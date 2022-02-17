JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 587 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 18 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 16.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 784,338 with 11,790 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
As of February 15
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 15
|Adams
|7063
|140
|92
|20
|Alcorn
|9796
|144
|132
|20
|Amite
|3195
|65
|58
|10
|Attala
|5177
|106
|197
|37
|Benton
|2245
|48
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|9121
|168
|264
|33
|Calhoun
|4544
|60
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2534
|49
|53
|12
|Chickasaw
|5489
|92
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2099
|31
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2126
|46
|45
|9
|Clarke
|4168
|103
|131
|32
|Clay
|4916
|92
|42
|5
|Coahoma
|6397
|119
|138
|14
|Copiah
|7049
|109
|109
|15
|Covington
|6999
|104
|186
|40
|De Soto
|49509
|525
|131
|27
|Forrest
|21757
|295
|367
|65
|Franklin
|1910
|36
|47
|5
|George
|7078
|82
|93
|9
|Greene
|3156
|54
|82
|6
|Grenada
|5457
|126
|155
|32
|Hancock
|12058
|146
|146
|23
|Harrison
|52763
|636
|722
|87
|Hinds
|51589
|742
|874
|140
|Holmes
|4391
|104
|133
|21
|Humphreys
|2003
|44
|36
|10
|Issaquena
|260
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7299
|137
|134
|24
|Jackson
|36506
|433
|412
|44
|Jasper
|4745
|70
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1467
|37
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2824
|50
|16
|1
|Jones
|20970
|280
|337
|46
|Kemper
|2144
|45
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|14960
|173
|202
|57
|Lamar
|17177
|150
|69
|12
|Lauderdale
|18521
|352
|500
|108
|Lawrence
|3539
|51
|28
|2
|Leake
|6306
|110
|103
|17
|Lee
|26245
|285
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7274
|164
|269
|59
|Lincoln
|8195
|154
|213
|44
|Lowndes
|17365
|222
|306
|69
|Madison
|23681
|314
|417
|72
|Marion
|6898
|129
|173
|25
|Marshall
|9817
|168
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10839
|205
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2916
|70
|91
|15
|Neshoba
|10336
|227
|232
|61
|Newton
|5898
|93
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2703
|48
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|10994
|157
|272
|40
|Panola
|10310
|159
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14881
|262
|264
|42
|Perry
|3016
|63
|42
|9
|Pike
|9368
|174
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10132
|131
|89
|13
|Prentiss
|8076
|98
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1556
|31
|0
|0
|Rankin
|35990
|463
|510
|69
|Scott
|6451
|111
|120
|19
|Sharkey
|941
|23
|45
|8
|Simpson
|6878
|139
|181
|20
|Smith
|4048
|66
|80
|8
|Stone
|5333
|70
|110
|14
|Sunflower
|5707
|116
|136
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3161
|60
|50
|7
|Tate
|7217
|138
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7158
|104
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|6041
|118
|104
|28
|Tunica
|2497
|44
|20
|4
|Union
|9369
|113
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3553
|78
|71
|16
|Warren
|10128
|195
|176
|38
|Washington
|10076
|188
|227
|42
|Wayne
|5895
|84
|86
|13
|Webster
|3188
|65
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1786
|44
|25
|6
|Winston
|5131
|100
|136
|39
|Yalobusha
|4026
|52
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7957
|102
|152
|20
|Total
|784,338
|11,790
|12,418
|2,158
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.