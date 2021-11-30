549 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 549 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), along with 21 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 514,171 with 10,285 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams47711258818
Alcorn588710713020
Amite209857579
Attala33879018936
Benton1531394710
Bolivar645115124033
Calhoun285949447
Carroll1749415211
Chickasaw3161676115
Choctaw136727120
Claiborne134439469
Clarke30129513232
Clay312578415
Coahoma423810913814
Copiah45709510415
Covington43469514239
De Soto3327043212626
Forrest1378526028360
Franklin126029465
George510380739
Greene224749576
Grenada377710915632
Hancock78391327215
Harrison3492055753578
Hinds32652642854139
Holmes27188910920
Humphreys132139359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba485710713524
Jackson2487639128341
Jasper340866462
Jefferson96934417
Jefferson Davis17384391
Jones1412924726044
Kemper1450415010
Lafayette885514320057
Lamar106631405612
Lauderdale12279324482108
Lawrence219141272
Leake4140909917
Lee1636624522443
Leflore473614424055
Lincoln553313620841
Lowndes1131419329167
Madison1493228341672
Marion427911216224
Marshall66861426917
Monroe703617919155
Montgomery1818576410
Neshoba673221022961
Newton3957828715
Noxubee188743416
Oktibbeha721613827140
Panola676813510315
Pearl River972024421042
Perry213456249
Pike593315617744
Pontotoc70031098713
Prentiss50538510115
Quitman10762800
Rankin2251640449269
Scott47819911719
Sharkey65321458
Simpson455411716520
Smith269452718
Stone3657668814
Sunflower431510612420
Tallahatchie232053507
Tate47651178019
Tippah49278312114
Tishomingo38489410328
Tunica163339193
Union64089813323
Walthall2218666914
Warren687217817538
Washington755316920241
Wayne4431728013
Webster2062486714
Wilkinson106139256
Winston31789213539
Yalobusha2442478222
Yazoo45669215220
Total514,17110,28511,3472,100

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

