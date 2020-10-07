563 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 563 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 24 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 102,241 with 3,051 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Fifteen deaths occurred on August 13 and October 5 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Benton
|1
|Bolivar
|2
|Coahoma
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Hancock
|2
|Harrison
|2
|Jackson
|1
|Marion
|1
|Pike
|1
|Rankin
|2
|Washington
|1
9 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 13 and September 30, identified from a death certificate report.
|County
|Total
|Copiah
|1
|Hinds
|2
|Jasper
|1
|Leake
|1
|Newton
|1
|Scott
|1
|Tunica
|1
|Washington
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|978
|40
|48
|13
|Alcorn
|869
|11
|18
|2
|Amite
|363
|10
|15
|2
|Attala
|696
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|256
|4
|4
|0
|Bolivar
|1924
|74
|217
|29
|Calhoun
|555
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|336
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|741
|24
|44
|13
|Choctaw
|193
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|500
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|632
|48
|90
|25
|Clay
|624
|20
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1198
|32
|86
|6
|Copiah
|1256
|34
|70
|5
|Covington
|853
|25
|34
|10
|De Soto
|5994
|71
|73
|14
|Forrest
|2714
|75
|175
|41
|Franklin
|206
|3
|4
|1
|George
|846
|14
|34
|6
|Greene
|417
|17
|38
|6
|Grenada
|1133
|36
|109
|20
|Hancock
|648
|25
|14
|4
|Harrison
|4204
|78
|255
|32
|Hinds
|7346
|166
|447
|70
|Holmes
|1113
|60
|101
|20
|Humphreys
|382
|15
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|106
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|943
|24
|83
|17
|Jackson
|3882
|72
|82
|7
|Jasper
|608
|16
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|247
|10
|12
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|363
|11
|3
|1
|Jones
|2626
|81
|183
|37
|Kemper
|296
|15
|39
|9
|Lafayette
|2303
|41
|123
|28
|Lamar
|1927
|37
|32
|11
|Lauderdale
|2146
|127
|261
|74
|Lawrence
|453
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|992
|39
|35
|5
|Lee
|3080
|74
|172
|33
|Leflore
|1484
|82
|191
|45
|Lincoln
|1178
|53
|142
|32
|Lowndes
|1671
|58
|98
|33
|Madison
|3451
|90
|238
|45
|Marion
|894
|41
|91
|14
|Marshall
|1138
|22
|31
|6
|Monroe
|1308
|70
|169
|51
|Montgomery
|498
|21
|50
|9
|Neshoba
|1661
|108
|125
|38
|Newton
|802
|26
|39
|9
|Noxubee
|576
|16
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1873
|54
|189
|31
|Panola
|1565
|32
|15
|3
|Pearl River
|973
|54
|88
|22
|Perry
|450
|21
|20
|7
|Pike
|1281
|55
|97
|27
|Pontotoc
|1356
|18
|16
|1
|Prentiss
|919
|19
|48
|3
|Quitman
|402
|5
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3507
|82
|173
|23
|Scott
|1190
|28
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|268
|14
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1114
|48
|108
|19
|Smith
|558
|15
|54
|8
|Stone
|405
|13
|49
|8
|Sunflower
|1520
|48
|78
|13
|Tallahatchie
|793
|24
|29
|7
|Tate
|1062
|38
|47
|13
|Tippah
|755
|18
|39
|0
|Tishomingo
|731
|39
|96
|26
|Tunica
|511
|16
|15
|2
|Union
|1065
|24
|46
|11
|Walthall
|612
|26
|67
|13
|Warren
|1443
|52
|119
|25
|Washington
|2351
|86
|151
|32
|Wayne
|942
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|355
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|313
|18
|20
|5
|Winston
|771
|19
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|458
|14
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|1088
|33
|71
|12
|Total
|102,241
|3,051
|6,251
|1,244
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Plexiglass barriers: Meet the third wheel in tonight’s VP debate
- 13 bodies piled in SUVs in Mexico, funeral attack kills 5
- Lowe’s to pay $100 million more in bonuses to hourly workers amid pandemic
- Midland pastor’s organization to fight for religious freedoms in China issues statement after bounty placed on him, protesters show up at his home
- US asks Supreme Court to hear Boston Marathon bomber’s case