544 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 544 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 287,980 with 6,464 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams229274
Alcorn288459
Amite109232
Attala205269
Benton92024
Bolivar4509116
Calhoun154526
Carroll115723
Chickasaw199450
Choctaw69215
Claiborne97229
Clarke165569
Clay176346
Coahoma270765
Copiah271256
Covington241775
De Soto19234226
Forrest6870135
Franklin74719
George226144
Greene123432
Grenada242274
Hancock332072
Harrison16117258
Hinds18476377
Holmes179569
Humphreys90226
Issaquena1676
Itawamba287071
Jackson12206213
Jasper206041
Jefferson60726
Jefferson Davis98231
Jones7691139
Kemper88122
Lafayette5658110
Lamar563875
Lauderdale6659219
Lawrence117219
Leake249669
Lee9575158
Leflore3314117
Lincoln338899
Lowndes5942137
Madison9307189
Marion246777
Marshall392190
Monroe3948123
Montgomery118837
Neshoba3701165
Newton217851
Noxubee121229
Oktibbeha435490
Panola420389
Pearl River3969123
Perry115533
Pike294790
Pontotoc402866
Prentiss266558
Quitman76114
Rankin12413253
Scott288666
Sharkey48817
Simpson262178
Smith148028
Stone168028
Sunflower313084
Tallahatchie167639
Tate295870
Tippah271364
Tishomingo208964
Tunica96823
Union387372
Walthall122739
Warren4061113
Washington5115126
Wayne246240
Webster106628
Wilkinson61726
Winston218874
Yalobusha140836
Yazoo281060
Total287,9806,464

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories