552 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 552 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 98,190. with 2,969 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Ten deaths occurred between September 18 and September 29 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Clarke1
Clay1
Desoto1
Harrison1
Lee1
Marion1
Pike1
Rankin1
Tishomingo1
Yazoo1

2 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 5 and September 16, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Leflore1
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams949374813
Alcorn83411182
Amite34210152
Attala672259020
Benton233340
Bolivar18737021828
Calhoun52912254
Carroll33112459
Chickasaw695244413
Choctaw187610
Claiborne46516439
Clarke611498726
Clay59919193
Coahoma117530864
Copiah119933554
Covington83223338
De Soto5694646913
Forrest25427517541
Franklin199341
George78513346
Greene38917386
Grenada11013610820
Hancock59822144
Harrison39417525531
Hinds718916143565
Holmes11006010120
Humphreys37715216
Issaquena106300
Itawamba859218416
Jackson358570777
Jasper5841510
Jefferson2439123
Jefferson Davis3471131
Jones25278018337
Kemper29115399
Lafayette22124012328
Lamar1762372811
Lauderdale207812626073
Lawrence43914262
Leake96538255
Lee29357217033
Leflore14388219145
Lincoln11235314232
Lowndes1608589833
Madison33419023845
Marion875378512
Marshall111821316
Monroe12536916951
Montgomery47020499
Neshoba159910411537
Newton78124398
Noxubee55816204
Oktibbeha18195218931
Panola151631153
Pearl River914537120
Perry43221197
Pike1249549727
Pontotoc130116171
Prentiss88418483
Quitman390500
Rankin33728017322
Scott118027213
Sharkey26714438
Simpson10584710719
Smith55115548
Stone38013478
Sunflower1491467711
Tallahatchie78324297
Tate1019384413
Tippah70518250
Tishomingo710399626
Tunica50015152
Union1012244611
Walthall604266713
Warren14185011924
Washington22787912326
Wayne915215910
Webster339135211
Wilkinson30818205
Winston746194011
Yalobusha44414357
Yazoo1067337112
Total98,1902,9696,1121,214

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

Click here to see the COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in K-12 schools in Mississippi.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

