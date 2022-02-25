JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 577 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 24 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 24.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 789,056 with 12,008 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 7102 140 103 22 Alcorn 9854 146 132 20 Amite 3206 67 58 10 Attala 5223 110 205 38 Benton 2257 49 47 10 Bolivar 9198 174 275 34 Calhoun 4622 65 44 7 Carroll 2546 50 53 12 Chickasaw 5566 95 63 15 Choctaw 2178 33 13 0 Claiborne 2132 46 45 9 Clarke 4197 104 131 32 Clay 4929 93 42 5 Coahoma 6423 120 138 14 Copiah 7085 111 109 15 Covington 7043 107 187 41 De Soto 49772 536 130 27 Forrest 21856 302 369 66 Franklin 1918 37 47 5 George 7105 86 94 9 Greene 3170 56 81 7 Grenada 5482 126 155 32 Hancock 12116 146 146 23 Harrison 53089 644 744 87 Hinds 51843 757 879 140 Holmes 4415 104 133 21 Humphreys 2004 44 36 10 Issaquena 260 9 0 0 Itawamba 7344 141 134 24 Jackson 36680 439 418 46 Jasper 4771 72 46 2 Jefferson 1470 37 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2838 50 15 1 Jones 21082 285 349 47 Kemper 2158 46 50 10 Lafayette 15072 174 202 57 Lamar 17282 157 71 12 Lauderdale 18678 357 499 108 Lawrence 3556 53 28 2 Leake 6330 113 103 17 Lee 26454 291 225 43 Leflore 7283 166 270 60 Lincoln 8235 155 214 45 Lowndes 17444 229 305 69 Madison 23838 318 420 72 Marion 6928 133 172 25 Marshall 9857 171 69 17 Monroe 10920 210 192 55 Montgomery 2936 71 94 15 Neshoba 10445 233 232 61 Newton 5942 96 89 16 Noxubee 2710 48 42 6 Oktibbeha 11035 158 272 40 Panola 10349 163 103 15 Pearl River 14954 265 269 42 Perry 3028 63 43 9 Pike 9421 180 178 44 Pontotoc 10210 134 90 13 Prentiss 8127 101 102 15 Quitman 1558 31 0 0 Rankin 36270 470 511 69 Scott 6471 114 120 19 Sharkey 950 24 48 8 Simpson 6926 141 186 20 Smith 4070 66 80 8 Stone 5375 70 112 14 Sunflower 5722 117 138 21 Tallahatchie 3173 60 50 7 Tate 7248 139 80 19 Tippah 7175 106 119 14 Tishomingo 6079 120 104 28 Tunica 2506 44 20 4 Union 9427 115 133 23 Walthall 3568 78 71 16 Warren 10168 199 177 38 Washington 10156 194 231 42 Wayne 5922 84 94 13 Webster 3322 66 66 14 Wilkinson 1790 45 25 6 Winston 5176 102 136 39 Yalobusha 4048 54 84 22 Yazoo 7988 103 152 20 Total 789,056 12,008 12,533 2,170

