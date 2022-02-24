JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 541 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 30 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 23.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 788,479 with 11,984 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
as of February 22
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of February 22
|Adams
|7102
|140
|103
|22
|Alcorn
|9851
|146
|132
|20
|Amite
|3206
|67
|58
|10
|Attala
|5213
|110
|205
|38
|Benton
|2257
|49
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|9192
|174
|275
|34
|Calhoun
|4603
|65
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2546
|50
|53
|12
|Chickasaw
|5541
|93
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2177
|33
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2132
|46
|45
|9
|Clarke
|4196
|104
|131
|32
|Clay
|4925
|92
|42
|5
|Coahoma
|6412
|120
|138
|14
|Copiah
|7080
|111
|109
|15
|Covington
|7041
|107
|187
|41
|De Soto
|49724
|534
|130
|27
|Forrest
|21853
|302
|369
|66
|Franklin
|1917
|37
|47
|5
|George
|7101
|86
|94
|9
|Greene
|3170
|56
|81
|7
|Grenada
|5481
|126
|155
|32
|Hancock
|12113
|146 *
|146
|23
|Harrison
|53062
|643
|743
|87
|Hinds
|51808
|755
|879
|140
|Holmes
|4412
|104
|133
|21
|Humphreys
|2004
|44
|36
|10
|Issaquena
|260
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7338
|141
|134
|24
|Jackson
|36672
|438
|417
|46
|Jasper
|4765
|72
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1470
|37
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2834
|50
|15
|1
|Jones
|21072
|284
|349
|47
|Kemper
|2157
|46
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|15034
|174
|202
|57
|Lamar
|17273
|156
|70
|12
|Lauderdale
|18670
|355
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3556
|52
|28
|2
|Leake
|6330
|113
|103
|17
|Lee
|26414
|291
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7283
|166
|270
|60
|Lincoln
|8231
|155
|213
|44
|Lowndes
|17430
|229
|305
|69
|Madison
|23819
|318
|420
|72
|Marion
|6926
|133
|172
|25
|Marshall
|9850
|171
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10910
|210
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2933
|71
|93
|15
|Neshoba
|10423
|232
|232
|61
|Newton
|5938
|96 *
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2709
|48
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|11031
|158
|272
|40
|Panola
|10328
|163
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14949
|263
|268
|42
|Perry
|3028
|63
|43
|9
|Pike
|9418
|180
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10206
|132
|90
|13
|Prentiss
|8123
|101
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1558
|31
|0
|0
|Rankin
|36251
|469
|511
|69
|Scott
|6467
|113
|120
|19
|Sharkey
|950
|24
|48
|8
|Simpson
|6921
|140
|186
|20
|Smith
|4068
|66
|80
|8
|Stone
|5367
|70
|110
|14
|Sunflower
|5721
|117
|138
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3168
|60
|50
|7
|Tate
|7238
|139
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7173
|106
|119
|14
|Tishomingo
|6070
|120
|104
|28
|Tunica
|2505
|44
|20
|4
|Union
|9426
|115
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3566
|78
|71
|16
|Warren
|10165
|199
|177
|38
|Washington
|10136
|194
|231
|42
|Wayne
|5921
|84
|87
|13
|Webster
|3317
|66
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1790
|45
|25
|6
|Winston
|5172
|102
|136
|39
|Yalobusha
|4042
|53
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7988
|102
|152
|20
|Total
|788,479
|11,984
|12,518
|2,169
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.