569 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 569 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 515,208 with 10,290 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4775 125 88 18 Alcorn 5912 107 130 20 Amite 2102 57 57 9 Attala 3395 90 189 36 Benton 1532 39 47 10 Bolivar 6468 151 240 33 Calhoun 2863 49 44 7 Carroll 1752 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3176 67 61 15 Choctaw 1370 27 12 0 Claiborne 1346 39 46 9 Clarke 3016 95 132 32 Clay 3127 78 41 5 Coahoma 4243 109 138 14 Copiah 4580 95 105 15 Covington 4348 95 142 39 De Soto 33342 432 126 26 Forrest 13829 260 283 60 Franklin 1264 30 46 5 George 5106 80 73 9 Greene 2251 49 57 6 Grenada 3786 109 156 32 Hancock 7847 132 72 15 Harrison 34981 557 535 78 Hinds 32718 643 854 139 Holmes 2725 89 109 20 Humphreys 1322 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 4877 107 135 24 Jackson 24896 391 285 41 Jasper 3412 66 46 2 Jefferson 969 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1740 43 9 1 Jones 14155 248 260 44 Kemper 1454 41 50 10 Lafayette 8867 143 200 57 Lamar 10687 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12305 324 482 108 Lawrence 2202 41 27 2 Leake 4140 90 99 17 Lee 16439 245 224 43 Leflore 4747 144 240 55 Lincoln 5539 136 208 41 Lowndes 11348 193 299 67 Madison 14949 283 416 72 Marion 4295 112 162 24 Marshall 6705 142 69 17 Monroe 7055 179 191 55 Montgomery 1821 57 64 10 Neshoba 6740 210 229 61 Newton 3960 82 87 15 Noxubee 1888 43 41 6 Oktibbeha 7228 138 271 40 Panola 6783 135 103 15 Pearl River 9739 244 210 42 Perry 2144 56 24 9 Pike 5941 157 177 44 Pontotoc 7026 110 87 13 Prentiss 5077 85 101 15 Quitman 1078 28 0 0 Rankin 22553 404 492 69 Scott 4787 99 117 19 Sharkey 653 21 45 8 Simpson 4565 117 165 20 Smith 2699 52 71 8 Stone 3659 66 88 14 Sunflower 4318 106 125 20 Tallahatchie 2323 53 50 7 Tate 4774 117 80 19 Tippah 4954 83 121 14 Tishomingo 3861 94 103 28 Tunica 1635 39 19 3 Union 6428 98 133 23 Walthall 2221 66 69 14 Warren 6883 178 175 38 Washington 7555 169 202 41 Wayne 4434 72 80 13 Webster 2065 48 67 14 Wilkinson 1061 39 25 6 Winston 3179 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2446 47 82 22 Yazoo 4578 92 152 20 Total 515,208 10,290 11,359 2,100

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.