JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 542 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 96 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 22.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 787,938 with 11,954 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams710214010322
Alcorn984514513220
Amite3204665810
Attala520311020538
Benton2256494710
Bolivar918217327534
Calhoun459365447
Carroll2546505312
Chickasaw5523936315
Choctaw216732130
Claiborne213246459
Clarke419610413132
Clay492492425
Coahoma641112013814
Copiah707711110915
Covington703710718741
De Soto4970653413027
Forrest2184030036966
Franklin191537475
George709785949
Greene316656817
Grenada547412615532
Hancock1210914714623
Harrison5300564174387
Hinds51791753879140
Holmes440810413321
Humphreys2004443610
Issaquena260900
Itawamba733213913424
Jackson3665743641746
Jasper476371462
Jefferson146937417
Jefferson Davis283350151
Jones2106328434947
Kemper2155465010
Lafayette1502817420257
Lamar172561567012
Lauderdale18658355499108
Lawrence355452282
Leake632611110317
Lee2638128922543
Leflore728216527060
Lincoln822915521344
Lowndes1742222930569
Madison2380331842072
Marion692513317225
Marshall98461696917
Monroe1089520819255
Montgomery2930719315
Neshoba1041523223261
Newton5933958916
Noxubee270848426
Oktibbeha1102615827240
Panola1032816310315
Pearl River1493926326842
Perry302663439
Pike941317817844
Pontotoc102051329013
Prentiss810810110215
Quitman15573100
Rankin3623246951169
Scott646511312019
Sharkey94924488
Simpson691814018620
Smith406766808
Stone53617011014
Sunflower571911713821
Tallahatchie316760507
Tate72371398019
Tippah717110611914
Tishomingo606711910428
Tunica250444204
Union942111513323
Walthall3564787116
Warren1016119917738
Washington1012019323142
Wayne5912848713
Webster3286666614
Wilkinson179044256
Winston516810213639
Yalobusha4038538422
Yazoo798310215220
Total787,93811,95412,5182,169

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.