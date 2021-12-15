575 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 575 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 520,834 with 10,347 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4814 125 88 18 Alcorn 6063 108 130 20 Amite 2119 57 57 9 Attala 3442 90 189 36 Benton 1549 40 47 10 Bolivar 6525 153 240 33 Calhoun 2926 51 44 7 Carroll 1779 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3288 69 61 15 Choctaw 1387 27 12 0 Claiborne 1353 39 46 9 Clarke 3028 95 132 32 Clay 3181 78 41 5 Coahoma 4321 112 138 14 Copiah 4645 95 106 15 Covington 4378 95 142 39 De Soto 33820 435 126 26 Forrest 13938 261 284 61 Franklin 1281 31 46 5 George 5124 80 73 9 Greene 2258 50 57 6 Grenada 3838 110 156 32 Hancock 7873 132 72 15 Harrison 35207 561 537 79 Hinds 33044 649 853 139 Holmes 2748 89 109 20 Humphreys 1331 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 4990 107 136 24 Jackson 25023 393 285 41 Jasper 3422 66 46 2 Jefferson 975 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1758 43 10 1 Jones 14250 248 261 44 Kemper 1461 41 50 10 Lafayette 8973 143 202 57 Lamar 10765 140 57 12 Lauderdale 12411 323 484 108 Lawrence 2225 43 27 2 Leake 4158 92 99 17 Lee 16815 246 224 43 Leflore 4803 144 240 55 Lincoln 5593 136 208 41 Lowndes 11477 196 304 68 Madison 15090 283 416 72 Marion 4343 112 162 24 Marshall 6840 142 69 17 Monroe 7211 180 191 55 Montgomery 1840 57 64 10 Neshoba 6781 210 229 61 Newton 3980 83 87 15 Noxubee 1896 44 41 6 Oktibbeha 7285 139 271 40 Panola 6877 138 103 15 Pearl River 9801 244 210 42 Perry 2158 56 24 9 Pike 5988 157 177 44 Pontotoc 7164 110 87 13 Prentiss 5203 86 101 15 Quitman 1085 28 0 0 Rankin 22765 407 492 69 Scott 4817 99 117 19 Sharkey 656 21 45 8 Simpson 4615 117 165 20 Smith 2724 52 72 8 Stone 3672 66 88 14 Sunflower 4365 106 125 20 Tallahatchie 2343 53 50 7 Tate 4820 119 80 19 Tippah 5039 85 122 14 Tishomingo 3970 94 103 28 Tunica 1657 39 19 3 Union 6568 99 133 23 Walthall 2227 66 69 14 Warren 6962 179 175 38 Washington 7587 170 202 41 Wayne 4450 72 80 13 Webster 2089 49 67 14 Wilkinson 1072 39 25 6 Winston 3210 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2495 47 82 22 Yazoo 4635 93 152 20 Total 520,834 10,347 11,377 2,103

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.