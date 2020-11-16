589 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 589 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 134,898 with 3,545 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Two deaths occurred on November 14 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Pontotoc1
Winston1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1250476414
Alcorn134021879
Amite45914152
Attala964279520
Benton44816448
Bolivar22578222030
Calhoun68613254
Carroll65113459
Chickasaw967314714
Choctaw265710
Claiborne56516439
Clarke847539327
Clay80926203
Coahoma13834012410
Copiah151538729
Covington1107326615
De Soto89128710120
Forrest34488317741
Franklin282441
George115922366
Greene55919406
Grenada13104311421
Hancock107134578
Harrison645310130335
Hinds900218648680
Holmes12006010220
Humphreys50618327
Issaquena108400
Itawamba1365338917
Jackson576310511312
Jasper7742010
Jefferson30111133
Jefferson Davis5131581
Jones32638618738
Kemper36215419
Lafayette28974512328
Lamar2604474211
Lauderdale306514129876
Lawrence64514262
Leake126543427
Lee44398919739
Leflore19188819447
Lincoln17026416236
Lowndes21326211533
Madison43119725045
Marion1044469215
Marshall1913395913
Monroe17587617252
Montgomery67324539
Neshoba207011113739
Newton976294010
Noxubee65317214
Oktibbeha22665819331
Panola196543608
Pearl River1327659923
Perry60124207
Pike1536589827
Pontotoc178826192
Prentiss130225766
Quitman452600
Rankin47989018323
Scott139629223
Sharkey29716438
Simpson13605212219
Smith66216558
Stone63214579
Sunflower1794548415
Tallahatchie91627297
Tate1506456716
Tippah111328613
Tishomingo990419626
Tunica57818152
Union1466254611
Walthall713276713
Warren16605612526
Washington290110518139
Wayne1115225910
Webster401145211
Wilkinson36022205
Winston1020234611
Yalobusha633267918
Yazoo14213613714
Total134,8983,5457,1991,375

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories