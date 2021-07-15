557 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 557 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with four additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 326,270 with 7,460 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3238878317
Alcorn33827413020
Amite129843579
Attala21717317536
Benton1031254610
Bolivar486513423633
Calhoun176032366
Carroll1233315110
Chickasaw2144606015
Choctaw8031920
Claiborne103531459
Clarke17968012331
Clay190354385
Coahoma30518412912
Copiah3058668511
Covington27408313939
De Soto2261027611324
Forrest799815624553
Franklin85423404
George256051598
Greene133134536
Grenada26438815432
Hancock3957886914
Harrison1894232249271
Hinds21843429808132
Holmes19277410420
Humphreys97633349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30698013524
Jackson1397425124135
Jasper224248432
Jefferson66628417
Jefferson Davis11063491
Jones855116922142
Kemper98029449
Lafayette637012418755
Lamar6488885312
Lauderdale7335243445101
Lawrence134026272
Leake2755749216
Lee1025117722242
Leflore353612523652
Lincoln404611419740
Lowndes663315025863
Madison1048922739170
Marion27438015824
Marshall46171066515
Monroe421513719055
Montgomery129844549
Neshoba413118020759
Newton2520648715
Noxubee129435356
Oktibbeha47049822236
Panola468811210415
Pearl River477314819439
Perry129538228
Pike343011113436
Pontotoc4345738613
Prentiss2906619915
Quitman8321900
Rankin1438428541762
Scott32457411518
Sharkey51118448
Simpson30748915820
Smith171234688
Stone1979368514
Sunflower34049312320
Tallahatchie180742507
Tate3449888019
Tippah29536811913
Tishomingo23416910227
Tunica109727182
Union42147913123
Walthall1374486913
Warren453012216837
Washington546513919039
Wayne2668426911
Webster1157326112
Wilkinson70832255
Winston23288313039
Yalobusha1688408222
Yazoo32427114318
Total326,2707,46010,5521,991

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

