586 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 586 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported.

According to MSDH, 233 of the cases were reported as of Saturday, October 17, and 353 of the cases were reported as of Sunday, October 18.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 110,592 with 3,171 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1043425913
Alcorn95512182
Amite41513152
Attala765259020
Benton3054140
Bolivar19807521730
Calhoun60912254
Carroll46012459
Chickasaw820244413
Choctaw203610
Claiborne53216439
Clarke714489325
Clay67221193
Coahoma123136876
Copiah134636717
Covington916253510
De Soto6636778016
Forrest29517717641
Franklin230341
George93517366
Greene45317406
Grenada12013711320
Hancock76927416
Harrison48118125532
Hinds775117146374
Holmes11326010120
Humphreys39916216
Issaquena106300
Itawamba1090248717
Jackson431978878
Jasper6661610
Jefferson26310133
Jefferson Davis3941151
Jones28318218337
Kemper31815419
Lafayette24174212328
Lamar2149383911
Lauderdale234413026174
Lawrence49514262
Leake112239355
Lee34137918037
Leflore16008619347
Lincoln13485415832
Lowndes1739629833
Madison37179223845
Marion932429214
Marshall1326264410
Monroe14487217052
Montgomery52723529
Neshoba180611113039
Newton84227399
Noxubee59516204
Oktibbeha19465419331
Panola165136436
Pearl River1082569322
Perry48022207
Pike1364559727
Pontotoc143519162
Prentiss101619483
Quitman413600
Rankin38088617323
Scott123229213
Sharkey27714438
Simpson11814811719
Smith58116548
Stone45014559
Sunflower1574498214
Tallahatchie81825297
Tate1127395113
Tippah85120560
Tishomingo790409626
Tunica51817152
Union1139254611
Walthall633276713
Warren15215411925
Washington25149715938
Wayne985215910
Webster365135211
Wilkinson32920205
Winston815214211
Yalobusha48414367
Yazoo1172338312
Total110,5923,1716,5061,280

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

