560 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 560 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths. The new cases were reported between November 5 and November 7.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 507,116 with 10,153 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams46641238818
Alcorn575410413020
Amite207556579
Attala33569018936
Benton1508394710
Bolivar639415123933
Calhoun282549447
Carroll1710405211
Chickasaw3051676115
Choctaw135327120
Claiborne133638469
Clarke29849513232
Clay310077415
Coahoma420510913814
Copiah45109310415
Covington43109514239
De Soto3262542012426
Forrest1357425428360
Franklin122228455
George506580739
Greene221749576
Grenada375210915632
Hancock77851307215
Harrison3458254953477
Hinds32293637853139
Holmes26968810920
Humphreys130339359
Issaquena194700
Itawamba469610613524
Jackson2467538628341
Jasper337865462
Jefferson96034417
Jefferson Davis17254391
Jones1396124323743
Kemper1426415010
Lafayette870114120057
Lamar105661395612
Lauderdale12107323482108
Lawrence215340272
Leake4107899917
Lee1584923822543
Leflore469614424055
Lincoln548913620841
Lowndes1117719228067
Madison1477128241672
Marion424510816224
Marshall65391396917
Monroe686417919155
Montgomery1804576410
Neshoba668120922861
Newton3882818715
Noxubee187741416
Oktibbeha717713327040
Panola665613210315
Pearl River964424121042
Perry210256249
Pike589015517744
Pontotoc68331078613
Prentiss48888210115
Quitman10692800
Rankin2229039749269
Scott47489811719
Sharkey64721458
Simpson450211616520
Smith268452718
Stone3635668814
Sunflower426810512420
Tallahatchie230052507
Tate46581138019
Tippah47788112014
Tishomingo36979310328
Tunica161239193
Union61589413223
Walthall2203646914
Warren679617617538
Washington752616620241
Wayne4417728013
Webster2041486714
Wilkinson105439256
Winston31679113539
Yalobusha2397478222
Yazoo45079015220
Total507,11610,15311,3032,098

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories