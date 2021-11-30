549 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 549 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), along with 21 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 514,171 with 10,285 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4771
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5887
|107
|130
|20
|Amite
|2098
|57
|57
|9
|Attala
|3387
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1531
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6451
|151
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|2859
|49
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1749
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3161
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1367
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1344
|39
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3012
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3125
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4238
|109
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4570
|95
|104
|15
|Covington
|4346
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|33270
|432
|126
|26
|Forrest
|13785
|260
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1260
|29
|46
|5
|George
|5103
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2247
|49
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3777
|109
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7839
|132
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34920
|557
|535
|78
|Hinds
|32652
|642
|854
|139
|Holmes
|2718
|89
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1321
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|195
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4857
|107
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24876
|391
|283
|41
|Jasper
|3408
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|969
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1738
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|14129
|247
|260
|44
|Kemper
|1450
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8855
|143
|200
|57
|Lamar
|10663
|140
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12279
|324
|482
|108
|Lawrence
|2191
|41
|27
|2
|Leake
|4140
|90
|99
|17
|Lee
|16366
|245
|224
|43
|Leflore
|4736
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5533
|136
|208
|41
|Lowndes
|11314
|193
|291
|67
|Madison
|14932
|283
|416
|72
|Marion
|4279
|112
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6686
|142
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7036
|179
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1818
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6732
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|3957
|82
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1887
|43
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7216
|138
|271
|40
|Panola
|6768
|135
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9720
|244
|210
|42
|Perry
|2134
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5933
|156
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|7003
|109
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5053
|85
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1076
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22516
|404
|492
|69
|Scott
|4781
|99
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|653
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4554
|117
|165
|20
|Smith
|2694
|52
|71
|8
|Stone
|3657
|66
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4315
|106
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2320
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|4765
|117
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4927
|83
|121
|14
|Tishomingo
|3848
|94
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1633
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6408
|98
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2218
|66
|69
|14
|Warren
|6872
|178
|175
|38
|Washington
|7553
|169
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4431
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2062
|48
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1061
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3178
|92
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2442
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4566
|92
|152
|20
|Total
|514,171
|10,285
|11,347
|2,100
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.