5,781 new coronavirus cases, 125 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 5,781 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 125 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between September 3 and September 5.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 452,644 with 8,664 deaths.
umulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4095
|109
|87
|18
|Alcorn
|4813
|81
|130
|20
|Amite
|1848
|49
|57
|9
|Attala
|3097
|82
|187
|36
|Benton
|1326
|26
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5796
|140
|237
|33
|Calhoun
|2478
|37
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1538
|35
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2687
|62
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1182
|24
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|1223
|33
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2624
|84
|133
|31
|Clay
|2733
|66
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3746
|93
|132
|12
|Copiah
|4020
|79
|102
|13
|Covington
|3930
|89
|142
|39
|De Soto
|28381
|318
|120
|26
|Forrest
|12570
|212
|282
|59
|Franklin
|1104
|26
|41
|5
|George
|4261
|64
|62
|9
|Greene
|1950
|41
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3360
|96
|154
|32
|Hancock
|6777
|99
|72
|15
|Harrison
|30666
|427
|521
|75
|Hinds
|29896
|543
|840
|137
|Holmes
|2500
|82
|106
|20
|Humphreys
|1185
|35
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|186
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4156
|89
|135
|24
|Jackson
|21932
|314 *
|273
|38
|Jasper
|3009
|56
|45
|2
|Jefferson
|846
|32
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1587
|40
|9
|1
|Jones
|12540
|203
|227
|43
|Kemper
|1321
|35
|49
|10
|Lafayette
|7721
|131
|191
|55
|Lamar
|9724
|115
|55
|12
|Lauderdale
|10939
|281
|467
|104
|Lawrence
|1956
|30
|27
|2
|Leake
|3789
|80
|94
|16
|Lee
|13813
|203
|223
|43
|Leflore
|4287
|137
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|5029
|123
|200
|40
|Lowndes
|9717
|165
|269
|64
|Madison
|13607
|259
|414
|71
|Marion
|3856
|94
|161
|24
|Marshall
|5665
|115
|65
|15
|Monroe
|6063
|155
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1627
|48
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|6173
|191
|212
|59
|Newton
|3449
|68
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1671
|37
|38
|6
|Oktibbeha
|6521
|114
|229
|36
|Panola
|5826
|115
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|8264
|187
|210
|42
|Perry
|1864
|47
|24
|9
|Pike
|5145
|125
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|5698
|87
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4130
|71
|101
|15
|Quitman
|988
|21
|0
|0
|Rankin
|20526
|338
|480
|66
|Scott
|4254
|87
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|599
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4079
|106
|159
|20
|Smith
|2331
|44
|72
|8
|Stone
|3300
|49
|86
|14
|Sunflower
|3977
|102
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2098
|46
|50
|7
|Tate
|4025
|93
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4151
|77
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3069
|83
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1422
|32
|18
|2
|Union
|5440
|85
|132
|23
|Walthall
|1954
|54
|69
|13
|Warren
|6172
|149
|173
|38
|Washington
|6486
|143
|193
|41
|Wayne
|4042
|60
|80
|13
|Webster
|1820
|38
|63
|12
|Wilkinson
|968
|34
|25
|5
|Winston
|2919
|89
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2090
|46
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4037
|83
|149
|20
|Total
|452,644
|8,664
|10,993
|2,047
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.