57 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 57 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 318,578 with 7,343 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3044858316
Alcorn32247213020
Amite125442579
Attala21497317536
Benton1022254610
Bolivar482413323533
Calhoun173432366
Carroll1222305110
Chickasaw2101596015
Choctaw7881820
Claiborne102930459
Clarke17898012331
Clay186954385
Coahoma29798212912
Copiah2992668311
Covington26598213939
De Soto2219026411324
Forrest779815324452
Franklin84923404
George251750598
Greene131533536
Grenada26378715533
Hancock3842876914
Harrison1827131549070
Hinds20571419805131
Holmes19027410420
Humphreys97233349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30467713523
Jackson1361924824135
Jasper221748432
Jefferson66228417
Jefferson Davis10733391
Jones844016722042
Kemper96628449
Lafayette628512018755
Lamar6305885413
Lauderdale7250242443101
Lawrence130824272
Leake2714749216
Lee1004117622242
Leflore351112523652
Lincoln400311119740
Lowndes647514925863
Madison1020222436969
Marion27128015824
Marshall45681056515
Monroe415013519055
Montgomery128643549
Neshoba405917920359
Newton2480638815
Noxubee127934356
Oktibbeha46569822236
Panola465211010415
Pearl River457814619037
Perry126638218
Pike336210813535
Pontotoc4237738613
Prentiss2828609915
Quitman8171600
Rankin1382328239261
Scott31877411518
Sharkey50817438
Simpson29778915820
Smith163934688
Stone1862338514
Sunflower33899112320
Tallahatchie179841507
Tate3419868019
Tippah29086811913
Tishomingo23036710227
Tunica107927182
Union41517613123
Walthall1350476913
Warren443212117037
Washington540513619039
Wayne2643426911
Webster1150326112
Wilkinson69232255
Winston22978113039
Yalobusha1675398222
Yazoo31327114118
Total318,5787,34310,4871,983

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

