985114613220
Amite3206675810
Attala521311020538
Benton2257494710
Bolivar919217427534
Calhoun460365447
Carroll2546505312
Chickasaw5541936315
Choctaw217733130
Claiborne213246459
Clarke419610413132
Clay492592425
Coahoma641212013814
Copiah708011110915
Covington704110718741
De Soto4972453413027
Forrest2185330236966
Franklin191737475
George710186949
Greene317056817
Grenada548112615532
Hancock12113146 *14623
Harrison5306264374387
Hinds51808755879140
Holmes441210413321
Humphreys2004443610
Issaquena260900
Itawamba733814113424
Jackson3667243841746
Jasper476572462
Jefferson147037417
Jefferson Davis283450151
Jones2107228434947
Kemper2157465010
Lafayette1503417420257
Lamar172731567012
Lauderdale18670355499108
Lawrence355652282
Leake633011310317
Lee2641429122543
Leflore728316627060
Lincoln823115521344
Lowndes1743022930569
Madison2381931842072
Marion692613317225
Marshall98501716917
Monroe1091021019255
Montgomery2933719315
Neshoba1042323223261
Newton593896 *8916
Noxubee270948426
Oktibbeha1103115827240
Panola1032816310315
Pearl River1494926326842
Perry302863439
Pike941818017844
Pontotoc102061329013
Prentiss812310110215
Quitman15583100
Rankin3625146951169
Scott646711312019
Sharkey95024488
Simpson692114018620
Smith406866808
Stone53677011014
Sunflower572111713821
Tallahatchie316860507
Tate72381398019
Tippah717310611914
Tishomingo607012010428
Tunica250544204
Union942611513323
Walthall3566787116
Warren1016519917738
Washington1013619423142
Wayne5921848713
Webster3317666614
Wilkinson179045256
Winston517210213639
Yalobusha4042538422
Yazoo798810215220
Total788,47911,98412,5182,169

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.