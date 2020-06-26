Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

550 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 25,066 total cases with 1,022 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 550 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Six new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 25,066 with 1,022 deaths.

COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Choctaw1
Greene2
Marion1
Simpson1
Wayne1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams243184310
Alcorn51110
Amite812122
Attala346238919
Benton24010
Bolivar23613244
Calhoun1084234
Carroll14511459
Chickasaw227183611
Choctaw69400
Claiborne20210438
Clarke19322199
Clay233700
Coahoma176600
Copiah53512293
Covington256510
Desoto115715184
Forrest767429529
Franklin32231
George61310
Greene767305
Grenada2574192
Hancock1151384
Harrison6077172
Hinds1853349513
Holmes506399819
Humphreys1099186
Issaquena5000
Itawamba1138347
Jackson47116445
Jasper221600
Jefferson76310
Jefferson Davis97331
Jones9984814431
Kemper17113379
Lafayette3104421
Lamar371732
Lauderdale8677819851
Lawrence142100
Leake5261730
Lee43715619
Leflore4414816833
Lincoln4133211125
Lowndes42110196
Madison11123112016
Marion22311152
Marshall164340
Monroe334289424
Montgomery110200
Neshoba928637825
Newton326840
Noxubee2337153
Oktibbeha4572111016
Panola227521
Pearl River235324712
Perry56400
Pike32811246
Pontotoc189331
Prentiss903243
Quitman59000
Rankin70012230
Scott72314132
Sharkey21000
Simpson193320
Smith20211528
Stone48100
Sunflower221600
Tallahatchie88120
Tate2305173
Tippah1161100
Tishomingo60120
Tunica813122
Union1578207
Walthall165300
Warren38416399
Washington379971
Wayne46210171
Webster12410529
Wilkinson88952
Winston2234211
Yalobusha1447357
Yazoo4416192
Total25,0661,0222,514507

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories