555 new coronavirus cases, 34 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 555 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 34 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between October 22 and October 24.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 501,652 with 10,024.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4592 119 88 18 Alcorn 5676 102 130 20 Amite 2052 56 57 9 Attala 3317 89 189 36 Benton 1492 39 47 10 Bolivar 6323 150 239 33 Calhoun 2794 47 44 7 Carroll 1693 38 52 11 Chickasaw 3010 67 61 15 Choctaw 1333 26 12 0 Claiborne 1328 37 46 9 Clarke 2925 94 133 32 Clay 3089 77 41 5 Coahoma 4168 107 138 13 Copiah 4487 92 104 14 Covington 4290 94 142 39 De Soto 32162 408 124 26 Forrest 13461 252 283 60 Franklin 1203 28 41 5 George 4974 79 73 9 Greene 2194 49 57 6 Grenada 3711 108 156 32 Hancock 7740 127 72 15 Harrison 34353 540 532 77 Hinds 31977 631 852 139 Holmes 2679 87 109 20 Humphreys 1296 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4640 105 135 24 Jackson 24508 383 284 41 Jasper 3301 65 46 2 Jefferson 947 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1722 43 9 1 Jones 13867 243 237 43 Kemper 1419 41 50 10 Lafayette 8557 140 199 56 Lamar 10522 136 56 12 Lauderdale 11998 317 481 107 Lawrence 2131 40 27 2 Leake 4086 88 99 17 Lee 15596 235 225 43 Leflore 4663 144 240 55 Lincoln 5439 135 205 40 Lowndes 11065 188 280 66 Madison 14597 280 416 72 Marion 4232 108 162 24 Marshall 6476 135 69 17 Monroe 6787 178 191 55 Montgomery 1796 57 64 10 Neshoba 6642 206 228 60 Newton 3817 79 87 15 Noxubee 1868 40 41 6 Oktibbeha 7147 133 270 39 Panola 6542 131 103 15 Pearl River 9547 237 210 42 Perry 2059 56 24 9 Pike 5824 152 174 43 Pontotoc 6677 104 86 13 Prentiss 4691 82 101 15 Quitman 1065 28 0 0 Rankin 22015 390 492 69 Scott 4730 98 116 19 Sharkey 642 20 45 8 Simpson 4448 116 161 20 Smith 2641 50 72 8 Stone 3606 64 88 14 Sunflower 4240 105 124 20 Tallahatchie 2282 51 50 7 Tate 4592 111 80 19 Tippah 4703 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3600 92 103 28 Tunica 1600 39 19 3 Union 6057 94 132 23 Walthall 2187 64 69 14 Warren 6706 176 174 38 Washington 7443 160 202 41 Wayne 4400 72 80 13 Webster 2030 46 67 14 Wilkinson 1051 39 25 6 Winston 3146 91 131 39 Yalobusha 2345 47 82 22 Yazoo 4448 87 152 20 Total 501,652 10,024 11,281 2,089

