599 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 599 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fourteen additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 81,294 with 2,413 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|2
|Clarke
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lee
|2
|Leflore
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Rankin
|1
* 5 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between July 26 and August 19, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Hinds
|1
|Lee
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Washington
|1
|Yazoo
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|773
|31
|46
|12
|Alcorn
|610
|6
|17
|1
|Amite
|271
|7
|14
|2
|Attala
|578
|25
|90
|20
|Benton
|193
|1
|2
|0
|Bolivar
|1436
|48
|75
|12
|Calhoun
|466
|10
|23
|4
|Carroll
|289
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|578
|20
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|154
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|432
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|431
|28
|31
|9
|Clay
|467
|14
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|959
|17
|77
|2
|Copiah
|1051
|31
|30
|4
|Covington
|710
|17
|9
|4
|De Soto
|4509
|43
|49
|9
|Forrest
|2104
|61
|121
|35
|Franklin
|174
|3
|3
|1
|George
|674
|12
|5
|2
|Greene
|287
|14
|35
|6
|Grenada
|928
|31
|88
|17
|Hancock
|480
|18
|8
|4
|Harrison
|3200
|53
|149
|18
|Hinds
|6425
|138
|359
|59
|Holmes
|1032
|54
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|334
|14
|20
|6
|Issaquena
|97
|3
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|538
|14
|51
|9
|Jackson
|2932
|59
|74
|7
|Jasper
|474
|13
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|217
|8
|8
|2
|Jefferson Davis
|302
|8
|3
|1
|Jones
|2127
|72
|174
|35
|Kemper
|266
|15
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|1335
|34
|121
|24
|Lamar
|1426
|26
|10
|5
|Lauderdale
|1732
|106
|213
|58
|Lawrence
|400
|10
|18
|1
|Leake
|875
|31
|4
|0
|Lee
|2111
|54
|143
|26
|Leflore
|1229
|75
|185
|45
|Lincoln
|954
|50
|129
|30
|Lowndes
|1262
|53
|92
|28
|Madison
|2865
|82
|222
|41
|Marion
|775
|25
|48
|6
|Marshall
|919
|12
|19
|3
|Monroe
|1012
|56
|148
|44
|Montgomery
|405
|16
|25
|7
|Neshoba
|1416
|99
|109
|37
|Newton
|653
|14
|14
|3
|Noxubee
|517
|14
|17
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1381
|46
|185
|29
|Panola
|1273
|23
|13
|2
|Pearl River
|733
|48
|66
|19
|Perry
|289
|9
|0
|0
|Pike
|1118
|44
|74
|19
|Pontotoc
|1041
|11
|6
|1
|Prentiss
|608
|12
|47
|3
|Quitman
|313
|3
|0
|0
|Rankin
|2797
|61
|131
|17
|Scott
|1088
|22
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|249
|8
|42
|7
|Simpson
|927
|39
|99
|19
|Smith
|462
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|306
|9
|27
|3
|Sunflower
|1244
|36
|40
|8
|Tallahatchie
|618
|13
|9
|2
|Tate
|851
|32
|32
|12
|Tippah
|531
|15
|2
|0
|Tishomingo
|541
|28
|93
|20
|Tunica
|444
|11
|12
|2
|Union
|867
|21
|40
|11
|Walthall
|559
|24
|67
|13
|Warren
|1293
|46
|107
|22
|Washington
|1974
|60
|82
|20
|Wayne
|843
|22
|58
|10
|Webster
|298
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|275
|17
|8
|4
|Winston
|690
|19
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|353
|12
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|944
|20
|29
|4
|Total
|81,294
|2,413
|4,806
|989
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- CBP officer arrested for drug possession
- Southern Miss football players protest racial injustice
- Louisiana man, woman arrested in Vicksburg for narcotics possession
- NBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments
- Dallas western-wear store laundered $10 million in drug profits for Jalisco cartel cell, feds allege