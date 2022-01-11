5,737 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 5,737 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 20 additional deaths. The new COVID cases were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. on January 10, 2022.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 608,768 with 10,563 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams53551258918
Alcorn697611913020
Amite238759579
Attala37889018936
Benton1782424710
Bolivar724815524033
Calhoun328652447
Carroll2058425211
Chickasaw3887776115
Choctaw149327120
Claiborne163341469
Clarke32479613232
Clay385578415
Coahoma523211413814
Copiah54529510915
Covington52899814539
De Soto3995944812927
Forrest1593826528861
Franklin142633465
George549780739
Greene242350596
Grenada434311215632
Hancock88771368917
Harrison3935657154780
Hinds42637658856140
Holmes34349410920
Humphreys158739359
Issaquena198700
Itawamba542311413624
Jackson2823639729341
Jasper382466462
Jefferson111535417
Jefferson Davis219943141
Jones1589925027045
Kemper1625425010
Lafayette1079914520257
Lamar125691405812
Lauderdale14032324498108
Lawrence265644272
Leake47629210217
Lee2004425322443
Leflore627214424355
Lincoln622713821041
Lowndes1289020030569
Madison1874728641672
Marion503011816224
Marshall77851496917
Monroe811918319155
Montgomery2265586610
Neshoba757221122961
Newton4339848915
Noxubee211744416
Oktibbeha823114127040
Panola804514010315
Pearl River1099524521142
Perry232457279
Pike703115917844
Pontotoc79071158713
Prentiss58368810115
Quitman12852800
Rankin2752641750069
Scott539210111919
Sharkey71721458
Simpson532511716720
Smith299054778
Stone4026679014
Sunflower497811012520
Tallahatchie261653507
Tate55881218019
Tippah55278712214
Tishomingo43019910328
Tunica204940203
Union723410113323
Walthall2515696914
Warren802318117538
Washington830417121341
Wayne4679738013
Webster2347506614
Wilkinson134239256
Winston37309413539
Yalobusha2994488322
Yazoo59859415220
Total608,76810,56311,5412,114

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

