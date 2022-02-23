JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 542 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 96 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 22.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 787,938 with 11,954 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|7102
|140
|103
|22
|Alcorn
|9845
|145
|132
|20
|Amite
|3204
|66
|58
|10
|Attala
|5203
|110
|205
|38
|Benton
|2256
|49
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|9182
|173
|275
|34
|Calhoun
|4593
|65
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2546
|50
|53
|12
|Chickasaw
|5523
|93
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2167
|32
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2132
|46
|45
|9
|Clarke
|4196
|104
|131
|32
|Clay
|4924
|92
|42
|5
|Coahoma
|6411
|120
|138
|14
|Copiah
|7077
|111
|109
|15
|Covington
|7037
|107
|187
|41
|De Soto
|49706
|534
|130
|27
|Forrest
|21840
|300
|369
|66
|Franklin
|1915
|37
|47
|5
|George
|7097
|85
|94
|9
|Greene
|3166
|56
|81
|7
|Grenada
|5474
|126
|155
|32
|Hancock
|12109
|147
|146
|23
|Harrison
|53005
|641
|743
|87
|Hinds
|51791
|753
|879
|140
|Holmes
|4408
|104
|133
|21
|Humphreys
|2004
|44
|36
|10
|Issaquena
|260
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7332
|139
|134
|24
|Jackson
|36657
|436
|417
|46
|Jasper
|4763
|71
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1469
|37
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2833
|50
|15
|1
|Jones
|21063
|284
|349
|47
|Kemper
|2155
|46
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|15028
|174
|202
|57
|Lamar
|17256
|156
|70
|12
|Lauderdale
|18658
|355
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3554
|52
|28
|2
|Leake
|6326
|111
|103
|17
|Lee
|26381
|289
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7282
|165
|270
|60
|Lincoln
|8229
|155
|213
|44
|Lowndes
|17422
|229
|305
|69
|Madison
|23803
|318
|420
|72
|Marion
|6925
|133
|172
|25
|Marshall
|9846
|169
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10895
|208
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2930
|71
|93
|15
|Neshoba
|10415
|232
|232
|61
|Newton
|5933
|95
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2708
|48
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|11026
|158
|272
|40
|Panola
|10328
|163
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14939
|263
|268
|42
|Perry
|3026
|63
|43
|9
|Pike
|9413
|178
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10205
|132
|90
|13
|Prentiss
|8108
|101
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1557
|31
|0
|0
|Rankin
|36232
|469
|511
|69
|Scott
|6465
|113
|120
|19
|Sharkey
|949
|24
|48
|8
|Simpson
|6918
|140
|186
|20
|Smith
|4067
|66
|80
|8
|Stone
|5361
|70
|110
|14
|Sunflower
|5719
|117
|138
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3167
|60
|50
|7
|Tate
|7237
|139
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7171
|106
|119
|14
|Tishomingo
|6067
|119
|104
|28
|Tunica
|2504
|44
|20
|4
|Union
|9421
|115
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3564
|78
|71
|16
|Warren
|10161
|199
|177
|38
|Washington
|10120
|193
|231
|42
|Wayne
|5912
|84
|87
|13
|Webster
|3286
|66
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1790
|44
|25
|6
|Winston
|5168
|102
|136
|39
|Yalobusha
|4038
|53
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7983
|102
|152
|20
|Total
|787,938
|11,954
|12,518
|2,169
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.