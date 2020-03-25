57 new cases of coronavirus reported in MS; 377 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 57 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 377 with two deaths.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases as of 6 p.m. March 24, 2020

New cases reported: 57

All Mississippi cases

County Cases Deaths Adams 2 0 Amite 1 0 Attala 4 0 Bolivar 4 0 Calhoun 1 0 Chickasaw 6 0 Choctaw 3 0 Clay 1 0 Coahoma 11 0 Copiah 6 0 De Soto 36 0 Forrest 15 0 Franklin 3 0 George 1 0 Grenada 2 0 Hancock 5 1 Harrison 25 0 Hinds 38 0 Holmes 7 1 Humphreys 1 0 Itawamba 3 0 Jackson 12 0 Jones 1 0 Lafayette 8 0 Lamar 2 0 Lawrence 3 0 Leake 3 0 Lee 14 0 Leflore 13 0 Lincoln 4 0 Lowndes 6 0 Madison 17 0 Marion 1 0 Marshall 4 0 Monroe 3 0 Montgomery 4 0 Newton 1 0 Noxubee 1 0 Oktibbeha 7 0 Panola 2 0 Pearl River 13 0 Perry 1 0 Pike 10 0 Pontotoc 2 0 Prentiss 1 0 Rankin 20 0 Scott 3 0 Simpson 1 0 Smith 1 0 Sunflower 3 0 Tallahatchie 2 0 Tate 2 0 Tippah 11 0 Tunica 3 0 Union 2 0 Walthall 3 0 Washington 5 0 Webster 2 0 Wilkinson 5 0 Winston 3 0 Yazoo 3 0 Total 377 2

