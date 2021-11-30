549 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 549 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), along with 21 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 514,171 with 10,285 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4771 125 88 18 Alcorn 5887 107 130 20 Amite 2098 57 57 9 Attala 3387 90 189 36 Benton 1531 39 47 10 Bolivar 6451 151 240 33 Calhoun 2859 49 44 7 Carroll 1749 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3161 67 61 15 Choctaw 1367 27 12 0 Claiborne 1344 39 46 9 Clarke 3012 95 132 32 Clay 3125 78 41 5 Coahoma 4238 109 138 14 Copiah 4570 95 104 15 Covington 4346 95 142 39 De Soto 33270 432 126 26 Forrest 13785 260 283 60 Franklin 1260 29 46 5 George 5103 80 73 9 Greene 2247 49 57 6 Grenada 3777 109 156 32 Hancock 7839 132 72 15 Harrison 34920 557 535 78 Hinds 32652 642 854 139 Holmes 2718 89 109 20 Humphreys 1321 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 4857 107 135 24 Jackson 24876 391 283 41 Jasper 3408 66 46 2 Jefferson 969 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1738 43 9 1 Jones 14129 247 260 44 Kemper 1450 41 50 10 Lafayette 8855 143 200 57 Lamar 10663 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12279 324 482 108 Lawrence 2191 41 27 2 Leake 4140 90 99 17 Lee 16366 245 224 43 Leflore 4736 144 240 55 Lincoln 5533 136 208 41 Lowndes 11314 193 291 67 Madison 14932 283 416 72 Marion 4279 112 162 24 Marshall 6686 142 69 17 Monroe 7036 179 191 55 Montgomery 1818 57 64 10 Neshoba 6732 210 229 61 Newton 3957 82 87 15 Noxubee 1887 43 41 6 Oktibbeha 7216 138 271 40 Panola 6768 135 103 15 Pearl River 9720 244 210 42 Perry 2134 56 24 9 Pike 5933 156 177 44 Pontotoc 7003 109 87 13 Prentiss 5053 85 101 15 Quitman 1076 28 0 0 Rankin 22516 404 492 69 Scott 4781 99 117 19 Sharkey 653 21 45 8 Simpson 4554 117 165 20 Smith 2694 52 71 8 Stone 3657 66 88 14 Sunflower 4315 106 124 20 Tallahatchie 2320 53 50 7 Tate 4765 117 80 19 Tippah 4927 83 121 14 Tishomingo 3848 94 103 28 Tunica 1633 39 19 3 Union 6408 98 133 23 Walthall 2218 66 69 14 Warren 6872 178 175 38 Washington 7553 169 202 41 Wayne 4431 72 80 13 Webster 2062 48 67 14 Wilkinson 1061 39 25 6 Winston 3178 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2442 47 82 22 Yazoo 4566 92 152 20 Total 514,171 10,285 11,347 2,100

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.