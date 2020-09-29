589 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 589 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-six additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the total number of cases to 97,638 with 2,957 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. 21 deaths occurred between September 20 and September 28 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Bolivar2
Clarke2
Desoto1
Jones1
Lauderdale1
Lawrence1
Lee1
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Perry1
Pike2
Prentiss1
Sharkey1
Simpson1
Stone1
Tallahatchie1
Tippah1

15 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 31 and September 25, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Bolivar2
Coahoma1
Desoto1
Hinds1
Holmes1
Marshall3
Perry1
Tallahatchie2
Washington2
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams945374813
Alcorn83211182
Amite34210152
Attala672259020
Benton233340
Bolivar18577020828
Calhoun52712254
Carroll32312459
Chickasaw692244413
Choctaw187610
Claiborne46516439
Clarke610488325
Clay59918193
Coahoma116730844
Copiah119933554
Covington83023338
De Soto5678636813
Forrest25247617441
Franklin197341
George78413346
Greene38917386
Grenada10983610820
Hancock59522144
Harrison39177424031
Hinds717916143465
Holmes11006010120
Humphreys37715216
Issaquena105300
Itawamba850218416
Jackson355370777
Jasper5811510
Jefferson2429123
Jefferson Davis3461131
Jones25158018337
Kemper29115399
Lafayette22084012328
Lamar1743362811
Lauderdale207712626073
Lawrence43714262
Leake96338255
Lee28047116632
Leflore14268119145
Lincoln11235314232
Lowndes1598589833
Madison33319023845
Marion871368511
Marshall111821316
Monroe12466916951
Montgomery46920499
Neshoba159710411537
Newton77824398
Noxubee55816204
Oktibbeha18115218931
Panola151231153
Pearl River909537120
Perry42821197
Pike1249539727
Pontotoc129316171
Prentiss87918483
Quitman387500
Rankin33467917321
Scott117727213
Sharkey26614438
Simpson10504710719
Smith54515548
Stone37913478
Sunflower1485467711
Tallahatchie77724297
Tate1012384013
Tippah68718130
Tishomingo703389626
Tunica49915152
Union1002244611
Walthall604266713
Warren14155011924
Washington22637912326
Wayne912215910
Webster339135211
Wilkinson30718205
Winston746194011
Yalobusha44214357
Yazoo1066317112
Total97,6382,9576,0581,210

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

