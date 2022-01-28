JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 5,533 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 25 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH on Friday, January 28.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 717,666 with 10,831 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 6221 129 90 18 Alcorn 8960 125 131 20 Amite 2869 59 57 9 Attala 4275 93 194 36 Benton 2040 43 47 10 Bolivar 8385 158 252 33 Calhoun 4205 52 44 7 Carroll 2387 43 52 11 Chickasaw 4969 81 62 15 Choctaw 1835 28 13 0 Claiborne 2033 42 46 9 Clarke 3838 96 132 32 Clay 4625 80 41 5 Coahoma 5942 116 138 14 Copiah 6300 97 109 15 Covington 6577 98 164 39 De Soto 45754 479 131 27 Forrest 19561 269 359 61 Franklin 1751 34 47 5 George 6586 81 75 9 Greene 2808 50 74 6 Grenada 5066 113 155 32 Hancock 10636 142 143 22 Harrison 46620 589 646 83 Hinds 49094 690 861 140 Holmes 4115 96 120 21 Humphreys 1846 39 35 9 Issaquena 240 7 0 0 Itawamba 6742 *116 135 24 Jackson 33817 400 388 41 Jasper 4376 66 46 2 Jefferson 1356 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2621 43 16 1 Jones 19400 259 304 46 Kemper 2024 43 50 10 Lafayette 13518 160 202 57 Lamar 15597 143 66 12 Lauderdale 17175 326 499 108 Lawrence 3199 45 28 2 Leake 5589 95 103 17 Lee 24532 259 225 43 Leflore 6987 146 268 56 Lincoln 7216 142 210 41 Lowndes 15693 208 306 69 Madison 21942 290 416 72 Marion 6398 125 173 24 Marshall 8891 154 69 17 Monroe 9750 189 192 55 Montgomery 2748 63 83 13 Neshoba 9491 211 232 61 Newton 5242 87 89 15 Noxubee 2539 46 42 6 Oktibbeha 9681 144 272 40 Panola 9523 143 103 15 Pearl River 13660 248 244 42 Perry 2761 57 41 9 Pike 8157 161 178 44 Pontotoc 9065 120 88 13 Prentiss 7311 90 101 15 Quitman 1471 28 0 0 Rankin 32794 423 503 69 Scott 6163 103 119 19 Sharkey 868 21 45 8 Simpson 6206 124 171 20 Smith 3640 59 80 8 Stone 4891 67 100 14 Sunflower 5491 111 134 21 Tallahatchie 2965 54 50 7 Tate 6469 127 80 19 Tippah 6326 91 120 14 Tishomingo 5443 100 103 28 Tunica 2367 41 19 3 Union 8573 106 133 23 Walthall 3152 70 69 14 Warren 9343 184 175 38 Washington 9418 171 219 41 Wayne 5163 73 83 13 Webster 2811 53 66 14 Wilkinson 1717 41 25 6 Winston 4625 96 135 39 Yalobusha 3694 50 84 22 Yazoo 7537 95 152 20 Total 717,666 10,831 12,093 2,125

* Note: One death previously reported in Itawamba County has been corrected to Tishomingo County.

