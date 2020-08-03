572 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 572 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eight additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 61,125 with 1,711 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Lafayette
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Madison
|2
|Neshoba
|1
|Simpson
|1
|Tishomingo
|1
|Warren
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|584
|25
|45
|12
|Alcorn
|357
|4
|1
|1
|Amite
|210
|5
|13
|2
|Attala
|498
|24
|89
|20
|Benton
|125
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|948
|32
|48
|9
|Calhoun
|378
|8
|23
|4
|Carroll
|245
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|438
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|127
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|400
|13
|43
|9
|Clarke
|300
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|370
|13
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|663
|10
|4
|2
|Copiah
|917
|24
|30
|3
|Covington
|588
|11
|4
|1
|De Soto
|3326
|27
|41
|6
|Forrest
|1640
|53
|100
|31
|Franklin
|116
|2
|3
|1
|George
|547
|5
|1
|0
|Greene
|226
|11
|35
|6
|Grenada
|813
|20
|73
|11
|Hancock
|336
|14
|8
|4
|Harrison
|2152
|32
|129
|14
|Hinds
|5269
|106
|252
|47
|Holmes
|847
|47
|97
|20
|Humphreys
|271
|11
|19
|6
|Issaquena
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|307
|10
|34
|7
|Jackson
|1994
|34
|68
|7
|Jasper
|376
|8
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|193
|6
|6
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|202
|6
|3
|1
|Jones
|1774
|57
|168
|35
|Kemper
|223
|15
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|881
|11
|79
|8
|Lamar
|1121
|12
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|1329
|88
|205
|56
|Lawrence
|313
|5
|14
|0
|Leake
|768
|25
|5
|0
|Lee
|1239
|30
|67
|15
|Leflore
|840
|59
|184
|42
|Lincoln
|745
|40
|116
|27
|Lowndes
|989
|32
|67
|18
|Madison
|2297
|56
|178
|29
|Marion
|601
|18
|15
|2
|Marshall
|571
|8
|12
|1
|Monroe
|702
|50
|126
|41
|Montgomery
|293
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1197
|88
|107
|35
|Newton
|516
|11
|8
|1
|Noxubee
|419
|10
|16
|3
|Oktibbeha
|1054
|35
|174
|23
|Panola
|912
|11
|5
|1
|Pearl River
|485
|36
|55
|14
|Perry
|222
|7
|0
|0
|Pike
|832
|32
|72
|15
|Pontotoc
|737
|7
|4
|1
|Prentiss
|342
|6
|24
|3
|Quitman
|225
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|2146
|28
|87
|10
|Scott
|955
|17
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|180
|1
|6
|1
|Simpson
|712
|27
|27
|12
|Smith
|380
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|152
|3
|3
|1
|Sunflower
|908
|22
|11
|2
|Tallahatchie
|493
|10
|7
|2
|Tate
|650
|23
|33
|11
|Tippah
|312
|12
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|320
|4
|2
|0
|Tunica
|278
|6
|12
|2
|Union
|531
|13
|20
|8
|Walthall
|453
|18
|58
|9
|Warren
|964
|27
|87
|12
|Washington
|1492
|32
|44
|10
|Wayne
|733
|21
|57
|10
|Webster
|199
|12
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|187
|12
|8
|2
|Winston
|571
|15
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|312
|10
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|786
|11
|21
|2
|Total
|61,125
|1,711
|3,693
|770
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Michael Thomas pursuing another record breaking year
- Lawmakers at a standstill over COVID-19 relief: ‘We’re not close to an agreement yet’
- PFT OT: Saints trying out own bubble
- Suspect charged in two felony shoplifting cases in Vicksburg
- Senate stalls on reaching another coronavirus relief package