JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 5,533 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 25 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH on Friday, January 28.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 717,666 with 10,831 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|6221
|129
|90
|18
|Alcorn
|8960
|125
|131
|20
|Amite
|2869
|59
|57
|9
|Attala
|4275
|93
|194
|36
|Benton
|2040
|43
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|8385
|158
|252
|33
|Calhoun
|4205
|52
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2387
|43
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|4969
|81
|62
|15
|Choctaw
|1835
|28
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2033
|42
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3838
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|4625
|80
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|5942
|116
|138
|14
|Copiah
|6300
|97
|109
|15
|Covington
|6577
|98
|164
|39
|De Soto
|45754
|479
|131
|27
|Forrest
|19561
|269
|359
|61
|Franklin
|1751
|34
|47
|5
|George
|6586
|81
|75
|9
|Greene
|2808
|50
|74
|6
|Grenada
|5066
|113
|155
|32
|Hancock
|10636
|142
|143
|22
|Harrison
|46620
|589
|646
|83
|Hinds
|49094
|690
|861
|140
|Holmes
|4115
|96
|120
|21
|Humphreys
|1846
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|240
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|6742
|*116
|135
|24
|Jackson
|33817
|400
|388
|41
|Jasper
|4376
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1356
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2621
|43
|16
|1
|Jones
|19400
|259
|304
|46
|Kemper
|2024
|43
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|13518
|160
|202
|57
|Lamar
|15597
|143
|66
|12
|Lauderdale
|17175
|326
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3199
|45
|28
|2
|Leake
|5589
|95
|103
|17
|Lee
|24532
|259
|225
|43
|Leflore
|6987
|146
|268
|56
|Lincoln
|7216
|142
|210
|41
|Lowndes
|15693
|208
|306
|69
|Madison
|21942
|290
|416
|72
|Marion
|6398
|125
|173
|24
|Marshall
|8891
|154
|69
|17
|Monroe
|9750
|189
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2748
|63
|83
|13
|Neshoba
|9491
|211
|232
|61
|Newton
|5242
|87
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|2539
|46
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|9681
|144
|272
|40
|Panola
|9523
|143
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|13660
|248
|244
|42
|Perry
|2761
|57
|41
|9
|Pike
|8157
|161
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|9065
|120
|88
|13
|Prentiss
|7311
|90
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1471
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|32794
|423
|503
|69
|Scott
|6163
|103
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|868
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|6206
|124
|171
|20
|Smith
|3640
|59
|80
|8
|Stone
|4891
|67
|100
|14
|Sunflower
|5491
|111
|134
|21
|Tallahatchie
|2965
|54
|50
|7
|Tate
|6469
|127
|80
|19
|Tippah
|6326
|91
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|5443
|100
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2367
|41
|19
|3
|Union
|8573
|106
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3152
|70
|69
|14
|Warren
|9343
|184
|175
|38
|Washington
|9418
|171
|219
|41
|Wayne
|5163
|73
|83
|13
|Webster
|2811
|53
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1717
|41
|25
|6
|Winston
|4625
|96
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|3694
|50
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7537
|95
|152
|20
|Total
|717,666
|10,831
|12,093
|2,125
* Note: One death previously reported in Itawamba County has been corrected to Tishomingo County.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.