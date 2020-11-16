589 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 589 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 134,898 with 3,545 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Two deaths occurred on November 14 in the counties below.

County Total Pontotoc 1 Winston 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1250 47 64 14 Alcorn 1340 21 87 9 Amite 459 14 15 2 Attala 964 27 95 20 Benton 448 16 44 8 Bolivar 2257 82 220 30 Calhoun 686 13 25 4 Carroll 651 13 45 9 Chickasaw 967 31 47 14 Choctaw 265 7 1 0 Claiborne 565 16 43 9 Clarke 847 53 93 27 Clay 809 26 20 3 Coahoma 1383 40 124 10 Copiah 1515 38 72 9 Covington 1107 32 66 15 De Soto 8912 87 101 20 Forrest 3448 83 177 41 Franklin 282 4 4 1 George 1159 22 36 6 Greene 559 19 40 6 Grenada 1310 43 114 21 Hancock 1071 34 57 8 Harrison 6453 101 303 35 Hinds 9002 186 486 80 Holmes 1200 60 102 20 Humphreys 506 18 32 7 Issaquena 108 4 0 0 Itawamba 1365 33 89 17 Jackson 5763 105 113 12 Jasper 774 20 1 0 Jefferson 301 11 13 3 Jefferson Davis 513 15 8 1 Jones 3263 86 187 38 Kemper 362 15 41 9 Lafayette 2897 45 123 28 Lamar 2604 47 42 11 Lauderdale 3065 141 298 76 Lawrence 645 14 26 2 Leake 1265 43 42 7 Lee 4439 89 197 39 Leflore 1918 88 194 47 Lincoln 1702 64 162 36 Lowndes 2132 62 115 33 Madison 4311 97 250 45 Marion 1044 46 92 15 Marshall 1913 39 59 13 Monroe 1758 76 172 52 Montgomery 673 24 53 9 Neshoba 2070 111 137 39 Newton 976 29 40 10 Noxubee 653 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2266 58 193 31 Panola 1965 43 60 8 Pearl River 1327 65 99 23 Perry 601 24 20 7 Pike 1536 58 98 27 Pontotoc 1788 26 19 2 Prentiss 1302 25 76 6 Quitman 452 6 0 0 Rankin 4798 90 183 23 Scott 1396 29 22 3 Sharkey 297 16 43 8 Simpson 1360 52 122 19 Smith 662 16 55 8 Stone 632 14 57 9 Sunflower 1794 54 84 15 Tallahatchie 916 27 29 7 Tate 1506 45 67 16 Tippah 1113 28 61 3 Tishomingo 990 41 96 26 Tunica 578 18 15 2 Union 1466 25 46 11 Walthall 713 27 67 13 Warren 1660 56 125 26 Washington 2901 105 181 39 Wayne 1115 22 59 10 Webster 401 14 52 11 Wilkinson 360 22 20 5 Winston 1020 23 46 11 Yalobusha 633 26 79 18 Yazoo 1421 36 137 14 Total 134,898 3,545 7,199 1,375

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

