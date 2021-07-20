573 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 573 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 329,703 with 7,477 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3298 87 83 17 Alcorn 3415 74 130 20 Amite 1310 43 57 9 Attala 2191 73 178 36 Benton 1042 25 46 10 Bolivar 4889 134 236 33 Calhoun 1764 32 36 6 Carroll 1241 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2154 60 60 15 Choctaw 807 19 2 0 Claiborne 1042 31 45 9 Clarke 1806 80 123 31 Clay 1912 54 39 5 Coahoma 3069 85 129 12 Copiah 3098 67 85 11 Covington 2787 83 139 39 De Soto 22766 279 113 24 Forrest 8075 156 245 53 Franklin 859 23 40 4 George 2580 51 59 8 Greene 1341 34 53 6 Grenada 2650 88 154 32 Hancock 4008 88 69 14 Harrison 19268 323 492 71 Hinds 22385 431 809 132 Holmes 1945 74 104 20 Humphreys 989 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3085 80 135 24 Jackson 14098 251 241 35 Jasper 2253 48 43 2 Jefferson 676 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1121 34 9 1 Jones 8637 169 223 42 Kemper 1001 29 44 9 Lafayette 6421 124 187 55 Lamar 6561 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7445 243 445 101 Lawrence 1353 26 27 2 Leake 2767 75 92 16 Lee 10351 177 222 42 Leflore 3554 125 236 52 Lincoln 4074 115 197 40 Lowndes 6701 150 258 63 Madison 10589 227 392 70 Marion 2765 80 158 24 Marshall 4634 106 65 15 Monroe 4236 137 190 55 Montgomery 1303 44 54 9 Neshoba 4158 180 207 59 Newton 2546 64 87 15 Noxubee 1305 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 4743 98 222 36 Panola 4709 112 104 15 Pearl River 4847 149 194 39 Perry 1302 38 22 8 Pike 3477 111 135 36 Pontotoc 4372 73 86 13 Prentiss 2918 63 99 15 Quitman 833 19 0 0 Rankin 14631 286 419 62 Scott 3262 74 115 18 Sharkey 515 18 44 8 Simpson 3118 89 158 20 Smith 1740 34 68 8 Stone 2047 36 85 14 Sunflower 3412 93 123 20 Tallahatchie 1813 42 50 7 Tate 3469 88 80 19 Tippah 2974 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2351 69 102 27 Tunica 1104 27 18 2 Union 4227 79 131 23 Walthall 1391 48 69 13 Warren 4583 123 168 37 Washington 5476 139 190 39 Wayne 2690 42 69 11 Webster 1164 32 61 12 Wilkinson 728 32 25 5 Winston 2339 84 130 39 Yalobusha 1690 40 82 22 Yazoo 3284 72 145 18 Total 329,703 7,477 10,565 1,991

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.