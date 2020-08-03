572 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 572 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eight additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 61,125 with 1,711 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Lafayette1
Lincoln1
Madison2
Neshoba1
Simpson1
Tishomingo1
Warren1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams584254512
Alcorn357411
Amite2105132
Attala498248920
Benton125010
Bolivar94832489
Calhoun3788234
Carroll24511459
Chickasaw438193511
Choctaw127400
Claiborne40013439
Clarke30025199
Clay3701321
Coahoma6631042
Copiah91724303
Covington5881141
De Soto332627416
Forrest16405310031
Franklin116231
George547510
Greene22611356
Grenada813207311
Hancock3361484
Harrison21523212914
Hinds526910625247
Holmes847479720
Humphreys27111196
Issaquena21100
Itawamba30710347
Jackson199434687
Jasper376810
Jefferson193661
Jefferson Davis202631
Jones17745716835
Kemper22315389
Lafayette88111798
Lamar11211232
Lauderdale13298820556
Lawrence3135140
Leake7682550
Lee1239306715
Leflore8405918442
Lincoln7454011627
Lowndes989326718
Madison22975617829
Marion60118152
Marshall5718121
Monroe7025012641
Montgomery293300
Neshoba11978810735
Newton5161181
Noxubee41910163
Oktibbeha10543517423
Panola9121151
Pearl River485365514
Perry222700
Pike832327215
Pontotoc737741
Prentiss3426243
Quitman225100
Rankin2146288710
Scott95517153
Sharkey180161
Simpson712272712
Smith38013548
Stone152331
Sunflower90822112
Tallahatchie4931072
Tate650233311
Tippah3121200
Tishomingo320420
Tunica2786122
Union53113208
Walthall45318589
Warren964278712
Washington1492324410
Wayne733215710
Webster199125211
Wilkinson1871282
Winston571154011
Yalobusha31210357
Yazoo78611212
Total61,1251,7113,693770

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

