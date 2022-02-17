JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 587 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 18 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 16.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 784,338 with 11,790 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility Cases
As of February 15		Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 15
Adams70631409220
Alcorn979614413220
Amite3195655810
Attala517710619737
Benton2245484710
Bolivar912116826433
Calhoun454460447
Carroll2534495312
Chickasaw5489926315
Choctaw209931130
Claiborne212646459
Clarke416810313132
Clay491692425
Coahoma639711913814
Copiah704910910915
Covington699910418640
De Soto4950952513127
Forrest2175729536765
Franklin191036475
George707882939
Greene315654826
Grenada545712615532
Hancock1205814614623
Harrison5276363672287
Hinds51589742874140
Holmes439110413321
Humphreys2003443610
Issaquena260900
Itawamba729913713424
Jackson3650643341244
Jasper474570462
Jefferson146737417
Jefferson Davis282450161
Jones2097028033746
Kemper2144455010
Lafayette1496017320257
Lamar171771506912
Lauderdale18521352500108
Lawrence353951282
Leake630611010317
Lee2624528522543
Leflore727416426959
Lincoln819515421344
Lowndes1736522230669
Madison2368131441772
Marion689812917325
Marshall98171686917
Monroe1083920519255
Montgomery2916709115
Neshoba1033622723261
Newton5898938916
Noxubee270348426
Oktibbeha1099415727240
Panola1031015910315
Pearl River1488126226442
Perry301663429
Pike936817417844
Pontotoc101321318913
Prentiss80769810215
Quitman15563100
Rankin3599046351069
Scott645111112019
Sharkey94123458
Simpson687813918120
Smith404866808
Stone53337011014
Sunflower570711613621
Tallahatchie316160507
Tate72171388019
Tippah715810412014
Tishomingo604111810428
Tunica249744204
Union936911313323
Walthall3553787116
Warren1012819517638
Washington1007618822742
Wayne5895848613
Webster3188656614
Wilkinson178644256
Winston513110013639
Yalobusha4026528422
Yazoo795710215220
Total784,33811,79012,4182,158

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.