560 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 560 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths. The new cases were reported between November 5 and November 7.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 507,116 with 10,153 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4664 123 88 18 Alcorn 5754 104 130 20 Amite 2075 56 57 9 Attala 3356 90 189 36 Benton 1508 39 47 10 Bolivar 6394 151 239 33 Calhoun 2825 49 44 7 Carroll 1710 40 52 11 Chickasaw 3051 67 61 15 Choctaw 1353 27 12 0 Claiborne 1336 38 46 9 Clarke 2984 95 132 32 Clay 3100 77 41 5 Coahoma 4205 109 138 14 Copiah 4510 93 104 15 Covington 4310 95 142 39 De Soto 32625 420 124 26 Forrest 13574 254 283 60 Franklin 1222 28 45 5 George 5065 80 73 9 Greene 2217 49 57 6 Grenada 3752 109 156 32 Hancock 7785 130 72 15 Harrison 34582 549 534 77 Hinds 32293 637 853 139 Holmes 2696 88 109 20 Humphreys 1303 39 35 9 Issaquena 194 7 0 0 Itawamba 4696 106 135 24 Jackson 24675 386 283 41 Jasper 3378 65 46 2 Jefferson 960 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1 Jones 13961 243 237 43 Kemper 1426 41 50 10 Lafayette 8701 141 200 57 Lamar 10566 139 56 12 Lauderdale 12107 323 482 108 Lawrence 2153 40 27 2 Leake 4107 89 99 17 Lee 15849 238 225 43 Leflore 4696 144 240 55 Lincoln 5489 136 208 41 Lowndes 11177 192 280 67 Madison 14771 282 416 72 Marion 4245 108 162 24 Marshall 6539 139 69 17 Monroe 6864 179 191 55 Montgomery 1804 57 64 10 Neshoba 6681 209 228 61 Newton 3882 81 87 15 Noxubee 1877 41 41 6 Oktibbeha 7177 133 270 40 Panola 6656 132 103 15 Pearl River 9644 241 210 42 Perry 2102 56 24 9 Pike 5890 155 177 44 Pontotoc 6833 107 86 13 Prentiss 4888 82 101 15 Quitman 1069 28 0 0 Rankin 22290 397 492 69 Scott 4748 98 117 19 Sharkey 647 21 45 8 Simpson 4502 116 165 20 Smith 2684 52 71 8 Stone 3635 66 88 14 Sunflower 4268 105 124 20 Tallahatchie 2300 52 50 7 Tate 4658 113 80 19 Tippah 4778 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3697 93 103 28 Tunica 1612 39 19 3 Union 6158 94 132 23 Walthall 2203 64 69 14 Warren 6796 176 175 38 Washington 7526 166 202 41 Wayne 4417 72 80 13 Webster 2041 48 67 14 Wilkinson 1054 39 25 6 Winston 3167 91 135 39 Yalobusha 2397 47 82 22 Yazoo 4507 90 152 20 Total 507,116 10,153 11,303 2,098

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.