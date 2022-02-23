JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 542 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 96 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 22.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 787,938 with 11,954 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 7102 140 103 22 Alcorn 9845 145 132 20 Amite 3204 66 58 10 Attala 5203 110 205 38 Benton 2256 49 47 10 Bolivar 9182 173 275 34 Calhoun 4593 65 44 7 Carroll 2546 50 53 12 Chickasaw 5523 93 63 15 Choctaw 2167 32 13 0 Claiborne 2132 46 45 9 Clarke 4196 104 131 32 Clay 4924 92 42 5 Coahoma 6411 120 138 14 Copiah 7077 111 109 15 Covington 7037 107 187 41 De Soto 49706 534 130 27 Forrest 21840 300 369 66 Franklin 1915 37 47 5 George 7097 85 94 9 Greene 3166 56 81 7 Grenada 5474 126 155 32 Hancock 12109 147 146 23 Harrison 53005 641 743 87 Hinds 51791 753 879 140 Holmes 4408 104 133 21 Humphreys 2004 44 36 10 Issaquena 260 9 0 0 Itawamba 7332 139 134 24 Jackson 36657 436 417 46 Jasper 4763 71 46 2 Jefferson 1469 37 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2833 50 15 1 Jones 21063 284 349 47 Kemper 2155 46 50 10 Lafayette 15028 174 202 57 Lamar 17256 156 70 12 Lauderdale 18658 355 499 108 Lawrence 3554 52 28 2 Leake 6326 111 103 17 Lee 26381 289 225 43 Leflore 7282 165 270 60 Lincoln 8229 155 213 44 Lowndes 17422 229 305 69 Madison 23803 318 420 72 Marion 6925 133 172 25 Marshall 9846 169 69 17 Monroe 10895 208 192 55 Montgomery 2930 71 93 15 Neshoba 10415 232 232 61 Newton 5933 95 89 16 Noxubee 2708 48 42 6 Oktibbeha 11026 158 272 40 Panola 10328 163 103 15 Pearl River 14939 263 268 42 Perry 3026 63 43 9 Pike 9413 178 178 44 Pontotoc 10205 132 90 13 Prentiss 8108 101 102 15 Quitman 1557 31 0 0 Rankin 36232 469 511 69 Scott 6465 113 120 19 Sharkey 949 24 48 8 Simpson 6918 140 186 20 Smith 4067 66 80 8 Stone 5361 70 110 14 Sunflower 5719 117 138 21 Tallahatchie 3167 60 50 7 Tate 7237 139 80 19 Tippah 7171 106 119 14 Tishomingo 6067 119 104 28 Tunica 2504 44 20 4 Union 9421 115 133 23 Walthall 3564 78 71 16 Warren 10161 199 177 38 Washington 10120 193 231 42 Wayne 5912 84 87 13 Webster 3286 66 66 14 Wilkinson 1790 44 25 6 Winston 5168 102 136 39 Yalobusha 4038 53 84 22 Yazoo 7983 102 152 20 Total 787,938 11,954 12,518 2,169

