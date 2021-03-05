591 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 591 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number cases to 296,745 with 6,783 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2353 78 72 15 Alcorn 2925 63 130 20 Amite 1124 35 55 8 Attala 2068 71 175 36 Benton 940 24 45 10 Bolivar 4626 124 232 31 Calhoun 1586 28 36 4 Carroll 1193 25 51 10 Chickasaw 2017 53 60 15 Choctaw 699 17 1 0 Claiborne 990 29 45 9 Clarke 1702 73 123 31 Clay 1793 51 38 5 Coahoma 2827 69 129 11 Copiah 2797 59 81 11 Covington 2499 80 136 39 De Soto 19774 231 113 24 Forrest 7272 138 226 51 Franklin 764 20 40 4 George 2324 45 59 7 Greene 1281 33 52 6 Grenada 2487 78 155 32 Hancock 3519 78 69 14 Harrison 16850 282 484 65 Hinds 18916 394 805 131 Holmes 1827 70 104 20 Humphreys 931 28 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2905 75 134 23 Jackson 12700 230 238 34 Jasper 2139 45 43 2 Jefferson 628 27 40 7 Jefferson Davis 1027 31 8 1 Jones 8017 148 219 41 Kemper 908 23 44 9 Lafayette 5761 114 187 55 Lamar 5920 81 53 13 Lauderdale 6856 227 442 99 Lawrence 1208 21 27 2 Leake 2535 72 88 15 Lee 9711 162 222 41 Leflore 3394 120 237 52 Lincoln 3590 104 186 39 Lowndes 6051 140 256 62 Madison 9499 204 365 69 Marion 2528 78 158 24 Marshall 4051 92 64 15 Monroe 3994 128 190 55 Montgomery 1231 40 54 9 Neshoba 3836 170 203 59 Newton 2322 52 87 15 Noxubee 1233 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4426 94 222 36 Panola 4331 98 103 14 Pearl River 4205 132 188 36 Perry 1227 35 21 7 Pike 3019 96 133 35 Pontotoc 4110 71 86 12 Prentiss 2712 58 99 15 Quitman 774 14 0 0 Rankin 12823 265 392 61 Scott 2957 71 115 18 Sharkey 492 17 43 8 Simpson 2771 80 157 20 Smith 1536 33 65 8 Stone 1731 29 84 14 Sunflower 3197 86 121 20 Tallahatchie 1717 39 50 7 Tate 3035 74 80 19 Tippah 2800 65 119 13 Tishomingo 2130 65 102 27 Tunica 996 24 18 2 Union 3966 74 131 23 Walthall 1248 40 69 13 Warren 4143 115 170 37 Washington 5229 130 191 39 Wayne 2548 41 69 11 Webster 1111 32 61 12 Wilkinson 625 27 25 5 Winston 2221 79 130 39 Yalobusha 1456 36 82 22 Yazoo 2914 66 139 18 Total 296,745 6,783 10,395 1,955

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

