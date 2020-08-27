585 new coronavirus cases, 26 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 585 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-six additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 80,695 with 2,399 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Bolivar 1 De Soto 2 Grenada 1 Hinds 1 Holmes 2 Humphreys 1 Jones 2 Lauderdale 3 Lee 2 Lincoln 1 Newton 1 Pike 1 Pontotoc 1 Rankin 1 Sunflower 1 Tishomingo 2 Warren 2 Yalobusha 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 759 31 46 12 Alcorn 593 6 12 1 Amite 270 7 14 2 Attala 577 25 90 20 Benton 194 1 2 0 Bolivar 1428 46 74 11 Calhoun 461 10 23 4 Carroll 290 11 45 9 Chickasaw 576 20 36 11 Choctaw 157 4 0 0 Claiborne 432 16 43 9 Clarke 431 28 31 9 Clay 465 14 2 1 Coahoma 946 17 76 2 Copiah 1048 31 30 4 Covington 709 17 9 4 De Soto 4456 43 49 9 Forrest 2098 61* 122 35 Franklin 170 3 3 1 George 674 12 5 2 Greene 285 14 35 6 Grenada 917 31 88 17 Hancock 472 18 8 4 Harrison 3174 53 149 18 Hinds 6396 137* 359 59 Holmes 1027 54 98 20 Humphreys 334 14 20 6 Issaquena 96 3 0 0 Itawamba 531 14 51 9 Jackson 2897 59 74 7 Jasper 475 13 3 0 Jefferson 217 8 8 2 Jefferson Davis 296 8 3 1 Jones 2111 71 174 35 Kemper 266 15 38 9 Lafayette 1288 34 121 24 Lamar 1399 26* 9 4 Lauderdale 1709 106 212 58 Lawrence 401 10 18 1 Leake 875 31 4 0 Lee 2086 51 143 25 Leflore 1222 74 185 45 Lincoln 944 50 129 30 Lowndes 1252 53 92 28 Madison 2845 82 222 41 Marion 776 25 48 6 Marshall 912 11 19 3 Monroe 1009 56 148 44 Montgomery 407 15 25 7 Neshoba 1411 99 109 37 Newton 642 14 12 3 Noxubee 516 14 17 4 Oktibbeha 1360 46 184 29 Panola 1269 23 13 2 Pearl River 726 48 66 19 Perry 287 9 0 0 Pike 1109 44 74 19 Pontotoc 1025 11 6 1 Prentiss 605 12 47 3 Quitman 313 3 0 0 Rankin 2785 60 131 16 Scott 1087 22 15 3 Sharkey 247 8 42 7 Simpson 923 39 99 19 Smith 463 13 54 8 Stone 299 9 26 3 Sunflower 1241 36 40 8 Tallahatchie 615 13 9 2 Tate 851 32 32 12 Tippah 528 15 2 0 Tishomingo 537 28 93 20 Tunica 441 11 12 2 Union 857 21 40 11 Walthall 557 24 67 13 Warren 1281 46* 107 22 Washington 1964 59 82 19 Wayne 842 21 58 10 Webster 292 13 52 11 Wilkinson 274 17 8 4 Winston 688 19 40 11 Yalobusha 364 12 35 7 Yazoo 943 19 29 4 Total 80,695 2,399 4,796 984

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

