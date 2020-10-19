586 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 586 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported.
According to MSDH, 233 of the cases were reported as of Saturday, October 17, and 353 of the cases were reported as of Sunday, October 18.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 110,592 with 3,171 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. deaths occurred between October 7 and October 15 in the counties below.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1043
|42
|59
|13
|Alcorn
|955
|12
|18
|2
|Amite
|415
|13
|15
|2
|Attala
|765
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|305
|4
|14
|0
|Bolivar
|1980
|75
|217
|30
|Calhoun
|609
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|460
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|820
|24
|44
|13
|Choctaw
|203
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|532
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|714
|48
|93
|25
|Clay
|672
|21
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1231
|36
|87
|6
|Copiah
|1346
|36
|71
|7
|Covington
|916
|25
|35
|10
|De Soto
|6636
|77
|80
|16
|Forrest
|2951
|77
|176
|41
|Franklin
|230
|3
|4
|1
|George
|935
|17
|36
|6
|Greene
|453
|17
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1201
|37
|113
|20
|Hancock
|769
|27
|41
|6
|Harrison
|4811
|81
|255
|32
|Hinds
|7751
|171
|463
|74
|Holmes
|1132
|60
|101
|20
|Humphreys
|399
|16
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|106
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1090
|24
|87
|17
|Jackson
|4319
|78
|87
|8
|Jasper
|666
|16
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|263
|10
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|394
|11
|5
|1
|Jones
|2831
|82
|183
|37
|Kemper
|318
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2417
|42
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2149
|38
|39
|11
|Lauderdale
|2344
|130
|261
|74
|Lawrence
|495
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1122
|39
|35
|5
|Lee
|3413
|79
|180
|37
|Leflore
|1600
|86
|193
|47
|Lincoln
|1348
|54
|158
|32
|Lowndes
|1739
|62
|98
|33
|Madison
|3717
|92
|238
|45
|Marion
|932
|42
|92
|14
|Marshall
|1326
|26
|44
|10
|Monroe
|1448
|72
|170
|52
|Montgomery
|527
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1806
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|842
|27
|39
|9
|Noxubee
|595
|16
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1946
|54
|193
|31
|Panola
|1651
|36
|43
|6
|Pearl River
|1082
|56
|93
|22
|Perry
|480
|22
|20
|7
|Pike
|1364
|55
|97
|27
|Pontotoc
|1435
|19
|16
|2
|Prentiss
|1016
|19
|48
|3
|Quitman
|413
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3808
|86
|173
|23
|Scott
|1232
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|277
|14
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1181
|48
|117
|19
|Smith
|581
|16
|54
|8
|Stone
|450
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1574
|49
|82
|14
|Tallahatchie
|818
|25
|29
|7
|Tate
|1127
|39
|51
|13
|Tippah
|851
|20
|56
|0
|Tishomingo
|790
|40
|96
|26
|Tunica
|518
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1139
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|633
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1521
|54
|119
|25
|Washington
|2514
|97
|159
|38
|Wayne
|985
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|365
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|329
|20
|20
|5
|Winston
|815
|21
|42
|11
|Yalobusha
|484
|14
|36
|7
|Yazoo
|1172
|33
|83
|12
|Total
|110,592
|3,171
|6,506
|1,280
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
