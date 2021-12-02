569 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 569 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 515,208 with 10,290 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams47751258818
Alcorn591210713020
Amite210257579
Attala33959018936
Benton1532394710
Bolivar646815124033
Calhoun286349447
Carroll1752415211
Chickasaw3176676115
Choctaw137027120
Claiborne134639469
Clarke30169513232
Clay312778415
Coahoma424310913814
Copiah45809510515
Covington43489514239
De Soto3334243212626
Forrest1382926028360
Franklin126430465
George510680739
Greene225149576
Grenada378610915632
Hancock78471327215
Harrison3498155753578
Hinds32718643854139
Holmes27258910920
Humphreys132239359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba487710713524
Jackson2489639128541
Jasper341266462
Jefferson96934417
Jefferson Davis17404391
Jones1415524826044
Kemper1454415010
Lafayette886714320057
Lamar106871405612
Lauderdale12305324482108
Lawrence220241272
Leake4140909917
Lee1643924522443
Leflore474714424055
Lincoln553913620841
Lowndes1134819329967
Madison1494928341672
Marion429511216224
Marshall67051426917
Monroe705517919155
Montgomery1821576410
Neshoba674021022961
Newton3960828715
Noxubee188843416
Oktibbeha722813827140
Panola678313510315
Pearl River973924421042
Perry214456249
Pike594115717744
Pontotoc70261108713
Prentiss50778510115
Quitman10782800
Rankin2255340449269
Scott47879911719
Sharkey65321458
Simpson456511716520
Smith269952718
Stone3659668814
Sunflower431810612520
Tallahatchie232353507
Tate47741178019
Tippah49548312114
Tishomingo38619410328
Tunica163539193
Union64289813323
Walthall2221666914
Warren688317817538
Washington755516920241
Wayne4434728013
Webster2065486714
Wilkinson106139256
Winston31799213539
Yalobusha2446478222
Yazoo45789215220
Total515,20810,29011,3592,100

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories