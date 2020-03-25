1  of  2
Breaking News
57 new cases of coronavirus reported in MS; 377 total cases in state 2nd coronavirus death reported in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

57 new cases of coronavirus reported in MS; 377 total cases in state

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 57 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 377 with two deaths.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases as of 6 p.m. March 24, 2020

New cases reported: 57

All Mississippi cases

CountyCasesDeaths
Adams20
Amite10
Attala40
Bolivar40
Calhoun10
Chickasaw60
Choctaw30
Clay10
Coahoma110
Copiah60
De Soto360
Forrest150
Franklin30
George10
Grenada20
Hancock51
Harrison250
Hinds380
Holmes71
Humphreys10
Itawamba30
Jackson120
Jones10
Lafayette80
Lamar20
Lawrence30
Leake30
Lee140
Leflore130
Lincoln40
Lowndes60
Madison170
Marion10
Marshall40
Monroe30
Montgomery40
Newton10
Noxubee10
Oktibbeha70
Panola20
Pearl River130
Perry10
Pike100
Pontotoc20
Prentiss10
Rankin200
Scott30
Simpson10
Smith10
Sunflower30
Tallahatchie20
Tate20
Tippah110
Tunica30
Union20
Walthall30
Washington50
Webster20
Wilkinson50
Winston30
Yazoo30
Total3772

Click here for more information about the coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories