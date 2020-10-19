586 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 586 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported.

According to MSDH, 233 of the cases were reported as of Saturday, October 17, and 353 of the cases were reported as of Sunday, October 18.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 110,592 with 3,171 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. deaths occurred between October 7 and October 15 in the counties below.

County Total 0

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1043 42 59 13 Alcorn 955 12 18 2 Amite 415 13 15 2 Attala 765 25 90 20 Benton 305 4 14 0 Bolivar 1980 75 217 30 Calhoun 609 12 25 4 Carroll 460 12 45 9 Chickasaw 820 24 44 13 Choctaw 203 6 1 0 Claiborne 532 16 43 9 Clarke 714 48 93 25 Clay 672 21 19 3 Coahoma 1231 36 87 6 Copiah 1346 36 71 7 Covington 916 25 35 10 De Soto 6636 77 80 16 Forrest 2951 77 176 41 Franklin 230 3 4 1 George 935 17 36 6 Greene 453 17 40 6 Grenada 1201 37 113 20 Hancock 769 27 41 6 Harrison 4811 81 255 32 Hinds 7751 171 463 74 Holmes 1132 60 101 20 Humphreys 399 16 21 6 Issaquena 106 3 0 0 Itawamba 1090 24 87 17 Jackson 4319 78 87 8 Jasper 666 16 1 0 Jefferson 263 10 13 3 Jefferson Davis 394 11 5 1 Jones 2831 82 183 37 Kemper 318 15 41 9 Lafayette 2417 42 123 28 Lamar 2149 38 39 11 Lauderdale 2344 130 261 74 Lawrence 495 14 26 2 Leake 1122 39 35 5 Lee 3413 79 180 37 Leflore 1600 86 193 47 Lincoln 1348 54 158 32 Lowndes 1739 62 98 33 Madison 3717 92 238 45 Marion 932 42 92 14 Marshall 1326 26 44 10 Monroe 1448 72 170 52 Montgomery 527 23 52 9 Neshoba 1806 111 130 39 Newton 842 27 39 9 Noxubee 595 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1946 54 193 31 Panola 1651 36 43 6 Pearl River 1082 56 93 22 Perry 480 22 20 7 Pike 1364 55 97 27 Pontotoc 1435 19 16 2 Prentiss 1016 19 48 3 Quitman 413 6 0 0 Rankin 3808 86 173 23 Scott 1232 29 21 3 Sharkey 277 14 43 8 Simpson 1181 48 117 19 Smith 581 16 54 8 Stone 450 14 55 9 Sunflower 1574 49 82 14 Tallahatchie 818 25 29 7 Tate 1127 39 51 13 Tippah 851 20 56 0 Tishomingo 790 40 96 26 Tunica 518 17 15 2 Union 1139 25 46 11 Walthall 633 27 67 13 Warren 1521 54 119 25 Washington 2514 97 159 38 Wayne 985 21 59 10 Webster 365 13 52 11 Wilkinson 329 20 20 5 Winston 815 21 42 11 Yalobusha 484 14 36 7 Yazoo 1172 33 83 12 Total 110,592 3,171 6,506 1,280

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

