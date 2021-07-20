573 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 573 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 329,703 with 7,477 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3298878317
Alcorn34157413020
Amite131043579
Attala21917317836
Benton1042254610
Bolivar488913423633
Calhoun176432366
Carroll1241315110
Chickasaw2154606015
Choctaw8071920
Claiborne104231459
Clarke18068012331
Clay191254395
Coahoma30698512912
Copiah3098678511
Covington27878313939
De Soto2276627911324
Forrest807515624553
Franklin85923404
George258051598
Greene134134536
Grenada26508815432
Hancock4008886914
Harrison1926832349271
Hinds22385431809132
Holmes19457410420
Humphreys98933349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30858013524
Jackson1409825124135
Jasper225348432
Jefferson67628417
Jefferson Davis11213491
Jones863716922342
Kemper100129449
Lafayette642112418755
Lamar6561885312
Lauderdale7445243445101
Lawrence135326272
Leake2767759216
Lee1035117722242
Leflore355412523652
Lincoln407411519740
Lowndes670115025863
Madison1058922739270
Marion27658015824
Marshall46341066515
Monroe423613719055
Montgomery130344549
Neshoba415818020759
Newton2546648715
Noxubee130535356
Oktibbeha47439822236
Panola470911210415
Pearl River484714919439
Perry130238228
Pike347711113536
Pontotoc4372738613
Prentiss2918639915
Quitman8331900
Rankin1463128641962
Scott32627411518
Sharkey51518448
Simpson31188915820
Smith174034688
Stone2047368514
Sunflower34129312320
Tallahatchie181342507
Tate3469888019
Tippah29746811913
Tishomingo23516910227
Tunica110427182
Union42277913123
Walthall1391486913
Warren458312316837
Washington547613919039
Wayne2690426911
Webster1164326112
Wilkinson72832255
Winston23398413039
Yalobusha1690408222
Yazoo32847214518
Total329,7037,47710,5651,991

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

