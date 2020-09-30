552 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 552 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 98,190. with 2,969 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Ten deaths occurred between September 18 and September 29 in the counties below.

County Total Clarke 1 Clay 1 Desoto 1 Harrison 1 Lee 1 Marion 1 Pike 1 Rankin 1 Tishomingo 1 Yazoo 1

2 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 5 and September 16, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Leflore 1 Yazoo 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 949 37 48 13 Alcorn 834 11 18 2 Amite 342 10 15 2 Attala 672 25 90 20 Benton 233 3 4 0 Bolivar 1873 70 218 28 Calhoun 529 12 25 4 Carroll 331 12 45 9 Chickasaw 695 24 44 13 Choctaw 187 6 1 0 Claiborne 465 16 43 9 Clarke 611 49 87 26 Clay 599 19 19 3 Coahoma 1175 30 86 4 Copiah 1199 33 55 4 Covington 832 23 33 8 De Soto 5694 64 69 13 Forrest 2542 75 175 41 Franklin 199 3 4 1 George 785 13 34 6 Greene 389 17 38 6 Grenada 1101 36 108 20 Hancock 598 22 14 4 Harrison 3941 75 255 31 Hinds 7189 161 435 65 Holmes 1100 60 101 20 Humphreys 377 15 21 6 Issaquena 106 3 0 0 Itawamba 859 21 84 16 Jackson 3585 70 77 7 Jasper 584 15 1 0 Jefferson 243 9 12 3 Jefferson Davis 347 11 3 1 Jones 2527 80 183 37 Kemper 291 15 39 9 Lafayette 2212 40 123 28 Lamar 1762 37 28 11 Lauderdale 2078 126 260 73 Lawrence 439 14 26 2 Leake 965 38 25 5 Lee 2935 72 170 33 Leflore 1438 82 191 45 Lincoln 1123 53 142 32 Lowndes 1608 58 98 33 Madison 3341 90 238 45 Marion 875 37 85 12 Marshall 1118 21 31 6 Monroe 1253 69 169 51 Montgomery 470 20 49 9 Neshoba 1599 104 115 37 Newton 781 24 39 8 Noxubee 558 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1819 52 189 31 Panola 1516 31 15 3 Pearl River 914 53 71 20 Perry 432 21 19 7 Pike 1249 54 97 27 Pontotoc 1301 16 17 1 Prentiss 884 18 48 3 Quitman 390 5 0 0 Rankin 3372 80 173 22 Scott 1180 27 21 3 Sharkey 267 14 43 8 Simpson 1058 47 107 19 Smith 551 15 54 8 Stone 380 13 47 8 Sunflower 1491 46 77 11 Tallahatchie 783 24 29 7 Tate 1019 38 44 13 Tippah 705 18 25 0 Tishomingo 710 39 96 26 Tunica 500 15 15 2 Union 1012 24 46 11 Walthall 604 26 67 13 Warren 1418 50 119 24 Washington 2278 79 123 26 Wayne 915 21 59 10 Webster 339 13 52 11 Wilkinson 308 18 20 5 Winston 746 19 40 11 Yalobusha 444 14 35 7 Yazoo 1067 33 71 12 Total 98,190 2,969 6,112 1,214

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

Click here to see the COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in K-12 schools in Mississippi.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

