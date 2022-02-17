JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 587 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 18 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 16.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 784,338 with 11,790 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases

As of February 15 Total LTC Facility Deaths

As of February 15 Adams 7063 140 92 20 Alcorn 9796 144 132 20 Amite 3195 65 58 10 Attala 5177 106 197 37 Benton 2245 48 47 10 Bolivar 9121 168 264 33 Calhoun 4544 60 44 7 Carroll 2534 49 53 12 Chickasaw 5489 92 63 15 Choctaw 2099 31 13 0 Claiborne 2126 46 45 9 Clarke 4168 103 131 32 Clay 4916 92 42 5 Coahoma 6397 119 138 14 Copiah 7049 109 109 15 Covington 6999 104 186 40 De Soto 49509 525 131 27 Forrest 21757 295 367 65 Franklin 1910 36 47 5 George 7078 82 93 9 Greene 3156 54 82 6 Grenada 5457 126 155 32 Hancock 12058 146 146 23 Harrison 52763 636 722 87 Hinds 51589 742 874 140 Holmes 4391 104 133 21 Humphreys 2003 44 36 10 Issaquena 260 9 0 0 Itawamba 7299 137 134 24 Jackson 36506 433 412 44 Jasper 4745 70 46 2 Jefferson 1467 37 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2824 50 16 1 Jones 20970 280 337 46 Kemper 2144 45 50 10 Lafayette 14960 173 202 57 Lamar 17177 150 69 12 Lauderdale 18521 352 500 108 Lawrence 3539 51 28 2 Leake 6306 110 103 17 Lee 26245 285 225 43 Leflore 7274 164 269 59 Lincoln 8195 154 213 44 Lowndes 17365 222 306 69 Madison 23681 314 417 72 Marion 6898 129 173 25 Marshall 9817 168 69 17 Monroe 10839 205 192 55 Montgomery 2916 70 91 15 Neshoba 10336 227 232 61 Newton 5898 93 89 16 Noxubee 2703 48 42 6 Oktibbeha 10994 157 272 40 Panola 10310 159 103 15 Pearl River 14881 262 264 42 Perry 3016 63 42 9 Pike 9368 174 178 44 Pontotoc 10132 131 89 13 Prentiss 8076 98 102 15 Quitman 1556 31 0 0 Rankin 35990 463 510 69 Scott 6451 111 120 19 Sharkey 941 23 45 8 Simpson 6878 139 181 20 Smith 4048 66 80 8 Stone 5333 70 110 14 Sunflower 5707 116 136 21 Tallahatchie 3161 60 50 7 Tate 7217 138 80 19 Tippah 7158 104 120 14 Tishomingo 6041 118 104 28 Tunica 2497 44 20 4 Union 9369 113 133 23 Walthall 3553 78 71 16 Warren 10128 195 176 38 Washington 10076 188 227 42 Wayne 5895 84 86 13 Webster 3188 65 66 14 Wilkinson 1786 44 25 6 Winston 5131 100 136 39 Yalobusha 4026 52 84 22 Yazoo 7957 102 152 20 Total 784,338 11,790 12,418 2,158

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.