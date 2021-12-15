575 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 575 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 520,834 with 10,347 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams48141258818
Alcorn606310813020
Amite211957579
Attala34429018936
Benton1549404710
Bolivar652515324033
Calhoun292651447
Carroll1779415211
Chickasaw3288696115
Choctaw138727120
Claiborne135339469
Clarke30289513232
Clay318178415
Coahoma432111213814
Copiah46459510615
Covington43789514239
De Soto3382043512626
Forrest1393826128461
Franklin128131465
George512480739
Greene225850576
Grenada383811015632
Hancock78731327215
Harrison3520756153779
Hinds33044649853139
Holmes27488910920
Humphreys133139359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba499010713624
Jackson2502339328541
Jasper342266462
Jefferson97534417
Jefferson Davis175843101
Jones1425024826144
Kemper1461415010
Lafayette897314320257
Lamar107651405712
Lauderdale12411323484108
Lawrence222543272
Leake4158929917
Lee1681524622443
Leflore480314424055
Lincoln559313620841
Lowndes1147719630468
Madison1509028341672
Marion434311216224
Marshall68401426917
Monroe721118019155
Montgomery1840576410
Neshoba678121022961
Newton3980838715
Noxubee189644416
Oktibbeha728513927140
Panola687713810315
Pearl River980124421042
Perry215856249
Pike598815717744
Pontotoc71641108713
Prentiss52038610115
Quitman10852800
Rankin2276540749269
Scott48179911719
Sharkey65621458
Simpson461511716520
Smith272452728
Stone3672668814
Sunflower436510612520
Tallahatchie234353507
Tate48201198019
Tippah50398512214
Tishomingo39709410328
Tunica165739193
Union65689913323
Walthall2227666914
Warren696217917538
Washington758717020241
Wayne4450728013
Webster2089496714
Wilkinson107239256
Winston32109213539
Yalobusha2495478222
Yazoo46359315220
Total520,83410,34711,3772,103

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

