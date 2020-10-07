563 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

Severe Weather Tools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 563 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 24 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 102,241 with 3,051 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Fifteen deaths occurred on August 13 and October 5 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Benton1
Bolivar2
Coahoma1
Desoto1
Hancock2
Harrison2
Jackson1
Marion1
Pike1
Rankin2
Washington1

9 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 13 and September 30, identified from a death certificate report.

CountyTotal
Copiah1
Hinds2
Jasper1
Leake1
Newton1
Scott1
Tunica1
Washington1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams978404813
Alcorn86911182
Amite36310152
Attala696259020
Benton256440
Bolivar19247421729
Calhoun55512254
Carroll33612459
Chickasaw741244413
Choctaw193610
Claiborne50016439
Clarke632489025
Clay62420193
Coahoma119832866
Copiah125634705
Covington853253410
De Soto5994717314
Forrest27147517541
Franklin206341
George84614346
Greene41717386
Grenada11333610920
Hancock64825144
Harrison42047825532
Hinds734616644770
Holmes11136010120
Humphreys38215216
Issaquena106300
Itawamba943248317
Jackson388272827
Jasper6081610
Jefferson24710123
Jefferson Davis3631131
Jones26268118337
Kemper29615399
Lafayette23034112328
Lamar1927373211
Lauderdale214612726174
Lawrence45314262
Leake99239355
Lee30807417233
Leflore14848219145
Lincoln11785314232
Lowndes1671589833
Madison34519023845
Marion894419114
Marshall113822316
Monroe13087016951
Montgomery49821509
Neshoba166110812538
Newton80226399
Noxubee57616204
Oktibbeha18735418931
Panola156532153
Pearl River973548822
Perry45021207
Pike1281559727
Pontotoc135618161
Prentiss91919483
Quitman402500
Rankin35078217323
Scott119028213
Sharkey26814438
Simpson11144810819
Smith55815548
Stone40513498
Sunflower1520487813
Tallahatchie79324297
Tate1062384713
Tippah75518390
Tishomingo731399626
Tunica51116152
Union1065244611
Walthall612266713
Warren14435211925
Washington23518615132
Wayne942215910
Webster355135211
Wilkinson31318205
Winston771194011
Yalobusha45814357
Yazoo1088337112
Total102,2413,0516,2511,244

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

