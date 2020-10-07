563 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 563 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 24 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 102,241 with 3,051 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Fifteen deaths occurred on August 13 and October 5 in the counties below.

County Total Benton 1 Bolivar 2 Coahoma 1 Desoto 1 Hancock 2 Harrison 2 Jackson 1 Marion 1 Pike 1 Rankin 2 Washington 1

9 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 13 and September 30, identified from a death certificate report.

County Total Copiah 1 Hinds 2 Jasper 1 Leake 1 Newton 1 Scott 1 Tunica 1 Washington 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 978 40 48 13 Alcorn 869 11 18 2 Amite 363 10 15 2 Attala 696 25 90 20 Benton 256 4 4 0 Bolivar 1924 74 217 29 Calhoun 555 12 25 4 Carroll 336 12 45 9 Chickasaw 741 24 44 13 Choctaw 193 6 1 0 Claiborne 500 16 43 9 Clarke 632 48 90 25 Clay 624 20 19 3 Coahoma 1198 32 86 6 Copiah 1256 34 70 5 Covington 853 25 34 10 De Soto 5994 71 73 14 Forrest 2714 75 175 41 Franklin 206 3 4 1 George 846 14 34 6 Greene 417 17 38 6 Grenada 1133 36 109 20 Hancock 648 25 14 4 Harrison 4204 78 255 32 Hinds 7346 166 447 70 Holmes 1113 60 101 20 Humphreys 382 15 21 6 Issaquena 106 3 0 0 Itawamba 943 24 83 17 Jackson 3882 72 82 7 Jasper 608 16 1 0 Jefferson 247 10 12 3 Jefferson Davis 363 11 3 1 Jones 2626 81 183 37 Kemper 296 15 39 9 Lafayette 2303 41 123 28 Lamar 1927 37 32 11 Lauderdale 2146 127 261 74 Lawrence 453 14 26 2 Leake 992 39 35 5 Lee 3080 74 172 33 Leflore 1484 82 191 45 Lincoln 1178 53 142 32 Lowndes 1671 58 98 33 Madison 3451 90 238 45 Marion 894 41 91 14 Marshall 1138 22 31 6 Monroe 1308 70 169 51 Montgomery 498 21 50 9 Neshoba 1661 108 125 38 Newton 802 26 39 9 Noxubee 576 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1873 54 189 31 Panola 1565 32 15 3 Pearl River 973 54 88 22 Perry 450 21 20 7 Pike 1281 55 97 27 Pontotoc 1356 18 16 1 Prentiss 919 19 48 3 Quitman 402 5 0 0 Rankin 3507 82 173 23 Scott 1190 28 21 3 Sharkey 268 14 43 8 Simpson 1114 48 108 19 Smith 558 15 54 8 Stone 405 13 49 8 Sunflower 1520 48 78 13 Tallahatchie 793 24 29 7 Tate 1062 38 47 13 Tippah 755 18 39 0 Tishomingo 731 39 96 26 Tunica 511 16 15 2 Union 1065 24 46 11 Walthall 612 26 67 13 Warren 1443 52 119 25 Washington 2351 86 151 32 Wayne 942 21 59 10 Webster 355 13 52 11 Wilkinson 313 18 20 5 Winston 771 19 40 11 Yalobusha 458 14 35 7 Yazoo 1088 33 71 12 Total 102,241 3,051 6,251 1,244

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

