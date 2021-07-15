557 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 557 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 326,270 with 7,460 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3238 87 83 17 Alcorn 3382 74 130 20 Amite 1298 43 57 9 Attala 2171 73 175 36 Benton 1031 25 46 10 Bolivar 4865 134 236 33 Calhoun 1760 32 36 6 Carroll 1233 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2144 60 60 15 Choctaw 803 19 2 0 Claiborne 1035 31 45 9 Clarke 1796 80 123 31 Clay 1903 54 38 5 Coahoma 3051 84 129 12 Copiah 3058 66 85 11 Covington 2740 83 139 39 De Soto 22610 276 113 24 Forrest 7998 156 245 53 Franklin 854 23 40 4 George 2560 51 59 8 Greene 1331 34 53 6 Grenada 2643 88 154 32 Hancock 3957 88 69 14 Harrison 18942 322 492 71 Hinds 21843 429 808 132 Holmes 1927 74 104 20 Humphreys 976 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3069 80 135 24 Jackson 13974 251 241 35 Jasper 2242 48 43 2 Jefferson 666 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1106 34 9 1 Jones 8551 169 221 42 Kemper 980 29 44 9 Lafayette 6370 124 187 55 Lamar 6488 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7335 243 445 101 Lawrence 1340 26 27 2 Leake 2755 74 92 16 Lee 10251 177 222 42 Leflore 3536 125 236 52 Lincoln 4046 114 197 40 Lowndes 6633 150 258 63 Madison 10489 227 391 70 Marion 2743 80 158 24 Marshall 4617 106 65 15 Monroe 4215 137 190 55 Montgomery 1298 44 54 9 Neshoba 4131 180 207 59 Newton 2520 64 87 15 Noxubee 1294 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 4704 98 222 36 Panola 4688 112 104 15 Pearl River 4773 148 194 39 Perry 1295 38 22 8 Pike 3430 111 134 36 Pontotoc 4345 73 86 13 Prentiss 2906 61 99 15 Quitman 832 19 0 0 Rankin 14384 285 417 62 Scott 3245 74 115 18 Sharkey 511 18 44 8 Simpson 3074 89 158 20 Smith 1712 34 68 8 Stone 1979 36 85 14 Sunflower 3404 93 123 20 Tallahatchie 1807 42 50 7 Tate 3449 88 80 19 Tippah 2953 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2341 69 102 27 Tunica 1097 27 18 2 Union 4214 79 131 23 Walthall 1374 48 69 13 Warren 4530 122 168 37 Washington 5465 139 190 39 Wayne 2668 42 69 11 Webster 1157 32 61 12 Wilkinson 708 32 25 5 Winston 2328 83 130 39 Yalobusha 1688 40 82 22 Yazoo 3242 71 143 18 Total 326,270 7,460 10,552 1,991

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

