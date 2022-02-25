JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 577 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 24 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 24.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 789,056 with 12,008 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|7102
|140
|103
|22
|Alcorn
|9854
|146
|132
|20
|Amite
|3206
|67
|58
|10
|Attala
|5223
|110
|205
|38
|Benton
|2257
|49
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|9198
|174
|275
|34
|Calhoun
|4622
|65
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2546
|50
|53
|12
|Chickasaw
|5566
|95
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2178
|33
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2132
|46
|45
|9
|Clarke
|4197
|104
|131
|32
|Clay
|4929
|93
|42
|5
|Coahoma
|6423
|120
|138
|14
|Copiah
|7085
|111
|109
|15
|Covington
|7043
|107
|187
|41
|De Soto
|49772
|536
|130
|27
|Forrest
|21856
|302
|369
|66
|Franklin
|1918
|37
|47
|5
|George
|7105
|86
|94
|9
|Greene
|3170
|56
|81
|7
|Grenada
|5482
|126
|155
|32
|Hancock
|12116
|146
|146
|23
|Harrison
|53089
|644
|744
|87
|Hinds
|51843
|757
|879
|140
|Holmes
|4415
|104
|133
|21
|Humphreys
|2004
|44
|36
|10
|Issaquena
|260
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7344
|141
|134
|24
|Jackson
|36680
|439
|418
|46
|Jasper
|4771
|72
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1470
|37
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2838
|50
|15
|1
|Jones
|21082
|285
|349
|47
|Kemper
|2158
|46
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|15072
|174
|202
|57
|Lamar
|17282
|157
|71
|12
|Lauderdale
|18678
|357
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3556
|53
|28
|2
|Leake
|6330
|113
|103
|17
|Lee
|26454
|291
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7283
|166
|270
|60
|Lincoln
|8235
|155
|214
|45
|Lowndes
|17444
|229
|305
|69
|Madison
|23838
|318
|420
|72
|Marion
|6928
|133
|172
|25
|Marshall
|9857
|171
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10920
|210
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2936
|71
|94
|15
|Neshoba
|10445
|233
|232
|61
|Newton
|5942
|96
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2710
|48
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|11035
|158
|272
|40
|Panola
|10349
|163
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14954
|265
|269
|42
|Perry
|3028
|63
|43
|9
|Pike
|9421
|180
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10210
|134
|90
|13
|Prentiss
|8127
|101
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1558
|31
|0
|0
|Rankin
|36270
|470
|511
|69
|Scott
|6471
|114
|120
|19
|Sharkey
|950
|24
|48
|8
|Simpson
|6926
|141
|186
|20
|Smith
|4070
|66
|80
|8
|Stone
|5375
|70
|112
|14
|Sunflower
|5722
|117
|138
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3173
|60
|50
|7
|Tate
|7248
|139
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7175
|106
|119
|14
|Tishomingo
|6079
|120
|104
|28
|Tunica
|2506
|44
|20
|4
|Union
|9427
|115
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3568
|78
|71
|16
|Warren
|10168
|199
|177
|38
|Washington
|10156
|194
|231
|42
|Wayne
|5922
|84
|94
|13
|Webster
|3322
|66
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1790
|45
|25
|6
|Winston
|5176
|102
|136
|39
|Yalobusha
|4048
|54
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7988
|103
|152
|20
|Total
|789,056
|12,008
|12,533
|2,170
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.