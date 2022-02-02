JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 5,940 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 126 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 737,607 with 11,170 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|6476
|132
|91
|19
|Alcorn
|9238
|132
|131
|20
|Amite
|2971
|61
|58
|10
|Attala
|4438
|98
|194
|36
|Benton
|2105
|45
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|8567
|160
|252
|33
|Calhoun
|4313
|56
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2424
|46
|53
|12
|Chickasaw
|5130
|84
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|1906
|28
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2060
|44
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3928
|98
|131
|32
|Clay
|4723
|88
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|6038
|119
|138
|14
|Copiah
|6453
|101
|109
|15
|Covington
|6664
|99
|165
|39
|De Soto
|46974
|493
|131
|27
|Forrest
|20200
|280
|364
|61
|Franklin
|1791
|35
|47
|5
|George
|6675
|81
|76
|9
|Greene
|2897
|51
|74
|6
|Grenada
|5169
|122
|155
|32
|Hancock
|11118
|145
|143
|22
|Harrison
|48127
|599
|663
|83
|Hinds
|49936
|709
|861
|140
|Holmes
|4188
|98
|121
|21
|Humphreys
|1885
|40
|36
|9
|Issaquena
|242
|8
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|6919
|123
|135
|24
|Jackson
|34627
|406
|396
|42
|Jasper
|4481
|67
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1402
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2666
|45
|16
|1
|Jones
|19863
|264
|308
|46
|Kemper
|2058
|43
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|13939
|166
|202
|57
|Lamar
|16019
|144
|66
|12
|Lauderdale
|17595
|332
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3303
|46
|28
|2
|Leake
|5762
|102
|103
|17
|Lee
|25025
|271
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7062
|153
|269
|56
|Lincoln
|7543
|145
|210
|42
|Lowndes
|16257
|216
|306
|69
|Madison
|22518
|302
|416
|72
|Marion
|6582
|128
|173
|24
|Marshall
|9226
|155
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10020
|195
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2798
|65
|90
|13
|Neshoba
|9765
|219
|232
|61
|Newton
|5547
|90
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2619
|47
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|10048
|149
|272
|40
|Panola
|9751
|145
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14039
|250
|248
|42
|Perry
|2843
|58
|41
|9
|Pike
|8526
|167
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|9541
|123
|88
|13
|Prentiss
|7492
|92
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1495
|29
|0
|0
|Rankin
|33904
|443
|503
|69
|Scott
|6260
|106
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|883
|22
|45
|8
|Simpson
|6352
|132
|171
|20
|Smith
|3739
|64
|80
|8
|Stone
|5057
|67
|106
|14
|Sunflower
|5544
|113
|136
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3030
|54
|50
|7
|Tate
|6777
|131
|80
|19
|Tippah
|6596
|96
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|5584
|107
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2415
|43
|20
|4
|Union
|8832
|109
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3311
|72
|69
|14
|Warren
|9505
|189
|175
|38
|Washington
|9569
|178
|224
|42
|Wayne
|5379
|78
|83
|13
|Webster
|2895
|57
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1734
|41
|25
|6
|Winston
|4795
|97
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|3782
|50
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7697
|97
|152
|20
|Total
|737,607
|11,170
|12,160
|2,133
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.