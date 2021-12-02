569 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 569 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 515,208 with 10,290 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4775
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5912
|107
|130
|20
|Amite
|2102
|57
|57
|9
|Attala
|3395
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1532
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6468
|151
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|2863
|49
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1752
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3176
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1370
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1346
|39
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3016
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3127
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4243
|109
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4580
|95
|105
|15
|Covington
|4348
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|33342
|432
|126
|26
|Forrest
|13829
|260
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1264
|30
|46
|5
|George
|5106
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2251
|49
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3786
|109
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7847
|132
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34981
|557
|535
|78
|Hinds
|32718
|643
|854
|139
|Holmes
|2725
|89
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1322
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|195
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4877
|107
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24896
|391
|285
|41
|Jasper
|3412
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|969
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1740
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|14155
|248
|260
|44
|Kemper
|1454
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8867
|143
|200
|57
|Lamar
|10687
|140
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12305
|324
|482
|108
|Lawrence
|2202
|41
|27
|2
|Leake
|4140
|90
|99
|17
|Lee
|16439
|245
|224
|43
|Leflore
|4747
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5539
|136
|208
|41
|Lowndes
|11348
|193
|299
|67
|Madison
|14949
|283
|416
|72
|Marion
|4295
|112
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6705
|142
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7055
|179
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1821
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6740
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|3960
|82
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1888
|43
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7228
|138
|271
|40
|Panola
|6783
|135
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9739
|244
|210
|42
|Perry
|2144
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5941
|157
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|7026
|110
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5077
|85
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1078
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22553
|404
|492
|69
|Scott
|4787
|99
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|653
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4565
|117
|165
|20
|Smith
|2699
|52
|71
|8
|Stone
|3659
|66
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4318
|106
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2323
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|4774
|117
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4954
|83
|121
|14
|Tishomingo
|3861
|94
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1635
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6428
|98
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2221
|66
|69
|14
|Warren
|6883
|178
|175
|38
|Washington
|7555
|169
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4434
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2065
|48
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1061
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3179
|92
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2446
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4578
|92
|152
|20
|Total
|515,208
|10,290
|11,359
|2,100
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.