5,781 new coronavirus cases, 125 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 5,781 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 125 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between September 3 and September 5.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 452,644 with 8,664 deaths.

umulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4095 109 87 18 Alcorn 4813 81 130 20 Amite 1848 49 57 9 Attala 3097 82 187 36 Benton 1326 26 47 10 Bolivar 5796 140 237 33 Calhoun 2478 37 36 6 Carroll 1538 35 52 11 Chickasaw 2687 62 61 15 Choctaw 1182 24 11 0 Claiborne 1223 33 46 9 Clarke 2624 84 133 31 Clay 2733 66 41 5 Coahoma 3746 93 132 12 Copiah 4020 79 102 13 Covington 3930 89 142 39 De Soto 28381 318 120 26 Forrest 12570 212 282 59 Franklin 1104 26 41 5 George 4261 64 62 9 Greene 1950 41 57 6 Grenada 3360 96 154 32 Hancock 6777 99 72 15 Harrison 30666 427 521 75 Hinds 29896 543 840 137 Holmes 2500 82 106 20 Humphreys 1185 35 34 9 Issaquena 186 6 0 0 Itawamba 4156 89 135 24 Jackson 21932 314 * 273 38 Jasper 3009 56 45 2 Jefferson 846 32 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1587 40 9 1 Jones 12540 203 227 43 Kemper 1321 35 49 10 Lafayette 7721 131 191 55 Lamar 9724 115 55 12 Lauderdale 10939 281 467 104 Lawrence 1956 30 27 2 Leake 3789 80 94 16 Lee 13813 203 223 43 Leflore 4287 137 239 55 Lincoln 5029 123 200 40 Lowndes 9717 165 269 64 Madison 13607 259 414 71 Marion 3856 94 161 24 Marshall 5665 115 65 15 Monroe 6063 155 191 55 Montgomery 1627 48 54 9 Neshoba 6173 191 212 59 Newton 3449 68 87 15 Noxubee 1671 37 38 6 Oktibbeha 6521 114 229 36 Panola 5826 115 103 15 Pearl River 8264 187 210 42 Perry 1864 47 24 9 Pike 5145 125 136 37 Pontotoc 5698 87 86 13 Prentiss 4130 71 101 15 Quitman 988 21 0 0 Rankin 20526 338 480 66 Scott 4254 87 116 19 Sharkey 599 20 45 8 Simpson 4079 106 159 20 Smith 2331 44 72 8 Stone 3300 49 86 14 Sunflower 3977 102 124 20 Tallahatchie 2098 46 50 7 Tate 4025 93 80 19 Tippah 4151 77 120 14 Tishomingo 3069 83 102 27 Tunica 1422 32 18 2 Union 5440 85 132 23 Walthall 1954 54 69 13 Warren 6172 149 173 38 Washington 6486 143 193 41 Wayne 4042 60 80 13 Webster 1820 38 63 12 Wilkinson 968 34 25 5 Winston 2919 89 130 39 Yalobusha 2090 46 82 22 Yazoo 4037 83 149 20 Total 452,644 8,664 10,993 2,047

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.