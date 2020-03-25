57 new cases of coronavirus reported in MS; 377 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 57 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 377 with two deaths.
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases as of 6 p.m. March 24, 2020
New cases reported: 57
All Mississippi cases
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|2
|0
|Amite
|1
|0
|Attala
|4
|0
|Bolivar
|4
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Chickasaw
|6
|0
|Choctaw
|3
|0
|Clay
|1
|0
|Coahoma
|11
|0
|Copiah
|6
|0
|De Soto
|36
|0
|Forrest
|15
|0
|Franklin
|3
|0
|George
|1
|0
|Grenada
|2
|0
|Hancock
|5
|1
|Harrison
|25
|0
|Hinds
|38
|0
|Holmes
|7
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|0
|Itawamba
|3
|0
|Jackson
|12
|0
|Jones
|1
|0
|Lafayette
|8
|0
|Lamar
|2
|0
|Lawrence
|3
|0
|Leake
|3
|0
|Lee
|14
|0
|Leflore
|13
|0
|Lincoln
|4
|0
|Lowndes
|6
|0
|Madison
|17
|0
|Marion
|1
|0
|Marshall
|4
|0
|Monroe
|3
|0
|Montgomery
|4
|0
|Newton
|1
|0
|Noxubee
|1
|0
|Oktibbeha
|7
|0
|Panola
|2
|0
|Pearl River
|13
|0
|Perry
|1
|0
|Pike
|10
|0
|Pontotoc
|2
|0
|Prentiss
|1
|0
|Rankin
|20
|0
|Scott
|3
|0
|Simpson
|1
|0
|Smith
|1
|0
|Sunflower
|3
|0
|Tallahatchie
|2
|0
|Tate
|2
|0
|Tippah
|11
|0
|Tunica
|3
|0
|Union
|2
|0
|Walthall
|3
|0
|Washington
|5
|0
|Webster
|2
|0
|Wilkinson
|5
|0
|Winston
|3
|0
|Yazoo
|3
|0
|Total
|377
|2
