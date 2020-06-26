550 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 25,066 total cases with 1,022 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 550 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Six new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 25,066 with 1,022 deaths.
COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|Choctaw
|1
|Greene
|2
|Marion
|1
|Simpson
|1
|Wayne
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|243
|18
|43
|10
|Alcorn
|51
|1
|1
|0
|Amite
|81
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|346
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|24
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|236
|13
|24
|4
|Calhoun
|108
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|145
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|227
|18
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|69
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|202
|10
|43
|8
|Clarke
|193
|22
|19
|9
|Clay
|233
|7
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|176
|6
|0
|0
|Copiah
|535
|12
|29
|3
|Covington
|256
|5
|1
|0
|Desoto
|1157
|15
|18
|4
|Forrest
|767
|42
|95
|29
|Franklin
|32
|2
|3
|1
|George
|61
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|76
|7
|30
|5
|Grenada
|257
|4
|19
|2
|Hancock
|115
|13
|8
|4
|Harrison
|607
|7
|17
|2
|Hinds
|1853
|34
|95
|13
|Holmes
|506
|39
|98
|19
|Humphreys
|109
|9
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|113
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|471
|16
|44
|5
|Jasper
|221
|6
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|76
|3
|1
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|97
|3
|3
|1
|Jones
|998
|48
|144
|31
|Kemper
|171
|13
|37
|9
|Lafayette
|310
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|371
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|867
|78
|198
|51
|Lawrence
|142
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|526
|17
|3
|0
|Lee
|437
|15
|61
|9
|Leflore
|441
|48
|168
|33
|Lincoln
|413
|32
|111
|25
|Lowndes
|421
|10
|19
|6
|Madison
|1112
|31
|120
|16
|Marion
|223
|11
|15
|2
|Marshall
|164
|3
|4
|0
|Monroe
|334
|28
|94
|24
|Montgomery
|110
|2
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|928
|63
|78
|25
|Newton
|326
|8
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|233
|7
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|457
|21
|110
|16
|Panola
|227
|5
|2
|1
|Pearl River
|235
|32
|47
|12
|Perry
|56
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|328
|11
|24
|6
|Pontotoc
|189
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|90
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|59
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|700
|12
|23
|0
|Scott
|723
|14
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|193
|3
|2
|0
|Smith
|202
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|48
|1
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|221
|6
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|88
|1
|2
|0
|Tate
|230
|5
|17
|3
|Tippah
|116
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|60
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|81
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|157
|8
|20
|7
|Walthall
|165
|3
|0
|0
|Warren
|384
|16
|39
|9
|Washington
|379
|9
|7
|1
|Wayne
|462
|10
|17
|1
|Webster
|124
|10
|52
|9
|Wilkinson
|88
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|223
|4
|21
|1
|Yalobusha
|144
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|441
|6
|19
|2
|Total
|25,066
|1,022
|2,514
|507
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
- MDOT encourages safe driving during Fourth of July
- 3 charged in Tenn. after toddler found in kennel surrounded by mice, snakes, sheriff says
- Police not treating Glasgow stabbings as terrorism
- ‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’ rapper Huey killed in double shooting
- Process underway to change name of Dixie Brewery