599 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 599 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fourteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 81,294 with 2,413 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Bolivar2
Clarke1
Jones1
Lee2
Leflore1
Montgomery1
Rankin1

5 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between July 26 and August 19, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Hinds1
Lee1
Marshall1
Washington1
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams773314612
Alcorn6106171
Amite2717142
Attala578259020
Benton193120
Bolivar1436487512
Calhoun46610234
Carroll28911459
Chickasaw578203611
Choctaw154400
Claiborne43216439
Clarke43128319
Clay4671421
Coahoma95917772
Copiah105131304
Covington7101794
De Soto450943499
Forrest21046112135
Franklin174331
George6741252
Greene28714356
Grenada928318817
Hancock4801884
Harrison32005314918
Hinds642513835959
Holmes1032549820
Humphreys33414206
Issaquena97300
Itawamba53814519
Jackson293259747
Jasper4741310
Jefferson217882
Jefferson Davis302831
Jones21277217435
Kemper26615389
Lafayette13353412124
Lamar142626105
Lauderdale173210621358
Lawrence40010181
Leake8753140
Lee21115414326
Leflore12297518545
Lincoln9545012930
Lowndes1262539228
Madison28658222241
Marion77525486
Marshall91912193
Monroe10125614844
Montgomery40516257
Neshoba14169910937
Newton65314143
Noxubee51714174
Oktibbeha13814618529
Panola127323132
Pearl River733486619
Perry289900
Pike1118447419
Pontotoc10411161
Prentiss60812473
Quitman313300
Rankin27976113117
Scott108822153
Sharkey2498427
Simpson927399919
Smith46213548
Stone3069273
Sunflower124436408
Tallahatchie6181392
Tate851323212
Tippah5311520
Tishomingo541289320
Tunica44411122
Union867214011
Walthall559246713
Warren12934610722
Washington1974608220
Wayne843225810
Webster298135211
Wilkinson2751784
Winston690194011
Yalobusha35312357
Yazoo94420294
Total81,2942,4134,806989

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

