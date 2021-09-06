5,781 new coronavirus cases, 125 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 5,781 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 125 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between September 3 and September 5.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 452,644 with 8,664 deaths.

umulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams40951098718
Alcorn48138113020
Amite184849579
Attala30978218736
Benton1326264710
Bolivar579614023733
Calhoun247837366
Carroll1538355211
Chickasaw2687626115
Choctaw118224110
Claiborne122333469
Clarke26248413331
Clay273366415
Coahoma37469313212
Copiah40207910213
Covington39308914239
De Soto2838131812026
Forrest1257021228259
Franklin110426415
George426164629
Greene195041576
Grenada33609615432
Hancock6777997215
Harrison3066642752175
Hinds29896543840137
Holmes25008210620
Humphreys118535349
Issaquena186600
Itawamba41568913524
Jackson21932314 *27338
Jasper300956452
Jefferson84632417
Jefferson Davis15874091
Jones1254020322743
Kemper1321354910
Lafayette772113119155
Lamar97241155512
Lauderdale10939281467104
Lawrence195630272
Leake3789809416
Lee1381320322343
Leflore428713723955
Lincoln502912320040
Lowndes971716526964
Madison1360725941471
Marion38569416124
Marshall56651156515
Monroe606315519155
Montgomery162748549
Neshoba617319121259
Newton3449688715
Noxubee167137386
Oktibbeha652111422936
Panola582611510315
Pearl River826418721042
Perry186447249
Pike514512513637
Pontotoc5698878613
Prentiss41307110115
Quitman9882100
Rankin2052633848066
Scott42548711619
Sharkey59920458
Simpson407910615920
Smith233144728
Stone3300498614
Sunflower397710212420
Tallahatchie209846507
Tate4025938019
Tippah41517712014
Tishomingo30698310227
Tunica142232182
Union54408513223
Walthall1954546913
Warren617214917338
Washington648614319341
Wayne4042608013
Webster1820386312
Wilkinson96834255
Winston29198913039
Yalobusha2090468222
Yazoo40378314920
Total452,6448,66410,9932,047

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories