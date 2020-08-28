599 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 599 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fourteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 81,294 with 2,413 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Bolivar 2 Clarke 1 Jones 1 Lee 2 Leflore 1 Montgomery 1 Rankin 1

* 5 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between July 26 and August 19, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Hinds 1 Lee 1 Marshall 1 Washington 1 Yazoo 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 773 31 46 12 Alcorn 610 6 17 1 Amite 271 7 14 2 Attala 578 25 90 20 Benton 193 1 2 0 Bolivar 1436 48 75 12 Calhoun 466 10 23 4 Carroll 289 11 45 9 Chickasaw 578 20 36 11 Choctaw 154 4 0 0 Claiborne 432 16 43 9 Clarke 431 28 31 9 Clay 467 14 2 1 Coahoma 959 17 77 2 Copiah 1051 31 30 4 Covington 710 17 9 4 De Soto 4509 43 49 9 Forrest 2104 61 121 35 Franklin 174 3 3 1 George 674 12 5 2 Greene 287 14 35 6 Grenada 928 31 88 17 Hancock 480 18 8 4 Harrison 3200 53 149 18 Hinds 6425 138 359 59 Holmes 1032 54 98 20 Humphreys 334 14 20 6 Issaquena 97 3 0 0 Itawamba 538 14 51 9 Jackson 2932 59 74 7 Jasper 474 13 1 0 Jefferson 217 8 8 2 Jefferson Davis 302 8 3 1 Jones 2127 72 174 35 Kemper 266 15 38 9 Lafayette 1335 34 121 24 Lamar 1426 26 10 5 Lauderdale 1732 106 213 58 Lawrence 400 10 18 1 Leake 875 31 4 0 Lee 2111 54 143 26 Leflore 1229 75 185 45 Lincoln 954 50 129 30 Lowndes 1262 53 92 28 Madison 2865 82 222 41 Marion 775 25 48 6 Marshall 919 12 19 3 Monroe 1012 56 148 44 Montgomery 405 16 25 7 Neshoba 1416 99 109 37 Newton 653 14 14 3 Noxubee 517 14 17 4 Oktibbeha 1381 46 185 29 Panola 1273 23 13 2 Pearl River 733 48 66 19 Perry 289 9 0 0 Pike 1118 44 74 19 Pontotoc 1041 11 6 1 Prentiss 608 12 47 3 Quitman 313 3 0 0 Rankin 2797 61 131 17 Scott 1088 22 15 3 Sharkey 249 8 42 7 Simpson 927 39 99 19 Smith 462 13 54 8 Stone 306 9 27 3 Sunflower 1244 36 40 8 Tallahatchie 618 13 9 2 Tate 851 32 32 12 Tippah 531 15 2 0 Tishomingo 541 28 93 20 Tunica 444 11 12 2 Union 867 21 40 11 Walthall 559 24 67 13 Warren 1293 46 107 22 Washington 1974 60 82 20 Wayne 843 22 58 10 Webster 298 13 52 11 Wilkinson 275 17 8 4 Winston 690 19 40 11 Yalobusha 353 12 35 7 Yazoo 944 20 29 4 Total 81,294 2,413 4,806 989

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

