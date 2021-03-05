591 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 591 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number cases to 296,745 with 6,783 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2353787215
Alcorn29256313020
Amite112435558
Attala20687117536
Benton940244510
Bolivar462612423231
Calhoun158628364
Carroll1193255110
Chickasaw2017536015
Choctaw6991710
Claiborne99029459
Clarke17027312331
Clay179351385
Coahoma28276912911
Copiah2797598111
Covington24998013639
De Soto1977423111324
Forrest727213822651
Franklin76420404
George232445597
Greene128133526
Grenada24877815532
Hancock3519786914
Harrison1685028248465
Hinds18916394805131
Holmes18277010420
Humphreys93128348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba29057513423
Jackson1270023023834
Jasper213945432
Jefferson62827407
Jefferson Davis10273181
Jones801714821941
Kemper90823449
Lafayette576111418755
Lamar5920815313
Lauderdale685622744299
Lawrence120821272
Leake2535728815
Lee971116222241
Leflore339412023752
Lincoln359010418639
Lowndes605114025662
Madison949920436569
Marion25287815824
Marshall4051926415
Monroe399412819055
Montgomery123140549
Neshoba383617020359
Newton2322528715
Noxubee123331356
Oktibbeha44269422236
Panola43319810314
Pearl River420513218836
Perry122735217
Pike30199613335
Pontotoc4110718612
Prentiss2712589915
Quitman7741400
Rankin1282326539261
Scott29577111518
Sharkey49217438
Simpson27718015720
Smith153633658
Stone1731298414
Sunflower31978612120
Tallahatchie171739507
Tate3035748019
Tippah28006511913
Tishomingo21306510227
Tunica99624182
Union39667413123
Walthall1248406913
Warren414311517037
Washington522913019139
Wayne2548416911
Webster1111326112
Wilkinson62527255
Winston22217913039
Yalobusha1456368222
Yazoo29146613918
Total296,7456,78310,3951,955

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories