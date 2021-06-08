57 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 57 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 318,578 with 7,343 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3044
|85
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|3224
|72
|130
|20
|Amite
|1254
|42
|57
|9
|Attala
|2149
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|1022
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4824
|133
|235
|33
|Calhoun
|1734
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1222
|30
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2101
|59
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|788
|18
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1029
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1789
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|1869
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2979
|82
|129
|12
|Copiah
|2992
|66
|83
|11
|Covington
|2659
|82
|139
|39
|De Soto
|22190
|264
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7798
|153
|244
|52
|Franklin
|849
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2517
|50
|59
|8
|Greene
|1315
|33
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2637
|87
|155
|33
|Hancock
|3842
|87
|69
|14
|Harrison
|18271
|315
|490
|70
|Hinds
|20571
|419
|805
|131
|Holmes
|1902
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|972
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|169
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3046
|77
|135
|23
|Jackson
|13619
|248
|241
|35
|Jasper
|2217
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|662
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1073
|33
|9
|1
|Jones
|8440
|167
|220
|42
|Kemper
|966
|28
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6285
|120
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6305
|88
|54
|13
|Lauderdale
|7250
|242
|443
|101
|Lawrence
|1308
|24
|27
|2
|Leake
|2714
|74
|92
|16
|Lee
|10041
|176
|222
|42
|Leflore
|3511
|125
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|4003
|111
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6475
|149
|258
|63
|Madison
|10202
|224
|369
|69
|Marion
|2712
|80
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4568
|105
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4150
|135
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1286
|43
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4059
|179
|203
|59
|Newton
|2480
|63
|88
|15
|Noxubee
|1279
|34
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4656
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4652
|110
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4578
|146
|190
|37
|Perry
|1266
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3362
|108
|135
|35
|Pontotoc
|4237
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|2828
|60
|99
|15
|Quitman
|817
|16
|0
|0
|Rankin
|13823
|282
|392
|61
|Scott
|3187
|74
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|508
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2977
|89
|158
|20
|Smith
|1639
|34
|68
|8
|Stone
|1862
|33
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3389
|91
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1798
|41
|50
|7
|Tate
|3419
|86
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2908
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2303
|67
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1079
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4151
|76
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1350
|47
|69
|13
|Warren
|4432
|121
|170
|37
|Washington
|5405
|136
|190
|39
|Wayne
|2643
|42
|69
|11
|Webster
|1150
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|692
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2297
|81
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1675
|39
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3132
|71
|141
|18
|Total
|318,578
|7,343
|10,487
|1,983
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.