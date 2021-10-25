555 new coronavirus cases, 34 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 555 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 34 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between October 22 and October 24.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 501,652 with 10,024.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams45921198818
Alcorn567610213020
Amite205256579
Attala33178918936
Benton1492394710
Bolivar632315023933
Calhoun279447447
Carroll1693385211
Chickasaw3010676115
Choctaw133326120
Claiborne132837469
Clarke29259413332
Clay308977415
Coahoma416810713813
Copiah44879210414
Covington42909414239
De Soto3216240812426
Forrest1346125228360
Franklin120328415
George497479739
Greene219449576
Grenada371110815632
Hancock77401277215
Harrison3435354053277
Hinds31977631852139
Holmes26798710920
Humphreys129638359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba464010513524
Jackson2450838328441
Jasper330165462
Jefferson94734417
Jefferson Davis17224391
Jones1386724323743
Kemper1419415010
Lafayette855714019956
Lamar105221365612
Lauderdale11998317481107
Lawrence213140272
Leake4086889917
Lee1559623522543
Leflore466314424055
Lincoln543913520540
Lowndes1106518828066
Madison1459728041672
Marion423210816224
Marshall64761356917
Monroe678717819155
Montgomery1796576410
Neshoba664220622860
Newton3817798715
Noxubee186840416
Oktibbeha714713327039
Panola654213110315
Pearl River954723721042
Perry205956249
Pike582415217443
Pontotoc66771048613
Prentiss46918210115
Quitman10652800
Rankin2201539049269
Scott47309811619
Sharkey64220458
Simpson444811616120
Smith264150728
Stone3606648814
Sunflower424010512420
Tallahatchie228251507
Tate45921118019
Tippah47038112014
Tishomingo36009210328
Tunica160039193
Union60579413223
Walthall2187646914
Warren670617617438
Washington744316020241
Wayne4400728013
Webster2030466714
Wilkinson105139256
Winston31469113139
Yalobusha2345478222
Yazoo44488715220
Total501,65210,02411,2812,089

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

