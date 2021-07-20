573 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 573 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 329,703 with 7,477 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3298
|87
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|3415
|74
|130
|20
|Amite
|1310
|43
|57
|9
|Attala
|2191
|73
|178
|36
|Benton
|1042
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4889
|134
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1764
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1241
|31
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2154
|60
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|807
|19
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1042
|31
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1806
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|1912
|54
|39
|5
|Coahoma
|3069
|85
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3098
|67
|85
|11
|Covington
|2787
|83
|139
|39
|De Soto
|22766
|279
|113
|24
|Forrest
|8075
|156
|245
|53
|Franklin
|859
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2580
|51
|59
|8
|Greene
|1341
|34
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2650
|88
|154
|32
|Hancock
|4008
|88
|69
|14
|Harrison
|19268
|323
|492
|71
|Hinds
|22385
|431
|809
|132
|Holmes
|1945
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|989
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|169
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3085
|80
|135
|24
|Jackson
|14098
|251
|241
|35
|Jasper
|2253
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|676
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1121
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|8637
|169
|223
|42
|Kemper
|1001
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6421
|124
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6561
|88
|53
|12
|Lauderdale
|7445
|243
|445
|101
|Lawrence
|1353
|26
|27
|2
|Leake
|2767
|75
|92
|16
|Lee
|10351
|177
|222
|42
|Leflore
|3554
|125
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|4074
|115
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6701
|150
|258
|63
|Madison
|10589
|227
|392
|70
|Marion
|2765
|80
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4634
|106
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4236
|137
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1303
|44
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4158
|180
|207
|59
|Newton
|2546
|64
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1305
|35
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4743
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4709
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4847
|149
|194
|39
|Perry
|1302
|38
|22
|8
|Pike
|3477
|111
|135
|36
|Pontotoc
|4372
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|2918
|63
|99
|15
|Quitman
|833
|19
|0
|0
|Rankin
|14631
|286
|419
|62
|Scott
|3262
|74
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|515
|18
|44
|8
|Simpson
|3118
|89
|158
|20
|Smith
|1740
|34
|68
|8
|Stone
|2047
|36
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3412
|93
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1813
|42
|50
|7
|Tate
|3469
|88
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2974
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2351
|69
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1104
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4227
|79
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1391
|48
|69
|13
|Warren
|4583
|123
|168
|37
|Washington
|5476
|139
|190
|39
|Wayne
|2690
|42
|69
|11
|Webster
|1164
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|728
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2339
|84
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1690
|40
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3284
|72
|145
|18
|Total
|329,703
|7,477
|10,565
|1,991
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.