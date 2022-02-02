JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 5,940 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 126 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 737,607 with 11,170 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 6476 132 91 19 Alcorn 9238 132 131 20 Amite 2971 61 58 10 Attala 4438 98 194 36 Benton 2105 45 47 10 Bolivar 8567 160 252 33 Calhoun 4313 56 44 7 Carroll 2424 46 53 12 Chickasaw 5130 84 63 15 Choctaw 1906 28 13 0 Claiborne 2060 44 46 9 Clarke 3928 98 131 32 Clay 4723 88 41 5 Coahoma 6038 119 138 14 Copiah 6453 101 109 15 Covington 6664 99 165 39 De Soto 46974 493 131 27 Forrest 20200 280 364 61 Franklin 1791 35 47 5 George 6675 81 76 9 Greene 2897 51 74 6 Grenada 5169 122 155 32 Hancock 11118 145 143 22 Harrison 48127 599 663 83 Hinds 49936 709 861 140 Holmes 4188 98 121 21 Humphreys 1885 40 36 9 Issaquena 242 8 0 0 Itawamba 6919 123 135 24 Jackson 34627 406 396 42 Jasper 4481 67 46 2 Jefferson 1402 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2666 45 16 1 Jones 19863 264 308 46 Kemper 2058 43 50 10 Lafayette 13939 166 202 57 Lamar 16019 144 66 12 Lauderdale 17595 332 499 108 Lawrence 3303 46 28 2 Leake 5762 102 103 17 Lee 25025 271 225 43 Leflore 7062 153 269 56 Lincoln 7543 145 210 42 Lowndes 16257 216 306 69 Madison 22518 302 416 72 Marion 6582 128 173 24 Marshall 9226 155 69 17 Monroe 10020 195 192 55 Montgomery 2798 65 90 13 Neshoba 9765 219 232 61 Newton 5547 90 89 16 Noxubee 2619 47 42 6 Oktibbeha 10048 149 272 40 Panola 9751 145 103 15 Pearl River 14039 250 248 42 Perry 2843 58 41 9 Pike 8526 167 178 44 Pontotoc 9541 123 88 13 Prentiss 7492 92 101 15 Quitman 1495 29 0 0 Rankin 33904 443 503 69 Scott 6260 106 119 19 Sharkey 883 22 45 8 Simpson 6352 132 171 20 Smith 3739 64 80 8 Stone 5057 67 106 14 Sunflower 5544 113 136 21 Tallahatchie 3030 54 50 7 Tate 6777 131 80 19 Tippah 6596 96 120 14 Tishomingo 5584 107 103 28 Tunica 2415 43 20 4 Union 8832 109 133 23 Walthall 3311 72 69 14 Warren 9505 189 175 38 Washington 9569 178 224 42 Wayne 5379 78 83 13 Webster 2895 57 66 14 Wilkinson 1734 41 25 6 Winston 4795 97 135 39 Yalobusha 3782 50 84 22 Yazoo 7697 97 152 20 Total 737,607 11,170 12,160 2,133

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.