JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 577 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 24 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 24.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 789,056 with 12,008 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams710214010322
Alcorn985414613220
Amite3206675810
Attala522311020538
Benton2257494710
Bolivar919817427534
Calhoun462265447
Carroll2546505312
Chickasaw5566956315
Choctaw217833130
Claiborne213246459
Clarke419710413132
Clay492993425
Coahoma642312013814
Copiah708511110915
Covington704310718741
De Soto4977253613027
Forrest2185630236966
Franklin191837475
George710586949
Greene317056817
Grenada548212615532
Hancock1211614614623
Harrison5308964474487
Hinds51843757879140
Holmes441510413321
Humphreys2004443610
Issaquena260900
Itawamba734414113424
Jackson3668043941846
Jasper477172462
Jefferson147037417
Jefferson Davis283850151
Jones2108228534947
Kemper2158465010
Lafayette1507217420257
Lamar172821577112
Lauderdale18678357499108
Lawrence355653282
Leake633011310317
Lee2645429122543
Leflore728316627060
Lincoln823515521445
Lowndes1744422930569
Madison2383831842072
Marion692813317225
Marshall98571716917
Monroe1092021019255
Montgomery2936719415
Neshoba1044523323261
Newton5942968916
Noxubee271048426
Oktibbeha1103515827240
Panola1034916310315
Pearl River1495426526942
Perry302863439
Pike942118017844
Pontotoc102101349013
Prentiss812710110215
Quitman15583100
Rankin3627047051169
Scott647111412019
Sharkey95024488
Simpson692614118620
Smith407066808
Stone53757011214
Sunflower572211713821
Tallahatchie317360507
Tate72481398019
Tippah717510611914
Tishomingo607912010428
Tunica250644204
Union942711513323
Walthall3568787116
Warren1016819917738
Washington1015619423142
Wayne5922849413
Webster3322666614
Wilkinson179045256
Winston517610213639
Yalobusha4048548422
Yazoo798810315220
Total789,05612,00812,5332,170

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.