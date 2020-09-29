589 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 589 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-six additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the total number of cases to 97,638 with 2,957 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. 21 deaths occurred between September 20 and September 28 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|2
|Clarke
|2
|Desoto
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lawrence
|1
|Lee
|1
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Perry
|1
|Pike
|2
|Prentiss
|1
|Sharkey
|1
|Simpson
|1
|Stone
|1
|Tallahatchie
|1
|Tippah
|1
15 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 31 and September 25, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|2
|Coahoma
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Holmes
|1
|Marshall
|3
|Perry
|1
|Tallahatchie
|2
|Washington
|2
|Yazoo
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|945
|37
|48
|13
|Alcorn
|832
|11
|18
|2
|Amite
|342
|10
|15
|2
|Attala
|672
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|233
|3
|4
|0
|Bolivar
|1857
|70
|208
|28
|Calhoun
|527
|12
|25
|4
|Carroll
|323
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|692
|24
|44
|13
|Choctaw
|187
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|465
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|610
|48
|83
|25
|Clay
|599
|18
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1167
|30
|84
|4
|Copiah
|1199
|33
|55
|4
|Covington
|830
|23
|33
|8
|De Soto
|5678
|63
|68
|13
|Forrest
|2524
|76
|174
|41
|Franklin
|197
|3
|4
|1
|George
|784
|13
|34
|6
|Greene
|389
|17
|38
|6
|Grenada
|1098
|36
|108
|20
|Hancock
|595
|22
|14
|4
|Harrison
|3917
|74
|240
|31
|Hinds
|7179
|161
|434
|65
|Holmes
|1100
|60
|101
|20
|Humphreys
|377
|15
|21
|6
|Issaquena
|105
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|850
|21
|84
|16
|Jackson
|3553
|70
|77
|7
|Jasper
|581
|15
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|242
|9
|12
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|346
|11
|3
|1
|Jones
|2515
|80
|183
|37
|Kemper
|291
|15
|39
|9
|Lafayette
|2208
|40
|123
|28
|Lamar
|1743
|36
|28
|11
|Lauderdale
|2077
|126
|260
|73
|Lawrence
|437
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|963
|38
|25
|5
|Lee
|2804
|71
|166
|32
|Leflore
|1426
|81
|191
|45
|Lincoln
|1123
|53
|142
|32
|Lowndes
|1598
|58
|98
|33
|Madison
|3331
|90
|238
|45
|Marion
|871
|36
|85
|11
|Marshall
|1118
|21
|31
|6
|Monroe
|1246
|69
|169
|51
|Montgomery
|469
|20
|49
|9
|Neshoba
|1597
|104
|115
|37
|Newton
|778
|24
|39
|8
|Noxubee
|558
|16
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1811
|52
|189
|31
|Panola
|1512
|31
|15
|3
|Pearl River
|909
|53
|71
|20
|Perry
|428
|21
|19
|7
|Pike
|1249
|53
|97
|27
|Pontotoc
|1293
|16
|17
|1
|Prentiss
|879
|18
|48
|3
|Quitman
|387
|5
|0
|0
|Rankin
|3346
|79
|173
|21
|Scott
|1177
|27
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|266
|14
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1050
|47
|107
|19
|Smith
|545
|15
|54
|8
|Stone
|379
|13
|47
|8
|Sunflower
|1485
|46
|77
|11
|Tallahatchie
|777
|24
|29
|7
|Tate
|1012
|38
|40
|13
|Tippah
|687
|18
|13
|0
|Tishomingo
|703
|38
|96
|26
|Tunica
|499
|15
|15
|2
|Union
|1002
|24
|46
|11
|Walthall
|604
|26
|67
|13
|Warren
|1415
|50
|119
|24
|Washington
|2263
|79
|123
|26
|Wayne
|912
|21
|59
|10
|Webster
|339
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|307
|18
|20
|5
|Winston
|746
|19
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|442
|14
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|1066
|31
|71
|12
|Total
|97,638
|2,957
|6,058
|1,210
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
