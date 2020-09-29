589 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 589 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-six additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the total number of cases to 97,638 with 2,957 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. 21 deaths occurred between September 20 and September 28 in the counties below.

County Total Bolivar 2 Clarke 2 Desoto 1 Jones 1 Lauderdale 1 Lawrence 1 Lee 1 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Perry 1 Pike 2 Prentiss 1 Sharkey 1 Simpson 1 Stone 1 Tallahatchie 1 Tippah 1

15 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 31 and September 25, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Bolivar 2 Coahoma 1 Desoto 1 Hinds 1 Holmes 1 Marshall 3 Perry 1 Tallahatchie 2 Washington 2 Yazoo 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 945 37 48 13 Alcorn 832 11 18 2 Amite 342 10 15 2 Attala 672 25 90 20 Benton 233 3 4 0 Bolivar 1857 70 208 28 Calhoun 527 12 25 4 Carroll 323 12 45 9 Chickasaw 692 24 44 13 Choctaw 187 6 1 0 Claiborne 465 16 43 9 Clarke 610 48 83 25 Clay 599 18 19 3 Coahoma 1167 30 84 4 Copiah 1199 33 55 4 Covington 830 23 33 8 De Soto 5678 63 68 13 Forrest 2524 76 174 41 Franklin 197 3 4 1 George 784 13 34 6 Greene 389 17 38 6 Grenada 1098 36 108 20 Hancock 595 22 14 4 Harrison 3917 74 240 31 Hinds 7179 161 434 65 Holmes 1100 60 101 20 Humphreys 377 15 21 6 Issaquena 105 3 0 0 Itawamba 850 21 84 16 Jackson 3553 70 77 7 Jasper 581 15 1 0 Jefferson 242 9 12 3 Jefferson Davis 346 11 3 1 Jones 2515 80 183 37 Kemper 291 15 39 9 Lafayette 2208 40 123 28 Lamar 1743 36 28 11 Lauderdale 2077 126 260 73 Lawrence 437 14 26 2 Leake 963 38 25 5 Lee 2804 71 166 32 Leflore 1426 81 191 45 Lincoln 1123 53 142 32 Lowndes 1598 58 98 33 Madison 3331 90 238 45 Marion 871 36 85 11 Marshall 1118 21 31 6 Monroe 1246 69 169 51 Montgomery 469 20 49 9 Neshoba 1597 104 115 37 Newton 778 24 39 8 Noxubee 558 16 20 4 Oktibbeha 1811 52 189 31 Panola 1512 31 15 3 Pearl River 909 53 71 20 Perry 428 21 19 7 Pike 1249 53 97 27 Pontotoc 1293 16 17 1 Prentiss 879 18 48 3 Quitman 387 5 0 0 Rankin 3346 79 173 21 Scott 1177 27 21 3 Sharkey 266 14 43 8 Simpson 1050 47 107 19 Smith 545 15 54 8 Stone 379 13 47 8 Sunflower 1485 46 77 11 Tallahatchie 777 24 29 7 Tate 1012 38 40 13 Tippah 687 18 13 0 Tishomingo 703 38 96 26 Tunica 499 15 15 2 Union 1002 24 46 11 Walthall 604 26 67 13 Warren 1415 50 119 24 Washington 2263 79 123 26 Wayne 912 21 59 10 Webster 339 13 52 11 Wilkinson 307 18 20 5 Winston 746 19 40 11 Yalobusha 442 14 35 7 Yazoo 1066 31 71 12 Total 97,638 2,957 6,058 1,210

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

