550 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 25,066 total cases with 1,022 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 550 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Six new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 25,066 with 1,022 deaths.

COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Choctaw 1 Greene 2 Marion 1 Simpson 1 Wayne 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 243 18 43 10 Alcorn 51 1 1 0 Amite 81 2 12 2 Attala 346 23 89 19 Benton 24 0 1 0 Bolivar 236 13 24 4 Calhoun 108 4 23 4 Carroll 145 11 45 9 Chickasaw 227 18 36 11 Choctaw 69 4 0 0 Claiborne 202 10 43 8 Clarke 193 22 19 9 Clay 233 7 0 0 Coahoma 176 6 0 0 Copiah 535 12 29 3 Covington 256 5 1 0 Desoto 1157 15 18 4 Forrest 767 42 95 29 Franklin 32 2 3 1 George 61 3 1 0 Greene 76 7 30 5 Grenada 257 4 19 2 Hancock 115 13 8 4 Harrison 607 7 17 2 Hinds 1853 34 95 13 Holmes 506 39 98 19 Humphreys 109 9 18 6 Issaquena 5 0 0 0 Itawamba 113 8 34 7 Jackson 471 16 44 5 Jasper 221 6 0 0 Jefferson 76 3 1 0 Jefferson Davis 97 3 3 1 Jones 998 48 144 31 Kemper 171 13 37 9 Lafayette 310 4 42 1 Lamar 371 7 3 2 Lauderdale 867 78 198 51 Lawrence 142 1 0 0 Leake 526 17 3 0 Lee 437 15 61 9 Leflore 441 48 168 33 Lincoln 413 32 111 25 Lowndes 421 10 19 6 Madison 1112 31 120 16 Marion 223 11 15 2 Marshall 164 3 4 0 Monroe 334 28 94 24 Montgomery 110 2 0 0 Neshoba 928 63 78 25 Newton 326 8 4 0 Noxubee 233 7 15 3 Oktibbeha 457 21 110 16 Panola 227 5 2 1 Pearl River 235 32 47 12 Perry 56 4 0 0 Pike 328 11 24 6 Pontotoc 189 3 3 1 Prentiss 90 3 24 3 Quitman 59 0 0 0 Rankin 700 12 23 0 Scott 723 14 13 2 Sharkey 21 0 0 0 Simpson 193 3 2 0 Smith 202 11 52 8 Stone 48 1 0 0 Sunflower 221 6 0 0 Tallahatchie 88 1 2 0 Tate 230 5 17 3 Tippah 116 11 0 0 Tishomingo 60 1 2 0 Tunica 81 3 12 2 Union 157 8 20 7 Walthall 165 3 0 0 Warren 384 16 39 9 Washington 379 9 7 1 Wayne 462 10 17 1 Webster 124 10 52 9 Wilkinson 88 9 5 2 Winston 223 4 21 1 Yalobusha 144 7 35 7 Yazoo 441 6 19 2 Total 25,066 1,022 2,514 507

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.