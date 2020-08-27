Severe Weather Information

585 new coronavirus cases, 26 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 585 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-six additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 80,695 with 2,399 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
De Soto2
Grenada1
Hinds1
Holmes2
Humphreys1
Jones2
Lauderdale3
Lee2
Lincoln1
Newton1
Pike1
Pontotoc1
Rankin1
Sunflower1
Tishomingo2
Warren2
Yalobusha1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams759314612
Alcorn5936121
Amite2707142
Attala577259020
Benton194120
Bolivar1428467411
Calhoun46110234
Carroll29011459
Chickasaw576203611
Choctaw157400
Claiborne43216439
Clarke43128319
Clay4651421
Coahoma94617762
Copiah104831304
Covington7091794
De Soto445643499
Forrest209861*12235
Franklin170331
George6741252
Greene28514356
Grenada917318817
Hancock4721884
Harrison31745314918
Hinds6396137*35959
Holmes1027549820
Humphreys33414206
Issaquena96300
Itawamba53114519
Jackson289759747
Jasper4751330
Jefferson217882
Jefferson Davis296831
Jones21117117435
Kemper26615389
Lafayette12883412124
Lamar139926*94
Lauderdale170910621258
Lawrence40110181
Leake8753140
Lee20865114325
Leflore12227418545
Lincoln9445012930
Lowndes1252539228
Madison28458222241
Marion77625486
Marshall91211193
Monroe10095614844
Montgomery40715257
Neshoba14119910937
Newton64214123
Noxubee51614174
Oktibbeha13604618429
Panola126923132
Pearl River726486619
Perry287900
Pike1109447419
Pontotoc10251161
Prentiss60512473
Quitman313300
Rankin27856013116
Scott108722153
Sharkey2478427
Simpson923399919
Smith46313548
Stone2999263
Sunflower124136408
Tallahatchie6151392
Tate851323212
Tippah5281520
Tishomingo537289320
Tunica44111122
Union857214011
Walthall557246713
Warren128146*10722
Washington1964598219
Wayne842215810
Webster292135211
Wilkinson2741784
Winston688194011
Yalobusha36412357
Yazoo94319294
Total80,6952,3994,796984

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

