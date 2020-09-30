552 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 552 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 98,190. with 2,969 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Ten deaths occurred between September 18 and September 29 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Clarke
|1
|Clay
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Lee
|1
|Marion
|1
|Pike
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Tishomingo
|1
|Yazoo
|1
2 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 5 and September 16, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Leflore
|1
|Yazoo
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|949
|37
|48
|13
|Alcorn
|834
|11
|18
|2
|Amite
|342
|10
|15
|2
|Attala
|672
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|233
|3
|4
|0
|Bolivar
|1873
|70
|218
|28
|Calhoun
|529
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|331
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|695
|24
|44
|13
|Choctaw
|187
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|465
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|611
|49
|87
|26
|Clay
|599
|19
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1175
|30
|86
|4
|Copiah
|1199
|33
|55
|4
|Covington
|832
|23
|33
|8
|De Soto
|5694
|64
|69
|13
|Forrest
|2542
|75
|175
|41
|Franklin
|199
|3
|4
|1
|George
|785
|13
|34
|6
|Greene
|389
|17
|38
|6
|Grenada
|1101
|36
|108
|20
|Hancock
|598
|22
|14
|4
|Harrison
|3941
|75
|255
|31
|Hinds
|7189
|161
|435
|65
|Holmes
|1100
|60
|101
|20
|Humphreys
|377
|15
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|106
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|859
|21
|84
|16
|Jackson
|3585
|70
|77
|7
|Jasper
|584
|15
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|243
|9
|12
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|347
|11
|3
|1
|Jones
|2527
|80
|183
|37
|Kemper
|291
|15
|39
|9
|Lafayette
|2212
|40
|123
|28
|Lamar
|1762
|37
|28
|11
|Lauderdale
|2078
|126
|260
|73
|Lawrence
|439
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|965
|38
|25
|5
|Lee
|2935
|72
|170
|33
|Leflore
|1438
|82
|191
|45
|Lincoln
|1123
|53
|142
|32
|Lowndes
|1608
|58
|98
|33
|Madison
|3341
|90
|238
|45
|Marion
|875
|37
|85
|12
|Marshall
|1118
|21
|31
|6
|Monroe
|1253
|69
|169
|51
|Montgomery
|470
|20
|49
|9
|Neshoba
|1599
|104
|115
|37
|Newton
|781
|24
|39
|8
|Noxubee
|558
|16
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1819
|52
|189
|31
|Panola
|1516
|31
|15
|3
|Pearl River
|914
|53
|71
|20
|Perry
|432
|21
|19
|7
|Pike
|1249
|54
|97
|27
|Pontotoc
|1301
|16
|17
|1
|Prentiss
|884
|18
|48
|3
|Quitman
|390
|5
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3372
|80
|173
|22
|Scott
|1180
|27
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|267
|14
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1058
|47
|107
|19
|Smith
|551
|15
|54
|8
|Stone
|380
|13
|47
|8
|Sunflower
|1491
|46
|77
|11
|Tallahatchie
|783
|24
|29
|7
|Tate
|1019
|38
|44
|13
|Tippah
|705
|18
|25
|0
|Tishomingo
|710
|39
|96
|26
|Tunica
|500
|15
|15
|2
|Union
|1012
|24
|46
|11
|Walthall
|604
|26
|67
|13
|Warren
|1418
|50
|119
|24
|Washington
|2278
|79
|123
|26
|Wayne
|915
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|339
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|308
|18
|20
|5
|Winston
|746
|19
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|444
|14
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|1067
|33
|71
|12
|Total
|98,190
|2,969
|6,112
|1,214
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
Click here to see the COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in K-12 schools in Mississippi.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
