JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 5,940 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 126 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 737,607 with 11,170 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams64761329119
Alcorn923813213120
Amite2971615810
Attala44389819436
Benton2105454710
Bolivar856716025233
Calhoun431356447
Carroll2424465312
Chickasaw5130846315
Choctaw190628130
Claiborne206044469
Clarke39289813132
Clay472388415
Coahoma603811913814
Copiah645310110915
Covington66649916539
De Soto4697449313127
Forrest2020028036461
Franklin179135475
George667581769
Greene289751746
Grenada516912215532
Hancock1111814514322
Harrison4812759966383
Hinds49936709861140
Holmes41889812121
Humphreys188540369
Issaquena242800
Itawamba691912313524
Jackson3462740639642
Jasper448167462
Jefferson140235417
Jefferson Davis266645161
Jones1986326430846
Kemper2058435010
Lafayette1393916620257
Lamar160191446612
Lauderdale17595332499108
Lawrence330346282
Leake576210210317
Lee2502527122543
Leflore706215326956
Lincoln754314521042
Lowndes1625721630669
Madison2251830241672
Marion658212817324
Marshall92261556917
Monroe1002019519255
Montgomery2798659013
Neshoba976521923261
Newton5547908916
Noxubee261947426
Oktibbeha1004814927240
Panola975114510315
Pearl River1403925024842
Perry284358419
Pike852616717844
Pontotoc95411238813
Prentiss74929210115
Quitman14952900
Rankin3390444350369
Scott626010611919
Sharkey88322458
Simpson635213217120
Smith373964808
Stone50576710614
Sunflower554411313621
Tallahatchie303054507
Tate67771318019
Tippah65969612014
Tishomingo558410710328
Tunica241543204
Union883210913323
Walthall3311726914
Warren950518917538
Washington956917822442
Wayne5379788313
Webster2895576614
Wilkinson173441256
Winston47959713539
Yalobusha3782508422
Yazoo76979715220
Total737,60711,17012,1602,133

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.